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Looking to spoil Mom without cutting it close this year? These finds from Aritzia, Lush, Coach and more feel thoughtful–and, most importantly, are guaranteed to arrive in time. From polished everyday staples to little luxuries she wouldn’t splurge on herself, these picks are sure to make Mom feel celebrated well beyond Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day fashion & accessory gifts

Brioche Hoops Endlessly wearable with just the right amount of twist, these 18k gold vermeil hoops are a jewellery box essential. The sculptural knot design feels timeless–aka, the kind of pair she’ll never want to take off. $198 at Mejuri

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Adidas Women's Grand Court Low Top Sneaker For moms with discerning taste, a crisp white sneaker is non-negotiable. This low-top pair keeps things classic with a sporty edge–perfect for grounding everything from tailored trousers to floaty dresses. $95 on Amazon

Denim Forum The '80s Comfy Denim Shirt A nod to Mom’s ’80s wardrobe, this oversized denim button-down delivers just the right touch of nostalgia, complete with classic details like button-closure cuffs, a patch pocket and a rounded hem. The best part? It’s crafted from lightweight, drape-y non-stretch denim with an ultra-soft feel she’ll feel amazing in. $98 at Aritzia

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 If Mom has had her eye on Coach’s iconic Tabby silhouette for a while now, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to make her dreams come true. Crafted from polished pebble leather in a soft off-white, it’s an instant outfit elevator. $550 at Coach

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Bella Stretch Wide Leg Jeans A ’70s-inspired staple with a modern fit, these wide-leg jeans feature a curve-hugging high rise and a relaxed silhouette that works for just about any occasion–easy to dress up or down depending on Mom’s plans. $60 at Quince

Mother’s Day home gifts

Live Beautiful Coffee Table Book Part inspiration, part décor, this beautifully curated book is filled with interiors that spark creativity and calm that she’ll love flipping through on slow afternoons. $57 on Amazon (was $61)

Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Classic Candle If Mom is craving a little downtime, she’ll love this calming candle, infused with notes of rosewater, geranium and salted amber. Housed in a frosted pink glass vessel, it doubles as décor. $69 at Nest New York

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STANLEY Quencher H2.0 Tumbler It’s a known fact that a pretty tumbler makes hydration feel like less of a chore–and this pastel purple one is no exception. With its generous size, sleek advanced FlowState lid and double wall vacuum insulation it keeps drinks cold for hours, perfect for Mom’s busy days. $52 on Amazon

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Lego Icons Flower Bouquet – $69

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Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Help Mom get her beauty sleep, with this cutesy satin pillowcase that helps reduce frizz and friction overnight. It’s a sleep essential she didn’t know she needed. $20.79 on Amazon (was $25.99)

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KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in Matte Dried Rose For the mom who loves to bake, this statement-making mixer blends performance with style. The matte dried rose finish adds a soft pop of colour to her countertop, while the powerful bowl-lift design handles everything from bread dough to whipped cream. $449.99 on Amazon (was $639.99)

Mother’s Day beauty gifts

Mane It's Giving Body Jumbo Hot Thermal Round Brush A salon-worthy blowout, minus the appointment–yes, please! This oversized thermal brush adds volume and bounce while cutting down styling time for busy moms who love that fresh-from-the-salon finish. $158 at Sephora

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask Give Mom the gift of glow sans the spa appointment. This high-tech mask delivers spa-level results (smoother skin, less puffiness and fewer breakouts), making it a self-care ritual she’ll actually look forward to. $399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

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Happy Mother's Day Lush Gift Set When in doubt, a little self-care goes a long way. This ready-to-gift set is filled with bath body and shower treats, including Lush’s Marigold Tea Bath Bomb and Crème Brûlée Body Scrub, designed to help Mom indulge in some much-needed R&R. $72 at Lush

Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue If Mom gravitates toward citrus and soft florals, this iconic fragrance is sure to become her new signature. It’s bright, indulgent and truly feels like sunshine in a bottle. $138 on Amazon

rhode Mini Rhode Kit Glazed Skincare Essentials For the skincare-obsessed mom (or the one who’s just getting into it), this curated mini set delivers that coveted glazed-skin glow. Think hydrated, dewy skin, courtesy of rhode favourites including the bestselling Glazing Milk and Glazing Fluid. $99 at Sephora

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