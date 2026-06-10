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The Curator

Lululemon We Made too Much Sale: Best deals & markdown picks

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted June 10, 2026 11:30 am
1 min read
Now's your opportunity to find reduced prices on popular Lulu pieces without waiting for traditional sale periods. View image in full screen
Now's your opportunity to find reduced prices on popular Lulu pieces without waiting for traditional sale periods.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The “We Made Too Much” sale at Lululemon is a year-round markdown section where discounted items are offered as excess inventory becomes available, rather than through a scheduled seasonal event. It features a rotating selection of clothing and accessories. Now’s your opportunity to find reduced prices on popular Lulu pieces without waiting for traditional sale periods.

Women’s

Define Jacket Nulu
If you’re looking for a sleek jacket to keep you warm between reps or errands, the Define Jacket from Lululemon is made from buttery-soft, weightless fabric. It features sweat-wicking performance and four-way stretch for all your daily activities or workouts.
$79 - $104 at Lululemon (was $138)
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Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28 Inch
Now’s your chance to grab a cult favourite at an unbeatable price—the lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28″ is loved for its signature buttery-soft feel and flattering high-rise fit. Unlike performance leggings that can feel restrictive, Align pants are made to move naturally with your body, making every stretch session feel more comfortable.
$49 - $89 at Lululemon (was $108 - $128)

 

Like a Cloud Longline Bra Light Support, B/C Cup
The Like a Cloud Longline Bra is perfect for Pilates and easy movement days, with a soft, weightless feel that keeps you comfortable from start to finish. It’s made for staying supported while you move through your practice at your own pace.
$49 - $54 at Lululemon (was $74)

 

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
It’s the perfect versatile base layer for outfits that need a smooth foundation with soft, comfortable fabrics. The ultra-soft square-neck design makes it easy to style on its own or layer under your favourite pieces for a polished everyday look.
$29 - $44 at Lululemon (was $88)
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Men’s

Smooth Spacer Classic-Fit Pullover Hoodie
This Smooth Spacer Classic-Fit Pullover Hoodie in Prep Blue is made for easy cooldowns, with a soft, weighty feel that sits comfortably without clinging. Its smooth, quick-drying fabric and relaxed classic fit make it the kind of layer you naturally reach for after workouts or on laid-back days.
$89 - $109 at Lululemon (was $148)

 

Airing Easy Short-Sleeve Shirt
With its classic fit, four-way stretch, and quick-drying performance, the Airing Easy Short-Sleeve Shirt is designed to keep up with warm, active days while still feeling relaxed and ready to wear. Made from breathable WovenAir™ fabric, it stays light and comfortable whether you’re on the move or keeping things low-key.
$49 - $54 at Lululemon (was $98)

 

Men's Daydrift Relaxed-Fit Pleated Trouser Regular
The Daydrift Relaxed-Fit Pleated Trouser is designed for casual-to-smart wear, bridging the gap between relaxed clothing and a more tailored style. It’s made for situations where you want to look polished—like going out, commuting, or casual work settings—without giving up comfort. The relaxed fit and straight leg are paired with sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch.
$99 at Lululemon (was $148)
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Stretch Ripstop Short 5 Inch
The Stretch Ripstop Short 5 Inch is designed for warm-weather, made from durable fabric that’s water-resistant so it can handle whatever your plans throw at it. With a classic fit and comfortable stretch, it’s a reliable everyday short built for movement and summer-ready wear.
$49 - $59 at Lululemon (was $78)

 

Accessories

Everywhere Backpack Nano
It’s tiny and cute, designed to keep your smallest essentials like earbuds, cards, or lip balm close at hand. With water-repellent fabric and a clippable D-ring, it easily attaches to your bag for a fun, functional little add-on.
$19 at Lululemon (was $28)

 

Back to Life Sport Bottle 18oz Straw Lid Print
The Back to Life Sport Bottle 18oz stands out with its built-in folding straw lid, making one-handed sipping quick and easy compared to traditional screw-top bottles. It also features double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks ice-cold and a no-flavour-transfer design so every sip tastes fresh.
$34 at Lululemon (was $44)
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Team Canada Future Legacy Ball Cap
Show off your Canadian pride with the Team Canada Future Legacy Ball Cap, a classic everyday hat made from structured twill fabric that feels soft while keeping its shape. It also features a moisture-wicking interior sweatband to help keep you dry during daily wear.
$29 at Lululemon (was $38)

You may also like:

Unisex Daily Essential Crew Socks – $14

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie – $84 – $89

Men’s Split Shift Running Shoe – $129 – $149

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