6 sunscreens you’ll love wearing this winter

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Come snow or shine, SPF is your skin’s best friend. Sure, sunscreen is important for the beach, but ask any skincare expert, and they’ll tell you it’s just as crucial on the slopes. That’s because UV rays are sneaky—invisible, yet always present, they can bounce off the snow even on overcast days.
While UVB rays take it easy in the winter, UVA rays stick around, speeding up wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and other signs of aging—not to mention long-term risks like skin cancer. If you’re not already in the habit of giving your face daily SPF love, these game-changing formulas might just win you over.
An easy-to-apply SPF stick that doubles down on dewiness–what’s not to love? Simply glide this formula all over your face and neck prior to makeup application for a glow-y base, or over makeup when you need to reapply SPF throughout the day in a pinch.
Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide reflect UV rays without the heat or reactions of chemical sunscreens. This mineral sunscreen works like a dream, with its ultra-light, tinted formula offering 40 minutes of water and sweat resistance and an invisible matte finish that lasts.
This lightweight sunscreen serum is specifically formulated to protect against sun damage and visibly correct early signs of aging. Powered by advanced UV filters, it shields against UVA and UVB rays, while collagen peptides help correct visible signs of sun damage.
This featherlight (and reef-safe!) SPF 30 lotion boasts daily defense against free radicals, blue light and pollutants. Packed with vegan-powered extracts, it hydrates while leaving a natural finish. Bonus: The airless pump-tube ensures active stability, easy dispensing and on-the-go convenience.
This lightweight SPF 30 moisturizer does it all—hydrates, smooths wrinkles, and improves texture in just 4 weeks. Packed with amino-peptides, it delivers deep anti-aging care while keeping your skin protected and bright.
This dermatologist-tested sunscreen feels like nothing on your skin. It won’t clog pores and offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with water and sweat resistance for up to 80 minutes—perfect for all your active days, or that holiday vacay you’ve got planned.
Comments