10 beauty resolutions we’re making for 2025

It’s the age-old adage–New Year, new you. As we step into 2025, it’s the perfect time to refresh our beauty habits and embrace practices that will help us look and feel our best all year long. From skincare musts to hair-friendly swaps, these resolutions are all about making self-care a priority and enhancing your natural beauty. Read on for simple yet impactful changes we’re implementing this year to elevate our beauty game for our best year yet.

1. Proper makeup removal at night.

Removing your makeup every night is non-negotiable for a clear complexion. Invest in a gentle cleansing balm, micellar water or deep cleansing oil to melt away makeup, followed by a hydrating cleanser to remove every trace of dirt and oil. Your breakout-less skin will thank you.

Grace & Stella Makeup Cleansing Balm This bestselling cleansing balm is your go-to for thorough makeup removal. Gentle yet powerful, it melts waterproof mascara and long-wear foundation while respecting your skin. It’s the ultimate self-care treat for your nightly routine. $25.99 on Amazon

2. Incorporate high-tech devices.

Make 2025 the year of futuristic skincare with LED face masks, microcurrent devices and facial steamers. These gadgets can enhance your routine by improving skin tone, boosting collagen and giving you spa-like results from the comfort of your own home.

Kala Red Light Face Mask Trusted by beauty enthusiasts, Kala’s Red Light Face Mask combines advanced LED technology to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while promoting a radiant complexion. Safe for all skin types, it’s your key to youthful, glowing skin this year and beyond. $449.99 on Amazon

3. Apply (and re-apply) sunscreen every day.

Sunscreen isn’t just for summer; it’s a year-round essential. Commit to applying a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every morning and reapply every two hours, especially when outdoors. Bonus: Opt for a face mist with SPF for an easy midday touch-up.

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen As one of the best SPFs on the market, EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 shields your skin with zinc oxide and protects against UVA/UVB damage. Lightweight and gentle, it’s perfect for everyday glowing protection. $70 on Amazon

4. Use a silk pillowcase.

Upgrade your beauty sleep with a silk pillowcase. It’s gentler on your skin and hair, reducing friction that can lead to wrinkles and frizz. Plus, it’s a luxurious treat you’ll look forward to every night.

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Made of mulberry silk, these delicate pillowcases will whisk you off to dreamland while promising you smoother strands and supple, acne-free skin. $22 on Amazon

5. Moisturize day and night.

Hydration is key to plump, youthful skin. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer for the daytime and a richer, nourishing formula at night to repair and rejuvenate while you sleep. Add a hydrating serum if your skin needs an extra boost.

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion With this daily moisturizing lotion by CeraVe, you’ll get just the right dose of all-over hydration. It’s patented Multivesicular Emulsion (MVE) delivery technology makes the formula ultra-effective throughout the day—your skin barrier will thank you. $25.28 on Amazon

6. Amp up oral hygiene.

A glowing smile starts with good oral care. Invest in an electric toothbrush, try a water flosser for a deeper clean and consider a teeth-whitening kit to brighten your pearly whites. A dazzling smile complements every beauty look.

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Clean smarter, not harder with this whisper-quiet water flosser. It’s up to 150 per cent more effective than floss, with pulse wave technology to ensure every spot is gently and thoroughly cleaned for healthier gums. $79.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

7. Use a retinol.

Retinol is the gold standard for anti-aging. Start with a low concentration if you’re new to it and work up to a higher dose. Use it at night and pair it with sunscreen during the day to protect your skin.

RoC Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Advanced Retinol Serum Infused with retinol and triple hyaluronic acid, this groundbreaking formula is the first non-invasive wrinkle filler clinically proven to erase signs of aging both instantly and over time. Enhanced with swertiamarin, it promotes cell renewal and restores volume, revealing smoother and more youthful-looking skin. $36.58 on Amazon

8. Gua sha for lymphatic drainage.

This ancient technique isn’t just trendy; it’s effective. Regular gua sha sessions can sculpt your face and reduce puffiness. Use a facial oil to glide the tool smoothly and incorporate it into your evening routine for a relaxing ritual.

Looky Pearl Diamond Massage Roller The Looky Pearl Diamond Massage Roller combines an ergonomic Y-shaped design with sculpting and soothing benefits. Tone your skin and enhance product absorption—all while enjoying a spa-like experience from home. $29.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

9. Use heatless hair tools.

Protect your strands by swapping hot tools for heatless styling alternatives. From curling ribbons to foam rollers, these methods are kinder to your hair and deliver gorgeous results without the damage.

Kitsch Jumbo Heatless Hair Curlers These satin hair curlers prove you don’t need heat to style your strands. They’re gentle, ethical and perfect for all hair types. Comfortable day or night, these curlers deliver voluminous curls while protecting your hair’s health. $24.99 on Amazon

10. Incorporate beauty supplements in my every day routine.

Glowing skin, shiny hair and strong nails start from within. Add supplements with ingredients like collagen, biotin and hyaluronic acid to your daily routine. And be sure to consult with a healthcare professional to find the right fit for your needs.

Sports Research Collagen Peptides This Sports Research collagen powder is packed with amino acids and protein to support healthy hair, skin and nails from the inside out. This dark chocolate flavour makes for a yummy smoothie base. $47.95 on Amazon

