The Curator

Shop our top 7 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted September 25, 2024 8:33 pm
Deals of the week View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our seven deals of the week. Save big on Apple, Revlon and more coveted brand items.

 

Masticating Juicer
Enjoy safer juicing with a 5.3-inch-wide chute for whole fruits. The bladeless spiral auger ensures more nutrients, less oxidation and minimal clogging for smoother, high-yield juice.
$159.99 on Amazon (was $1000)

 

Sensarte 17 Piece Pots and Pans Set
This 17-piece stackable cookware set saves up to 70 per cent space with detachable handles, perfect for compact kitchens or RVs. The granite non-stick coating boasts healthier cooking with less oil, and it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
$119.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)
BISSELL PowerClean XR 200W Cordless Vacuum
Say goodbye to floor messes with this powerful cordless vacuum. It features a removable lithium-ion battery, 3-in-1 versatility and a tangle-free brush roll. The SmartSeal Allergen System guarantees a cleaner home.
$199.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

 

Jaszlyn Upholstered Ottoman
Jaszlyn Upholstered Ottoman
This modern S-shaped stool features a soft velvet padded seat, adding elegance to any space. With no assembly required, it’s perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or offices, offering both style and comfort for any décor.
$246.99 (was $304.99) at Wayfair

 

More Recommendations
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
Apple AirPods Max deliver high-fidelity audio with a custom driver and exceptional comfort. Active Noise Cancellation blocks distractions, while Transparency mode lets sound in. Experience immersive, theater-like sound with spatial audio and dynamic head tracking.
$599.98 (was $419.98) at Best Buy
Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Ionic Hair Dryer
This sleek hair tool features Advanced Tourmaline Ionic Technology to reduce frizz and static, leaving hair shiny and healthy. Ceramic Technology ensures even heat distribution, minimizing damage. With multiple heat settings and a unique oval design, it’s perfect for versatile styling!
$56.75 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Repair Barrier Duo
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Repair Barrier Duo
Kiehl’s Advanced Ultra Facial Cleanser gently cleanses without stripping moisture, while the pH-balanced formula, enriched with natural oils, soothes dry and sensitive skin. Now on sale alongside the Kiehl’s Barrier Cream, it’s practically a steal!
$49 (was $70) at Sephora
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

