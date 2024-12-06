Great gifts under $50 (that won’t be re-gifted!)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Finding thoughtful gifts on a budget doesn’t mean settling for less! With these under $50 treasures, you can make your loved ones happy without breaking the bank—and rest assured, these picks are so perfect, they won’t be re-gifted. Whether it’s chic gadgets, cozy essentials, or unique treats, these finds pack big smiles at small prices.
This Salt & Stone Mini Trio is a pocket-sized powerhouse of self-care essentials, perfect for on-the-go moments. With three luxe, travel-ready products, it’s a thoughtful treat for anyone who loves to stay fresh and radiant.
A dream for makeup lovers, this elf brush set features ten versatile tools for flawless looks. Top-notch quality – these brushes are perfect for everything from everyday glam to festive transformations.
The Stanley tumbler is a hydration hero with its sleek Rose Quartz design and 20 oz capacity. Whether it’s iced coffee or a smoothie, this tumbler keeps your drinks at the perfect temperature and looks aesthetic too.
Get ready to slurp up some fun with Let’s Make Ramen! – the comic book cookbook that combines delicious ramen recipes with quirky illustrations. It’s the perfect gift for foodies and comic lovers alike, making cooking a fun and flavourful adventure.
Say goodbye to cord chaos with this sleek 3-in-1 charging station that powers up your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds all at once! It’s the ultimate space-saving, tech-friendly gift for anyone who loves keeping things neat and charged.
Let the enchanting scent of Midnight in Paris fill your space with an air of sophistication and mystery. This room spray captures the essence of a Parisian evening, making every corner of your home feel like a romantic escape.
This Stanley french press is both stunning and practical, perfect for brewing a big batch of rich, flavourful coffee. With double vacuum insulation and a durable stainless steel design, it’s your cozy coffee companion for mornings at home or adventures on the go.
