5 items our beauty editor is loving this month

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

DesignMe Hold.Me Styling Stick Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid… me. What do we all have in common? An affinity for a sleek, slicked-back bun (with not a hair out of place!). Enter this game-changing styling stick. It smooths flyaways like a dream, delivering a polished finish with just the right amount of sheen. Infused with castor oil and jojoba esters, the lightweight formula leaves my hair feeling nourished sans the yucky stuff. Plus, the teardrop-shaped design makes precise application easy. $27 on Amazon

Lumify Eye Drops If you’re not bleaching your eyeballs, what are you even doing? When I saw Jessica Alba use these redness-reducing eye drops in a Vogue makeup tutorial, I had to try them. As someone who spends way too much time glued to a screen, these drops are my secret weapon for looking instantly awake and refreshed—no sleep required. Powered by low-dose brimonidine and developed by eye doctors, they’re totally safe and seriously effective. Consider me obsessed. $19.99 on Amazon

Coco & Eve Self Tanner Mousse My Southern Italian genes may have blessed me with long, thick hair… but sun-kissed limbs? Not so much. I’ve tried my fair share of self-tanners, but nothing compares to the golden glow this mousse delivers. Just one application—left on for a couple of hours—gives me that just-spent-a-week-in-the-Mediterranean radiance. No orange tint, no streaks and no telltale self-tan scent—just a delicious tropical blend of mango and guava that lingers long after application. $52 on Amazon

The Maker Dream Eau de Parfum Imbued with decadent notes of vanilla bourbon, cinnamon butter and magnolia, this viral fragrance is a irresistible take on an intoxicating gourmand. While I’m not usually one to stray from my signature scent, this creamy blend is too good to pass up. It smells especially divine post-shower and layers beautifully with other perfumes. And the antique ink flask-inspired bottle? A total vanity showpiece—just another reason I find myself reaching for it over and over again. $236 at Sephora

Paulas Choice 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant My facialist swears by this liquid exfoliant—and now, so do I. Unlike harsh scrubs, it gently clears pores without stripping your skin or messing with its precious pH balance. Thanks to salicylic acid and green tea, it keeps blackheads at bay while leaving my complexion visibly brighter. If your skin is on the sensitive side like mine or just in need of a refresh, take this as your sign to upgrade your exfoliation game and make this formula a routine staple. $49 on Amazon

