In your self-care era? Feel pampered with these luxury picks

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Self-care has entered the chat. 2025 is the perfect time to put yourself first with head-to-toe products catered to your every need. Prepare to be enchanted by sumptuous scrubs, rejuvenating body oils, precision waxing kits and more. Say ‘goodbye’ to all your worries and ‘hello’ to a journey of indulgence with 13 luxurious picks that will leave you feeling pampered this season—and every moment that follows.

Goop G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush Lymphatic drainage, radiant skin, cellulite reduction—the benefits of dry brushing are plenty. Made from pure, natural sisal, this Goop brush gently exfoliates for an all-over energized feel. $34 at The Detox Market

OUAI St. Barts Scalp & Body Scrub Packed with sugar crystals and coconut oil, this unique two-in-one product is ideal for gentle exfoliation of the scalp and skin. And its divine scent—a sweet medley of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose and Baltic amber—is a treat to the senses. $24.5 on Amazon $24.50 at Sephora

Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil This nourishing Bioderma shower oil lathers into a luxe foam, delivering an irresistible glow and softness to the skin. The best part? It’s suitable for children, too. $8.79 on Amazon (was $10.99)

Kitsch Creaseless Hair Pins Keep strands flawless and in place with these decidedly chic Kitsch hair pins. Perfect to use when pampering your face or applying makeup for a crease-free mane. $13.99 on Amazon

e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm Lip-loving ingredients including shea butter, hyaluronic acid and goji berry hydrate your pout, while a sheer wash of colour lightly paints the lips. Choose from a variety of flavours and hues including Grape, Strawberry and Peach. $3.71 on Amazon (was $4.74)

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid and collagen, this viral Biodance sheet mask serves all-over dewiness in just three to four hours of wear. $34.99 on Amazon

OPI Nail Strengthening Treatment with Tri-Flex Technology This new and improved OPI formula contains nail-nourishing vitamins A, E and C, biotin and calcium. It promises to strengthen and protect nails against chipping, peeling and splitting in just one week. $29.99 on Amazon

FRAMAR Iridescent Detangling Hair Brush Experience effortless detangling with this bestselling brush. It glides through curly and straight hair, wet or dry, with ease. Kiss those knots goodbye! $14.99 on Amazon

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk Say goodbye to oil, dirt and odour while enjoying clean, refreshed hair full of texture and volume. This bestselling Klorane Dry Shampoo consists of ultra-fine powders that blend seamlessly, leaving no chalky residue behind. $19.29 on Amazon

Athena Club All Over Deodorant in Super Bloom Indulge in the luxurious scent of this Athena Club deodorant, perfect for all-day freshness from head to toe. It glides on with ease and leaves no white residue. Crafted with clean ingredients, it’s gentle even on sensitive skin types. $13.97 at Walmart

Sliick At Home Waxing Kit Sliick offers salon-quality hair removal right at home. This kit features quick-heating acai berry-scented wax beads, an ergonomic cup and a silicone applicator for smooth, hassle-free sessions. Say hello to silky skin without the salon prices! $29.99 on Amazon

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water This dermatologist-backed Sensibio H2O formula uses micelles to effectively remove makeup and cleanse the face of impurities, while cucumber extract soothes skin. Plus, no rinsing required—simply pat dry and enjoy smooth, supple skin from day to night. $13.59 on Amazon (was $16.99)

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Face Razor Designed with fine micro-guards to help protect your skin from nicks and irritation, these Schick Hydro Silk face razors are perfect for on-the-go hair removal. They also help prep skin for smoother makeup application and stronger product absorption. $7.47 on Amazon

