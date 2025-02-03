Menu

The Curator

Support the local economy with these Canadian-made finds

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 3, 2025 10:19 am
1 min read
Canadian products View image in full screen
Read on to show love to some of our favourite homegrown brands.
There’s never been a better time to shop Canadian-made products. Supporting local means investing in quality craftsmanship, sustainable practices, and businesses that make a difference. From fashion to home goods, choosing Canadian-made helps strengthen communities while giving you top-notch products to enjoy. Read on to show love to some of our favourite homegrown brands.

 

Nudestix Mini Nudie Kit Sunkissed Blush & Bronze
Quick and easy to apply, these multi-use blushes add a gorgeous touch to your cheeks, eyes, and lips. Loved by celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Hilary Duff, this award-winning formula went viral on TikTok for a reason. Grab these stunning shades from this handy trio set for a blushed and bronzed glow.
$39.00 at Well.ca
Story continues below advertisement

 

Monos Check-In Large
Built to last with all-premium materials, this luggage from Monos has you covered for all your upcoming and future travels. With wheels that allow for a buttery smooth glide, vegan leather details, and a TSA-accepted lock, this check-in size piece in Desert Taupe is a nothing short of a minimalist masterpiece.
$435 at Monos

 

Light Leakproof No-Show High Rise
With a mission to empower confidence, Knix is a Canadian-made brand known for innovative intimate apparel. These soft, stretchy, leakproof undies adapt to your body for a perfect fit and all-day comfort.
$29.00 at Knix

 

Deep Dive (12 Cans)
Born in Toronto, Barbet’s newest creation, Deep Dive, blends juicy white peach, zesty yuzu, and a hint of mint for a refreshing, aromatic sip. Bubbly, refreshing, and aromatic, its light flavours make it the ultimate go-to beverage for easy sipping.
$38.40 at Barbet
Story continues below advertisement

 

3-in-1 Gym Duffle Bag
This duffle bag from Lululemon is water-resistant and super spacious with dedicated pockets for all your essentials so you’ll never lose the little things. Perfect for workouts, weekends and everything in between.
$168 at Lululemon

 

Gabriola 64
Upholstered in soft bouclé fabric, this little piece from Article is the Canadian-made sofa of your dreams. It’s compact without compromising on personality, and will seamlessly elevate any existing decor.
$899 at Article
Story continues below advertisement

 

Peace Collective Toronto Blue Jays Spirit Crewneck - Black
Show off your team spirit with this Toronto Blue Jays crewneck from Peace Collective. This unisex streetwear piece is made from comfy fleece. Plus, a portion of the proceeds supports mental health research—so you can look good and do good.
$89 at Peace Collective

 

Jennybird Tome Hoops - Small
These classic little beauties will add a little touch of sophistication to all your looks. Perfect for work, brunch and beyond. Finished in high-polish gold.
$128 at Jennybird

 

Shelburne Parka Heritage
Brave the cold with the Canada Goose Shelburne Parka Heritage—ultra-warm, effortlessly chic, and made for winter adventures. With it’s insulated fabric and sleek design, this classic coat is a true Canadian staple.
$1875 at Canada Goose
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Super Puff Smaller Tote Bag
Made from soft, wind-resistant and water-resistant matte material, this convenient tote in this neutral hue is “clean girl” approved, practical and chic. This Aritzia accessory promises to be your best friend for all your daily activities.
$110 at Aritzia

 

