Shop our top 7 deals of the week

Enjoy safer juicing with a 5.3-inch-wide chute for whole fruits. The bladeless spiral auger ensures more nutrients, less oxidation and minimal clogging for smoother, high-yield juice.
This 17-piece stackable cookware set saves up to 70 per cent space with detachable handles, perfect for compact kitchens or RVs. The granite non-stick coating boasts healthier cooking with less oil, and it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Say goodbye to floor messes with this powerful cordless vacuum. It features a removable lithium-ion battery, 3-in-1 versatility and a tangle-free brush roll. The SmartSeal Allergen System guarantees a cleaner home.
This modern S-shaped stool features a soft velvet padded seat, adding elegance to any space. With no assembly required, it’s perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or offices, offering both style and comfort for any décor.
More Recommendations
Apple AirPods Max deliver high-fidelity audio with a custom driver and exceptional comfort. Active Noise Cancellation blocks distractions, while Transparency mode lets sound in. Experience immersive, theater-like sound with spatial audio and dynamic head tracking.
This sleek hair tool features Advanced Tourmaline Ionic Technology to reduce frizz and static, leaving hair shiny and healthy. Ceramic Technology ensures even heat distribution, minimizing damage. With multiple heat settings and a unique oval design, it’s perfect for versatile styling!
Kiehl’s Advanced Ultra Facial Cleanser gently cleanses without stripping moisture, while the pH-balanced formula, enriched with natural oils, soothes dry and sensitive skin. Now on sale alongside the Kiehl’s Barrier Cream, it’s practically a steal!
