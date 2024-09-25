10 great gifts for kids under $100

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

“Whether you’re a grandparent, aunt, uncle, godparent, or simply someone who adores a friend’s child, you likely want to give the best gift possible. The challenge is knowing what kids truly want—especially without specific guidance from their parents. That’s where we come in! Here’s a curated list of unique, educational, and downright fun gifts under $100 that kids are sure to love.

Bluey Family Home Playset The popular Australian blue heeler and her red heeler sister, Bingo, have captured the imagination of countless children around the world. This comprehensive home play set further inspires that love and creativity with four different rooms and moveable furniture. It also includes a Bluey figurine, so kids can start playing with it right away. $69.99 on Amazon

RideVolo K02 Plus Foldable Kick Scooter Smaller kids might not be ready for a big-kid scooter, but that’s why this adjustable (and foldable!) model makes a great present. It’s got extra-wide, light-up wheels so it’s super sturdy, plus it comes with a seat so kids can rest or sit as they glide. The best part is it all folds up for easy transport to the park or bike path. $85.33 on Amazon

Cooking Toy Set Most kids have a kitchen playset, but how many kids can also take their love of food play outdoors and get grilling? This barbecue set comes with 34 pieces and includes all of the cookout basics, from food to condiments. An added bonus is that the retro design is a fun addition to most playrooms and backyards, inspiring hours of creative play. $54.99 on Amazon

National Geographic Mega Magic Set Budding magicians and trick lovers will get a kick out of this comprehensive magic kit, which includes everything an aspiring magician may need to dazzle. There are cards, cups, optical illusions and magic coins, plus a wand to help sell the show to family and friends. $52.99 on Amazon

Gskyer Telescope Stargazing is a great kid activity, but it’s even better when you’ve got an actual telescope to check the skies out with. This kit includes several lenses for the best viewing experience, a kid-friendly tripod, and an attachment for your phone so that you can take pictures of the moon and other cool space discoveries. $99.99 on Amazon

Papaison Adjustable Inline Skates Looking to get the kids zooming around the neighbourhood or park? Inline skates offer hours of fun! This kid-friendly set features illuminating wheels that automatically light up as they skate, adding extra excitement. Plus, the adjustable design ensures they can enjoy them for a couple of years as they grow. $74.99 on Amazon

YLL Mini Karaoke Machine This mini karaoke machine packs a lot of fun thanks to its portability and two included microphones. The set is Bluetooth enabled with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours, plus it includes four kinds of “magic” voices and a light-up speaker to create that perfect kid club atmosphere. $49.99 on Amazon

LEGO Despicable Me 4 Brick-Built Gru and Minions Minions have been delighting kids and adults for years, making this Despicable Me Lego set a fantastic gift. Designed for children aged nine and up, it includes over 900 pieces for a fun yet challenging build. Once assembled, kids can pose Gru, detach the Minions for bonus play, or showcase it in their bedroom or toy room as a cool display piece. $69.86 at Walmart

Marble Genius Marble Run Super Set Marble runs are a great STEM activity for kids that also inspire hours of creative play. This kit comes with 85 full pieces in 19 styles and is compatible with other sets in the same line. The included app features nine step-by-step guides and bonus challenges, so kids can follow along or let their imaginations run wild. $67.97 on Amazon

The Baby-sitters Club Collection: Books 1-8 The books you read as a kid are making a comeback and are a great gift idea for those eight-to-12-year-olds in your life. This boxed set includes the first eight books in Ann M. Martin’s classic series and is sold at an exclusive discounted Indigo price. $72.92 at Indigo