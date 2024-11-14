14 best gifts for mom that she’ll actually use

Send this page to someone via email

The person who puts everyone else first, says she doesn’t need anything herself, and totally deserves to be spoiled—sound familiar? Coming up with gift ideas for mom can be tricky. To help you ace your shopping, we’ve rounded up 14 thoughtful yet practical gifts, covering self-care, beauty, fashion—even pickleball!

The techy face mask

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro For the mom who loves all things skincare, take her routine to the next level with an LED face mask. The trending tech uses five wavelengths of light to address fine lines, redness and acne—all in just three minutes per day. $590 at Hudson’s Bay

The foolproof hair styler

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Plus Great hair days with less prep time—that’s the kind of gift mom will actually use (and love) in her daily routine. This editor-fave two-in-one hair dryer and styler helps deliver a salon-worthy blowout on a wide range of hair lengths. No expert skills required. $69.98 on Amazon

The go-anywhere photo printer

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer in Rose Pink Check any mom’s camera roll and you’re likely to see a never-ending scroll of family photos. With this cute portable printer and a few taps in the free app, she can get her fave pics off her phone and onto Instax Mini Instant Film for scrapbooks, frames, the fridge, wherever. $129.99 on Amazon

The personalized pendant

Jenny Bird Monogram Necklace For a thoughtful present, choose jewellery with a personal touch like this monogram necklace from Toronto designer Jenny Bird (a mom herself!). Pick mom’s initial or her kiddos’ (you can add extra pendants, too) to hang from the dainty gold chain. Bonus: It has a water-durable finish. $110 at Jenny Bird

The chic (but affordable!) gloves

Aldo Keihan Gloves Looking for affordable gifts under $50? These sleek gloves fit the bill, while still giving luxe vibes with their faux-fur trim. Even better: They’re compatible with smartphone screens, so mom can check and send texts without freezing her fingers. $28 at Aldo

The winter-survival puffer

Joe Fresh Long Puffer Jacket with PrimaLoft in Dark Teal Because mom always takes care of everyone’s needs except her own—now it’s her turn. This stylish puffer coat serves major warmth and a cozy feel with its lightweight insulation and extra-long silhouette (all at a budget-friendly price). Who doesn’t love practical gifts? $129 at Joe Fresh

The buzzy skincare kit

Rhode The Rhode Kit She’s not a regular mom; she’s a cool mom. And as far as beauty gifts go, it’s hard to beat the It factor of getting Hailey Bieber’s skincare routine. This four-piece set includes a cleanser, essence, serum and rich moisturizer, and it comes in a covetable bubble pouch. $159 on Rhode

The DIY embroidery kit

Embroidery Starter Kit Perfect for the DIY mom, this embroidery starter kit features three gorgeous floral patterns. Complete with an adjustable hoop, pre-printed cloths and easy-to-follow instructions, it includes everything she needs to enjoy some creative downtime. $17.99 on Amazon (was $20.99)

The wind-down tea

Lake & Oak Tea Co. Ashwagandha + Chill Superfood Tea Blend Treat mom to a break in her go-go-go schedule with a chill-time tea from Toronto-based Lake & Oak Tea Co. This organic blend includes calming chamomile and ashwagandha, an adaptogen purported to help lower stress and anxiety. $16 on Well.ca

The sure-to-please surprise makeup set

Benefit Cosmetics Soup’d Up Beauty Bronzer, Lip & Cheek Tint, & Mascara Trio Sorry, Campbell’s—we have a new favourite soup. And it’s bound to be a hit with mom too. Inside this retro can are three great beauty gifts from the ever-cheeky Benefit Cosmetics: a mini mascara, full-size lip and cheek tint, and the brand’s best-selling bronzer. $65 at Sephora

The enhanced AirPods

Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation Two magical words: noise cancellation. Whether mom needs a moment of quiet or is simply hooked on her audiobook, Apple’s latest AirPods offer a next-level listening experience at a lower price point. $247.99 on Amazon

The mega-comfy PJs

Knix The Quintessential Sleep Set in Glacier Chances are that mom doesn’t need yet another hotel-style robe that rarely gets worn. Instead, treat her to more practical but equally luxe pyjamas. This lightweight set boasts insanely soft modal fabric, plus elevated details like subtle ribbing and satin piping. $150 at Knix

The just-the-essentials pouch

Espe Smartphone Pouch in Red For walking the dog or doing quick errands, this vegan leather pouch will make it easier for mom to get out the door faster. It’s designed to hold a smartphone, pair of glasses and cards, and it comes with both a crossbody and wrist strap for versatility. $55 at Espe

The statement-making pickleball paddle

Fairgrounds Playmaker Paddle in Green Space & Bubblegum Whether mom is looking to dabble in the pickleball craze or is already a dink master, this lightweight paddle will give her a boost on the court. Designed for beginner to novice players, it boasts a durable polypropene core and carbon-fibre face. And can we talk about the colour-blocking? $75 at Fairgrounds

