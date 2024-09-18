Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

11 last-minute birthday gifts for school-age kids

By Astrid Van Den Broek The Curator Team
Posted September 18, 2024 4:25 pm
1 min read
kids' birthday gifts View image in full screen
Stuck on what to give your child’s classmate for their birthday? Check out these versatile toys.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You’ve just uncovered a birthday party invitation crumpled at the bottom of your ten-year-old’s backpack… wait, who’s this kid again? Whether you’re scrambling to find the perfect gift for a classmate or need something last-minute for your best friend’s son (whom, let’s be honest, you barely know), we’ve got you covered. Here are 11 versatile gift ideas that any kid would love. Pro tip: Stock up on a few of these so you’re always ready when the next invite pops up!

 

Exploding Kittens
There’s a reason this playful, Russian Roulette-style card game is a favourite among kids. Reviewers love how easy it is to learn, and the quick, chaotic pace only adds to the excitement!
$19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

5,000 Awesome Facts (About Everything!)
A good book is always a safe bet, especially when you’re not too familiar with the recipient. For a curious kid, this trivia-packed hardcover is a great choice. With 224 pages covering everything from spies to dinosaurs, it’s filled with fascinating facts. Plus, reviewers say it’s just as enjoyable for adults!
$22.95 on Amazon

 

Blue Marble National Geographic Kids Magic Set
This magic kit is packed with 45 tricks, from vanishing coins to mysterious boxes and specialized card tricks. Even better, it includes step-by-step video instructions to help kids master each trick with ease.
$34.99 on Amazon

 

Art Kit, 272 Pack Art Set Drawing Kit
So. Much. Possibility. That’s exactly what comes to mind when kids open this all-in-one drawing kit. It includes oil pastels, coloured pencils, watercolor pens, a drawing pad, stickers and more. Plus, the set’s clever design features a built-in easel, making it easy to create art anywhere!
$29.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Indoor Basketball Hoop for Kids
Who didn’t want one of these in their room as a kid? This budget-friendly mini basketball hoop comes with two balls (because one always goes missing) and makes a great gift for kids of all ages. Reviewers rave about its durability, saying it can handle plenty of slam dunks!
$18.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

 

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Exotic Parrot Building Toy Set
LEGO is a classic favourite for kids (and adults!), and this 253-piece set from the three-in-one series is no exception. Kids can build not only the parrot on the box but also two other animals. Reviewers love that it’s easy for kids to assemble on their own—and even better, it keeps them entertained for hours!
$24.86 on Amazon

 

The Bridge Direct Basic Fun Lite-Brite
This affordable retro toy continues to captivate new generations, especially with its updated features. The bigger screen and over 200 colorful pegs make creating light art even more fun. Plus, the screen lights up in four different modes—solid, flashing and more—to keep the excitement going.
$27.46 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

50+ Science Lab Experiments Kit for Kids
Build a volcano? Create a fountain? Change the colour of a flower? This science kit has it all, with over 50 experiments for curious kids to explore. Though recommended for ages 12 and up, reviewers note that with adult supervision, younger kids can also enjoy the fun and learning packed into this kit.
$25.49 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

Thames & Kosmos Gross Gummy Candy Lab
Perfect for a future Willy Wonka, this kit lets kids create all sorts of sweet treats, from sticky spiders to gummy worms. The candy is made with carrageenan, a natural gelatin-like ingredient from seaweed, and comes with flavors to mix in. For an extra twist, kids can add citric acid to turn their gummies into sour ones!
$29.99 on Amazon (was $33.99)

 

TurnWay Outdoor Soft Frisbee Throwing Discs
These flying discs are a fun twist on the traditional frisbee, designed for outdoor play and even water fun. Made from waterproof materials, they float on water and are lighter than standard frisbees, making them easier to catch.
$19.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Push Puzzle Game Machine
We highly recommend you resist the urge to try this yourself, as this seemingly simple toy can be surprisingly addictive. Available in multiple colors, it features four different modes for pushing the ten lit-up buttons in time. It’s perfect for both fun and stress relief!
$12.99 on Amazon (was $13.99)
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices