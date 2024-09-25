Shop our top 7 deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our seven deals of the week. Save big on Apple, Revlon and more coveted brand items.

Masticating Juicer Enjoy safer juicing with a 5.3-inch-wide chute for whole fruits. The bladeless spiral auger ensures more nutrients, less oxidation and minimal clogging for smoother, high-yield juice. $159.99 on Amazon (was $1000)

Sensarte 17 Piece Pots and Pans Set This 17-piece stackable cookware set saves up to 70 per cent space with detachable handles, perfect for compact kitchens or RVs. The granite non-stick coating boasts healthier cooking with less oil, and it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. $119.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

Story continues below advertisement

BISSELL PowerClean XR 200W Cordless Vacuum Say goodbye to floor messes with this powerful cordless vacuum. It features a removable lithium-ion battery, 3-in-1 versatility and a tangle-free brush roll. The SmartSeal Allergen System guarantees a cleaner home. $199.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

Jaszlyn Upholstered Ottoman This modern S-shaped stool features a soft velvet padded seat, adding elegance to any space. With no assembly required, it’s perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or offices, offering both style and comfort for any décor. $246.99 (was $304.99) at Wayfair

Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones Apple AirPods Max deliver high-fidelity audio with a custom driver and exceptional comfort. Active Noise Cancellation blocks distractions, while Transparency mode lets sound in. Experience immersive, theater-like sound with spatial audio and dynamic head tracking. $599.98 (was $419.98) at Best Buy

Story continues below advertisement

Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Ionic Hair Dryer This sleek hair tool features Advanced Tourmaline Ionic Technology to reduce frizz and static, leaving hair shiny and healthy. Ceramic Technology ensures even heat distribution, minimizing damage. With multiple heat settings and a unique oval design, it’s perfect for versatile styling! $56.75 on Amazon (was $69.99)