Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator

Get holiday glam with these dazzling beauty & fashion picks

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 11, 2024 12:00 am
1 min read
Holiday beauty and fashion 2024 View image in full screen
'Tis the season to sparkle.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

‘Tis the season to sparkle! Whether you’re ringing in the holidays with a festive gathering or heading to a night out, it’s the perfect time to add some extra glam to your look. We’ve rounded up the best beauty and fashion must-haves for a glowing season ahead: think bold, sparkling sequins, dewy skin and nail colours that serve festive cheer—get ready to dazzle from head to toe.

 

OPI Nail Lacquer in A Little Guilt Under the Kilt
The colour of the season, this ruby red lacquer is a holiday mani essential. Its subtle shimmery finish is a gift in itself.
$16.99 at Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm
Jones Road Miracle Balm
Add a rosy winter glow to your cheeks with this dreamy miracle balm. Wear it alone or layer on top of foundation for an instant flush.
$49 at Jones Road

 

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
Get your glow on with this radiant liquid luminizer. Infused with light-reflecting pearl particles, it lends skin a luminous finish that shimmers as beautifully as freshly fallen snow.
$34 at Sephora

 

Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray
With notes of vanilla, soft spices, and cocoa, this warm, sensual fragrance is practically made for the holiday season.
$85 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ardell Multipack Wispies
These silky, blendable lashes add bold, eye-opening glamour—because every holiday look deserves a little extra magic.
$14.98 on Amazon

 

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
If a subtle swipe of colour is your vibe, this universally flattering shade is for you. Because understated elegance is always in style.
$33 on Amazon

 

Bow ribbon for hair
Silky Satin Bow Clips
A simple way to show appreciation for the holiday bow trend: this bestselling velvet hair accessory. It clips in easily for endless styling options.
$10.99 on Amazon (was $11.99)

 

Reformation Mini Luciana Frame Handle
Mini Luciana Frame Handle
This glossy patent purse is a total showstopper. It’s perfectly sized to fit all the essentials–from your lippie to your wallet.
$428 at Reformation
Story continues below advertisement

 

Big Puffy Heart Drop Earrings
Big Puffy Heart Drop Earrings
These cutesy two-tone earrings will infuse your wardrobe with a touch of romance and whimsy, de rigueur for the holidays.
$238 at Mejuri

 

Franco Sarto Women's Tinsley Mary Jane Flats
Franco Sarto Women's Tinsley Mary Jane Flats
Get ready to dazzle with these modern ballet flats! Featuring a glossy metallic finish, they’re the perfect plus-one for all your holiday party plans.
$195.41 on Amazon

 

Veronica Beard Long and Lean Dickey Jacket
Long and Lean Dickey Jacket
This bold red blazer has ‘festive’ written all over it. Featuring an gorgeous elongated body and cutaway silhouette, it’s perfect for elegant evenings ahead.
$898.00 at Veronica Beard
Story continues below advertisement

 

Sequin Mid Waist Mini Skirt
Could there be a cuter party skirt? We think not. Get ready to rock the night away in this sequinned mini number.
$63.47 on Amazon

 

