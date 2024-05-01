Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted May 1, 2024 11:05 am
1 min read
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week. View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Fitbit, L’Oreal and more coveted brand items.

 

Luxuros Eyelash Serum
Get ready for longer, stronger lashes! Peptide-rich botanical extracts promote rapid growth, delivering fuller lashes in just three to four weeks. Plus, you’ll experience less fallout.
$27.18 on Amazon (was $49.98)

 

L’Oréal Paris Day and Night Moisturizer Cream
Looking to plump your visage with intense moisture? Say it with us: Collagen. It’s the powerhouse ingredient in this ultra-smoothing day and night cream that fills lines and wrinkles, while leaving your skin soft to the touch.
$17.32 on Amazon (was $24.74)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Love Attitude Pillows, Queen Size
Spring is a great time to refresh your bedding. Your pillow is such a crucial part of your sleep routine, and these breathable memory foam pillows are currently 38% off. The best part? You can customize the pillow to your liking.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)
More Recommendations

 

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smart Watch
With its always-on display mode, you can check stats on this smartwatch including heart rate and sleep quality, anytime, anywhere. Plus, get Bluetooth calls, texts and phone notifications right to your wrist.
$188.98 on Amazon (was $259.95)

 

Amazon Basics Quick-Dry Bath Towels
Wrap yourself in luxury with this 100 per cent cotton bath towel. Soft, tear-resistant and quick-drying, it’s sustainably made and will a touch of elegance to your existing towel collection.
$23.36 on Amazon (was $27.48)
Advertisement
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices