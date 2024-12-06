Great gifts under $50 (that won’t be re-gifted!)

Send this page to someone via email

Finding thoughtful gifts on a budget doesn’t mean settling for less! With these under $50 treasures, you can make your loved ones happy without breaking the bank—and rest assured, these picks are so perfect, they won’t be re-gifted. Whether it’s chic gadgets, cozy essentials, or unique treats, these finds pack big smiles at small prices.

Burberry Mini Her & Goddess Perfume Duo Set This adorable Burberry Mini Her & Goddess Perfume Duo Set is like carrying elegance in your pocket. Perfect for gifting (or keeping), these travel-friendly scents add a touch of luxury to any moment. $49.00 at Sephora

Salt & Stone Mini Trio This Salt & Stone Mini Trio is a pocket-sized powerhouse of self-care essentials, perfect for on-the-go moments. With three luxe, travel-ready products, it’s a thoughtful treat for anyone who loves to stay fresh and radiant. $46 at Holt Renfrew

e.l.f. Ten Out Of Ten Brush Set A dream for makeup lovers, this elf brush set features ten versatile tools for flawless looks. Top-notch quality – these brushes are perfect for everything from everyday glam to festive transformations. $46 on Amazon

Stanley Tumbler The Stanley tumbler is a hydration hero with its sleek Rose Quartz design and 20 oz capacity. Whether it’s iced coffee or a smoothie, this tumbler keeps your drinks at the perfect temperature and looks aesthetic too. $39 on Amazon

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box This little Crock-Pot keeps your meals warm and ready to enjoy, no matter where the day takes you. Its compact, functional and perfect for adding a little coziness to your on-the-go routine. $39.99 on Amazon

Let's Make Ramen!: A Comic Book Cookbook Get ready to slurp up some fun with Let’s Make Ramen! – the comic book cookbook that combines delicious ramen recipes with quirky illustrations. It’s the perfect gift for foodies and comic lovers alike, making cooking a fun and flavourful adventure. $29 on Amazon

3 in 1 Charging Station Say goodbye to cord chaos with this sleek 3-in-1 charging station that powers up your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds all at once! It’s the ultimate space-saving, tech-friendly gift for anyone who loves keeping things neat and charged. $39.99 on Amazon

Midnight in Paris Room Spray Let the enchanting scent of Midnight in Paris fill your space with an air of sophistication and mystery. This room spray captures the essence of a Parisian evening, making every corner of your home feel like a romantic escape. $36.00 at Hotel Collection (was $72.00)

Stanley French Press This Stanley french press is both stunning and practical, perfect for brewing a big batch of rich, flavourful coffee. With double vacuum insulation and a durable stainless steel design, it’s your cozy coffee companion for mornings at home or adventures on the go. $47 on Amazon

Table Top Fire Pit Cozy up any space with this charming tabletop fire pit, perfect for adding warmth and ambiance to your home. It’s a little piece of outdoor magic that turns any room into a cozy gathering spot. $49.99 on Amazon

Shaving Kit for Men This shaving kit for men is the ultimate grooming companion, bringing smoothness with every shave. Complete with all the essentials, it’s a luxurious treat for the man who loves looking sharp. $39.99 on Amazon