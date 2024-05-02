Menu

The Curator

How to pamper mom this Mother’s Day

By Tracy Peart, Beauty Expert The Curator Team
Posted May 2, 2024 12:30 pm
1 min read
Child and mom getting spa treatment at home in bathrobes with cucumbers on eyes View image in full screen
From the skincare junkie to the makeup maven, when it comes to beauty, we have mom covered. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we get ready to celebrate Mother’s Day, we want to get mom a gift she’s sure to enjoy. If your mom is someone who loves to get pampered and beauty products are her go-to, I have four great ideas to pamper mom.

For the spa mom

Let’s start with the spa mom. This is the mom who likes to indulge in bubble baths and loves lathering her body with rich luxurious lotions. This also happens to be my mom! Growing up, every Sunday my mom would lock that bathroom door, run a bath and turn on her music.

 

Body Butter
Raw Sugar Living is known for making clean hair, body and personal care products that are free of parabens, sulfates and silicones. The butters come in two incredible scents including raw coconut and mango. Their creamy conditioning blend is designed to revive, brighten and give stressed out skin the hydration of craves. You can feel it’s non greasy, giving an ultra-luxurious feel.
11.99 at Raw Sugar
Story continues below advertisement

 

Simply Body Wash
For an extra mood and body boost, pair it with their matching scented Raw Sugar Body Washes. You can use them in the shower or to create your bubble bath.
$3.99 at Raw Sugar

 

For the skincare junkie

If your mom is a skincare junkie, she’s not someone one who wants to get through her skincare routine quickly! She relishes in doing every single step of her facial skincare routine.

 

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Body Cream
We all knoThis White Tea Skin Solutions Collection is one of my favourites and there are lots of product options to keep mom busy! These products are all formulated to infuse the skin with youthful vitality and to firm and restore the skin’s power off defense. It has nature’s potent antioxidant EGCG, found in the tips of White Tea Leaves…hence the name of the collection.
$44 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

White Tea Skin Solutions Brightening Eye Gel
This brightening eye gel is a must-have, I use it every day!
$67 at Shoppers Drug Mart
More Recommendations

 

For the deluxe mom

Now let’s tackle the deluxe mom, who likes to smell fancy!

Giorgio Armani My Way
My Way by Giorgio Armani is like bergamot meets Egyptian orange blossom. At the base. there’s white musk and cedar wood, combined with vanilla. With Armani’s steadfast commitment to sustainability, it comes in a cellophane-free box and allows any of the spray bottles to be refilled seamlessly. Curator tip: Spray on pulse points (wrists and behind ears), not like me who likes to spray in the air and then twirl into it!
$169.16 on Amazon

 

Story continues below advertisement

For the makeup maven

These picks are for the mom who likes to get her glam on.

25-piece makeup brush set
When you love doing makeup, you can never have too many brushes. Each brush has its purpose and will enhance your makeup longevity and appearance. Curator tip: After washing your brushes, lay them flat to dry. That way the water won’t seep into the base of the brush, causing the hairs to fall out prematurely.
$26.79 on Amazon

 

120 Colors Profeesional Eyeshadow Palette
Once you have your brushes, it’s all about the colour. This eyeshadow palette comes with 120 colours – you just can’t go wrong! This works for any age and skin colour and your mom will think of you fondly every time she gets ready.
$17.88 on Amazon

 

