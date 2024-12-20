6 sunscreens you’ll love wearing this winter

Send this page to someone via email

Come snow or shine, SPF is your skin’s best friend. Sure, sunscreen is important for the beach, but ask any skincare expert, and they’ll tell you it’s just as crucial on the slopes. That’s because UV rays are sneaky—invisible, yet always present, they can bounce off the snow even on overcast days.

While UVB rays take it easy in the winter, UVA rays stick around, speeding up wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and other signs of aging—not to mention long-term risks like skin cancer. If you’re not already in the habit of giving your face daily SPF love, these game-changing formulas might just win you over.

The glow-y SPF stick

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Balm Sunscreen Stick with SPF 45 An easy-to-apply SPF stick that doubles down on dewiness–what’s not to love? Simply glide this formula all over your face and neck prior to makeup application for a glow-y base, or over makeup when you need to reapply SPF throughout the day in a pinch. $41 at Sephora

The tried-and-true skin tint

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide reflect UV rays without the heat or reactions of chemical sunscreens. This mineral sunscreen works like a dream, with its ultra-light, tinted formula offering 40 minutes of water and sweat resistance and an invisible matte finish that lasts. $37.05 on Amazon (was $38.95)

The lightweight serum

Beyond Screen UV Serum Facial Sunscreen with Collagen Peptide and SPF 50+ This lightweight sunscreen serum is specifically formulated to protect against sun damage and visibly correct early signs of aging. Powered by advanced UV filters, it shields against UVA and UVB rays, while collagen peptides help correct visible signs of sun damage. $56 at Khiehl’s

The daily mineral veil

NUDESTIX Nudescreen Daily Mineral Face Veil SPF 30 This featherlight (and reef-safe!) SPF 30 lotion boasts daily defense against free radicals, blue light and pollutants. Packed with vegan-powered extracts, it hydrates while leaving a natural finish. Bonus: The airless pump-tube ensures active stability, easy dispensing and on-the-go convenience. $48.50 at Sephora

The anti-aging moisturizer

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Moisturizer with SPF 30 This lightweight SPF 30 moisturizer does it all—hydrates, smooths wrinkles, and improves texture in just 4 weeks. Packed with amino-peptides, it delivers deep anti-aging care while keeping your skin protected and bright. $28.98 on Amazon (was $35.99)

The vacay-ready lotion

Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Sunscreen Lotion This dermatologist-tested sunscreen feels like nothing on your skin. It won’t clog pores and offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with water and sweat resistance for up to 80 minutes—perfect for all your active days, or that holiday vacay you’ve got planned. $15.97 on Amazon

