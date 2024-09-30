The best seasonal storage solutions for fall

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the colder weather approaches, it’s time to put our warm-weather wardrobe away and bring out those heavier pieces. Storing clothing and shoes goes far beyond stuffing things into large containers. There are clever ways to take advantage of hidden storage spaces, stack stored items, and save space. I’ve rounded up some old reliables and some new and impressive finds to help take your clothing storage to the next level.

Shoes

I have sandals galore – and some white sneakers I only feel safe pulling out when snow and slush aren’t present. So to pack these away, there are two clever shoe storage products I love. First, this shoe storage cube that can hold 6 pairs of sneakers. These are stackable and great for a basement, storage closet, attic or garage shelving. This under-the-bed shoe storage organizer is also fully enclosed and can store up to 12 pairs of shoes. Sandals are smaller so you may get more bang for your buck, too!

Summer bedding

Many of us change out our bedding for the season, and that means we’ve got to store our thinner blankets for the colder months ahead. If your linen closet is at capacity, I like these fabric foldable organizers for storing blankets, comforters, sheets and pillows, and have a 20kg weight capacity. They have a window on the outside so you know what each box contains, and they are made with nonwoven but breathable material to prevent mold, dust and insects from getting in.

Clothing

It goes without saying that a lot of our summer clothes can’t quite get us through the colder months, so packing them away and making space in our closets and drawers for the warmer gear makes getting dressed in the colder months significantly easier. A flexible storage option are these great under the bed storage bags, that offer a window on top and breathable, nonwoven material at the base. I love this specifically for guest rooms and kids’ rooms, as these are usually limited on closet space. Another option are vacuum seal bags, which many people love. They don’t pack perfectly square so they can be a little harder to stack, but it is very exciting to watch the stuff you’re packing shrink as the air compresses out of it. I use these for my daughter’s clothing and store the bags on a shelf in my basement.

Camping and sports gear

If you’ve got a lot of summer activity gear to store away, these durable bags are a great storage option and less expensive than plastic totes. They are just as easy to stack and pack, have the durability of one of those IKEA shopping bags, a very large capacity and keep everything square and neat. They also come with both carrying handles and backpack straps! These are also great for trekking items to and from the cottage or lakehouse, to take on a camping trip. People also like to use these for moving in lieu of boxes and then find re-uses after. I like these for garages, attics, basements and condo storage units.

We have come a long way from storing items in garbage bags, cardboard boxes, and plastic totes. Try some of these storage solutions out when you change your closet over this season.