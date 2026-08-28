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Long security lines, cramped airplane seats, an airport dash to your gate–travelling can put even the most carefully planned outfit to the test. The secret to a great travel look? Comfortable pieces that don’t sacrifice style. From cozy sets by Aritzia, Alo. lululemon and more to accessories that complete every look, these foolproof travel outfits are made for long flights, layovers and everything in between.

The laid back traveller

FURTALK Cotton Low Profile Baseball Cap If your ideal airport outfit is basically an elevated version of your couch uniform, this is the look for you. Finish your look with this low-profile baseball cap for those early-morning departures–or whenever you’d rather keep your travel-day hair under wraps. $23.99 on Amazon

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Cozy Sweatfleece Perfect Crew Sweatshirt Aritzia’s cozy crewneck is the kind of travel staple you’ll want to live in. The soft cotton-blend fleece has a brushed interior that feels especially good on chilly flights–and the cloud-white shade is extra dreamy. $78 at Aritzia

Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Barrel Sweatpant These relaxed sweatpants strike the sweet spot between comfort and style. The soft fleece and easy boyfriend fit make them ideal for long stretches of sitting, while the subtle barrel leg gives the classic sweatpant a little more shape. $78 at Aritzia

Adidas Women's VL Court 3.0 You can’t go wrong with a classic white sneaker on travel days. These Adidas pair easily with sweats, jeans and pretty much everything else in your suitcase–A+ for versatility. $74.99 on Amazon

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The sporty chic traveller

Define Oversized Jacket For frequent flyers who like their airport style sporty but not overly athletic, this lululemon jacket is an easy win. The oversized fit layers comfortably over leggings, while the stretchy, breathable fabric keeps up from the terminal to the taxi (or Uber). $158 at Lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28-inch Buttery soft, lightweight and made with four-way stretch, these bestselling leggings let you move freely–even when you’re squeezing into your airplane seat. They’re exactly the kind of comfort you want when you’ll be sitting for hours. $108 at Lululemon

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Electronic Organizer Travel Case – $35

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Carry-On Foldable Duffel Bag – $18

Neutrogena All-in-One Makeup Removing Cleansing Wipes – $10

The Duffle In Black A roomy duffle is the perfect finishing touch for this travel look–and this BÉIS version is as practical as it is aesthetically pleasing. The wide opening, padded laptop sleeve and smart compartments keep your essentials within easy reach during your flight and beyond. $168 at Béis

CLOSEMATE Womens Slouch Crew Socks A little retro, a lot cozy. These slouchy crew socks are made from a soft cotton blend with just the right amount of stretch, making them a comfy addition to your travel-day outfit. The scrunched-up styling also brings a fun ’80s-inspired touch. $22.49 on Amazon (was $24.99)

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The colour-coordinated traveller

90's Claw Clip The easiest way to keep your hair out of your face mid-flight? A good claw clip. Alo’s ’90s-inspired version works across hair lengths and textures and adds a little sporty-chic flair to your travel look. $44 at Alo

Accolade Crew Neck Pullover Soft, oversized and made for layering, Alo’s bestselling Accolade crewneck is an airport outfit staple. The midweight French terry feels cozy without being too bulky, while the dropped shoulders and classic crewneck keep the look relaxed. $168 at Alo

Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant A fresh take on the classic sweatsuit, these straight-leg sweatpants are soft, relaxed and practically made for long days in transit without sacrificing style. $168 at Alo

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Expandable Large Check-In Suitcase Packing for a longer trip? Quince’s expandable suitcase gives you room for up to two weeks of clothes, with a compression panel and removable laundry bag to keep everything organized. The lightweight polycarbonate shell and 360-degree spinner wheels make navigating the airport easier, too. $300 at Quince

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Apear 16-in-1 Compact Travel Blanket – $92

Lojel Voja Small Carry-On – $350

RFID Blocking Passport Holder – $15