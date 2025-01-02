10 beauty resolutions we’re making for 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It’s the age-old adage–New Year, new you. As we step into 2025, it’s the perfect time to refresh our beauty habits and embrace practices that will help us look and feel our best all year long. From skincare musts to hair-friendly swaps, these resolutions are all about making self-care a priority and enhancing your natural beauty. Read on for simple yet impactful changes we’re implementing this year to elevate our beauty game for our best year yet.
1. Proper makeup removal at night.
Removing your makeup every night is non-negotiable for a clear complexion. Invest in a gentle cleansing balm, micellar water or deep cleansing oil to melt away makeup, followed by a hydrating cleanser to remove every trace of dirt and oil. Your breakout-less skin will thank you.
2. Incorporate high-tech devices.
Make 2025 the year of futuristic skincare with LED face masks, microcurrent devices and facial steamers. These gadgets can enhance your routine by improving skin tone, boosting collagen and giving you spa-like results from the comfort of your own home.
3. Apply (and re-apply) sunscreen every day.
Sunscreen isn’t just for summer; it’s a year-round essential. Commit to applying a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every morning and reapply every two hours, especially when outdoors. Bonus: Opt for a face mist with SPF for an easy midday touch-up.
4. Use a silk pillowcase.
Upgrade your beauty sleep with a silk pillowcase. It’s gentler on your skin and hair, reducing friction that can lead to wrinkles and frizz. Plus, it’s a luxurious treat you’ll look forward to every night.
5. Moisturize day and night.
Hydration is key to plump, youthful skin. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer for the daytime and a richer, nourishing formula at night to repair and rejuvenate while you sleep. Add a hydrating serum if your skin needs an extra boost.
6. Amp up oral hygiene.
A glowing smile starts with good oral care. Invest in an electric toothbrush, try a water flosser for a deeper clean and consider a teeth-whitening kit to brighten your pearly whites. A dazzling smile complements every beauty look.
7. Use a retinol.
Retinol is the gold standard for anti-aging. Start with a low concentration if you’re new to it and work up to a higher dose. Use it at night and pair it with sunscreen during the day to protect your skin.
8. Gua sha for lymphatic drainage.
This ancient technique isn’t just trendy; it’s effective. Regular gua sha sessions can sculpt your face and reduce puffiness. Use a facial oil to glide the tool smoothly and incorporate it into your evening routine for a relaxing ritual.
9. Use heatless hair tools.
Protect your strands by swapping hot tools for heatless styling alternatives. From curling ribbons to foam rollers, these methods are kinder to your hair and deliver gorgeous results without the damage.
10. Incorporate beauty supplements in my every day routine.
Glowing skin, shiny hair and strong nails start from within. Add supplements with ingredients like collagen, biotin and hyaluronic acid to your daily routine. And be sure to consult with a healthcare professional to find the right fit for your needs.
