Get holiday glam with these dazzling beauty & fashion picks

By Adriana Monachino
The Curator Team
Posted December 11, 2024 12:00 am
Updated December 11, 2024 2:35 am
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
‘Tis the season to sparkle! Whether you’re ringing in the holidays with a festive gathering or heading to a night out, it’s the perfect time to add some extra glam to your look. We’ve rounded up the best beauty and fashion must-haves for a glowing season ahead: think bold, sparkling sequins, dewy skin and nail colours that serve festive cheer—get ready to dazzle from head to toe.
The colour of the season, this ruby red lacquer is a holiday mani essential. Its subtle shimmery finish is a gift in itself.
Add a rosy winter glow to your cheeks with this dreamy miracle balm. Wear it alone or layer on top of foundation for an instant flush.
Get your glow on with this radiant liquid luminizer. Infused with light-reflecting pearl particles, it lends skin a luminous finish that shimmers as beautifully as freshly fallen snow.
With notes of vanilla, soft spices, and cocoa, this warm, sensual fragrance is practically made for the holiday season.
These silky, blendable lashes add bold, eye-opening glamour—because every holiday look deserves a little extra magic.
If a subtle swipe of colour is your vibe, this universally flattering shade is for you. Because understated elegance is always in style.
A simple way to show appreciation for the holiday bow trend: this bestselling velvet hair accessory. It clips in easily for endless styling options.
This glossy patent purse is a total showstopper. It’s perfectly sized to fit all the essentials–from your lippie to your wallet.
These cutesy two-tone earrings will infuse your wardrobe with a touch of romance and whimsy, de rigueur for the holidays.
Get ready to dazzle with these modern ballet flats! Featuring a glossy metallic finish, they’re the perfect plus-one for all your holiday party plans.
This bold red blazer has ‘festive’ written all over it. Featuring an gorgeous elongated body and cutaway silhouette, it’s perfect for elegant evenings ahead.
Could there be a cuter party skirt? We think not. Get ready to rock the night away in this sequinned mini number.
