11 last-minute birthday gifts for school-age kids

You’ve just uncovered a birthday party invitation crumpled at the bottom of your ten-year-old’s backpack… wait, who’s this kid again? Whether you’re scrambling to find the perfect gift for a classmate or need something last-minute for your best friend’s son (whom, let’s be honest, you barely know), we’ve got you covered. Here are 11 versatile gift ideas that any kid would love. Pro tip: Stock up on a few of these so you’re always ready when the next invite pops up!

Exploding Kittens There’s a reason this playful, Russian Roulette-style card game is a favourite among kids. Reviewers love how easy it is to learn, and the quick, chaotic pace only adds to the excitement! $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

5,000 Awesome Facts (About Everything!) A good book is always a safe bet, especially when you’re not too familiar with the recipient. For a curious kid, this trivia-packed hardcover is a great choice. With 224 pages covering everything from spies to dinosaurs, it’s filled with fascinating facts. Plus, reviewers say it’s just as enjoyable for adults! $22.95 on Amazon

Blue Marble National Geographic Kids Magic Set This magic kit is packed with 45 tricks, from vanishing coins to mysterious boxes and specialized card tricks. Even better, it includes step-by-step video instructions to help kids master each trick with ease. $34.99 on Amazon

Art Kit, 272 Pack Art Set Drawing Kit So. Much. Possibility. That’s exactly what comes to mind when kids open this all-in-one drawing kit. It includes oil pastels, coloured pencils, watercolor pens, a drawing pad, stickers and more. Plus, the set’s clever design features a built-in easel, making it easy to create art anywhere! $29.99 on Amazon

Indoor Basketball Hoop for Kids Who didn’t want one of these in their room as a kid? This budget-friendly mini basketball hoop comes with two balls (because one always goes missing) and makes a great gift for kids of all ages. Reviewers rave about its durability, saying it can handle plenty of slam dunks! $18.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Exotic Parrot Building Toy Set LEGO is a classic favourite for kids (and adults!), and this 253-piece set from the three-in-one series is no exception. Kids can build not only the parrot on the box but also two other animals. Reviewers love that it’s easy for kids to assemble on their own—and even better, it keeps them entertained for hours! $24.86 on Amazon

The Bridge Direct Basic Fun Lite-Brite This affordable retro toy continues to captivate new generations, especially with its updated features. The bigger screen and over 200 colorful pegs make creating light art even more fun. Plus, the screen lights up in four different modes—solid, flashing and more—to keep the excitement going. $27.46 on Amazon

50+ Science Lab Experiments Kit for Kids Build a volcano? Create a fountain? Change the colour of a flower? This science kit has it all, with over 50 experiments for curious kids to explore. Though recommended for ages 12 and up, reviewers note that with adult supervision, younger kids can also enjoy the fun and learning packed into this kit. $25.49 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Thames & Kosmos Gross Gummy Candy Lab Perfect for a future Willy Wonka, this kit lets kids create all sorts of sweet treats, from sticky spiders to gummy worms. The candy is made with carrageenan, a natural gelatin-like ingredient from seaweed, and comes with flavors to mix in. For an extra twist, kids can add citric acid to turn their gummies into sour ones! $29.99 on Amazon (was $33.99)

TurnWay Outdoor Soft Frisbee Throwing Discs These flying discs are a fun twist on the traditional frisbee, designed for outdoor play and even water fun. Made from waterproof materials, they float on water and are lighter than standard frisbees, making them easier to catch. $19.99 on Amazon

