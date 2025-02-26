9 Canadian brands we’re currently loving

It’s never been easier (or more tempting!) to shop local with these quality home-grown brands. From furniture to food and luxury clothing, now’s the perfect time to show off your Canadian pride and support our local economy. Read on for dreamy finds we can’t stop thinking about.
Founded in Toronto, ecobee started with a mission to make homes smarter and more energy-efficient. From their innovative smart thermostats to their eco-friendly solutions, they’ve been keeping Canadians comfortable while reducing energy waste. With this smart thermostat, you can save up to 23 per cent annually on your heating and cooling costs while conveniently controlling your home’s climate from anywhere, courtesy of its smart sensor.
Blume started in Vancouver with a mission to make plant-based wellness products as accessible and enjoyable as possible. Founded by two friends, it has grown into a go-to brand for natural, effective solutions for everything from skincare to gut health. The SuperBelly gut health and on-the-go hydration packets will be your new bestie for feeling great, whether you’re at home or on the go. Packed with probiotics and electrolytes, they make supporting your gut and staying hydrated easy.
Kim and Pom started with a passion for creating beautifully scented products that elevate everyday moments. Founded in Canada, this brand blends luxurious scents with eco-friendly materials. Hand-poured with love, this French vanilla scented candle will fill your space with the sweet, comforting aroma of warm vanilla. Can you say ‘delicious’?
Article started as a small, Canadian-based company with a big dream to make beautifully designed furniture accessible to everyone. From humble beginnings in Vancouver, they’ve grown into a beloved brand, blending modern style with unbeatable comfort for homes everywhere. If you’re in need of extra storage, this ottoman offers both space and style with bouclé’s signature bouncy texture. Practical, clean and cloud-like, this piece looks fabulous in bedrooms, hallways or living rooms.
Mejuri began in Toronto with a simple mission: to make fine jewelry accessible for every day, not just special occasions. They’ve grown into a globally loved brand, offering elegant, timeless pieces crafted with care and designed for the modern woman. These best-selling croissant-like beauties are chic and wearable–an instant favourite for everyday looks or special occasions.
Saje began in Vancouver with a vision to bring the power of plants to everyone’s home through natural wellness products. Now a trusted name, Saje offers essential oils and holistic remedies that help nurture the body, mind, and spirit. A diffuser can completely transform the mood of your space and this one features a night light and intermittent settings.
Mackage was born in Montreal, where two talented designers set out to create outerwear that blended luxury with function. Known for its sleek, high-quality coats and jackets, Mackage has become a go-to brand for chic and practical winter fashion. This handmade wool blend coat promises to be your most treasured winter wardrobe essential.
Lululemon started in Vancouver in 1998, born out of a desire to create high-performance athletic wear that blends fashion and function. The steady state half zip is the perfect mix of comfort and style for all your active adventures. With its soft fabric and sleek design, it keeps you cozy during workouts or lounging, making it your new go-to piece.
Simons began as a humble dry goods store in 1840 in Quebec City and has since grown into a beloved retailer across Canada. Indulge in the luxury of Hôtels Le Germain pillowcases, crafted from a blend of fine Egyptian cotton and silky bamboo rayon for the softest sleep imaginable. Made in Canada, these pillowcases bring elegance and comfort to your bedroom, one dreamy night at a time.
