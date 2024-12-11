Get holiday glam with these dazzling beauty & fashion picks

Send this page to someone via email

‘Tis the season to sparkle! Whether you’re ringing in the holidays with a festive gathering or heading to a night out, it’s the perfect time to add some extra glam to your look. We’ve rounded up the best beauty and fashion must-haves for a glowing season ahead: think bold, sparkling sequins, dewy skin and nail colours that serve festive cheer—get ready to dazzle from head to toe.

OPI Nail Lacquer in A Little Guilt Under the Kilt The colour of the season, this ruby red lacquer is a holiday mani essential. Its subtle shimmery finish is a gift in itself. $16.99 at Amazon

Jones Road Miracle Balm Add a rosy winter glow to your cheeks with this dreamy miracle balm. Wear it alone or layer on top of foundation for an instant flush. $49 at Jones Road

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight Get your glow on with this radiant liquid luminizer. Infused with light-reflecting pearl particles, it lends skin a luminous finish that shimmers as beautifully as freshly fallen snow. $34 at Sephora

Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray With notes of vanilla, soft spices, and cocoa, this warm, sensual fragrance is practically made for the holiday season. $85 on Amazon

Ardell Multipack Wispies These silky, blendable lashes add bold, eye-opening glamour—because every holiday look deserves a little extra magic. $14.98 on Amazon

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey If a subtle swipe of colour is your vibe, this universally flattering shade is for you. Because understated elegance is always in style. $33 on Amazon

Silky Satin Bow Clips A simple way to show appreciation for the holiday bow trend: this bestselling velvet hair accessory. It clips in easily for endless styling options. $10.99 on Amazon (was $11.99)

Mini Luciana Frame Handle This glossy patent purse is a total showstopper. It’s perfectly sized to fit all the essentials–from your lippie to your wallet. $428 at Reformation

Big Puffy Heart Drop Earrings These cutesy two-tone earrings will infuse your wardrobe with a touch of romance and whimsy, de rigueur for the holidays. $238 at Mejuri

Franco Sarto Women's Tinsley Mary Jane Flats Get ready to dazzle with these modern ballet flats! Featuring a glossy metallic finish, they’re the perfect plus-one for all your holiday party plans. $195.41 on Amazon

Long and Lean Dickey Jacket This bold red blazer has ‘festive’ written all over it. Featuring an gorgeous elongated body and cutaway silhouette, it’s perfect for elegant evenings ahead. $898.00 at Veronica Beard

Sequin Mid Waist Mini Skirt Could there be a cuter party skirt? We think not. Get ready to rock the night away in this sequinned mini number. $63.47 on Amazon

