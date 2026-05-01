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Looking to spoil Mom without cutting it close this year? These finds from Aritzia, Lush, Coach and more feel thoughtful–and, most importantly, are guaranteed to arrive in time. From polished everyday staples to little luxuries she wouldn’t splurge on herself, these picks are sure to make Mom feel celebrated well beyond Mother’s Day.
Endlessly wearable with just the right amount of twist, these 18k gold vermeil hoops are a jewellery box essential. The sculptural knot design feels timeless–aka, the kind of pair she’ll never want to take off.
For moms with discerning taste, a crisp white sneaker is non-negotiable. This low-top pair keeps things classic with a sporty edge–perfect for grounding everything from tailored trousers to floaty dresses.
A nod to Mom’s ’80s wardrobe, this oversized denim button-down delivers just the right touch of nostalgia, complete with classic details like button-closure cuffs, a patch pocket and a rounded hem. The best part? It’s crafted from lightweight, drape-y non-stretch denim with an ultra-soft feel she’ll feel amazing in.
If Mom has had her eye on Coach’s iconic Tabby silhouette for a while now, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to make her dreams come true. Crafted from polished pebble leather in a soft off-white, it’s an instant outfit elevator.
A ’70s-inspired staple with a modern fit, these wide-leg jeans feature a curve-hugging high rise and a relaxed silhouette that works for just about any occasion–easy to dress up or down depending on Mom’s plans.
It’s a known fact that a pretty tumbler makes hydration feel like less of a chore–and this pastel purple one is no exception. With its generous size, sleek advanced FlowState lid and double wall vacuum insulation it keeps drinks cold for hours, perfect for Mom’s busy days.
For the mom who loves to bake, this statement-making mixer blends performance with style. The matte dried rose finish adds a soft pop of colour to her countertop, while the powerful bowl-lift design handles everything from bread dough to whipped cream.
Give Mom the gift of glow sans the spa appointment. This high-tech mask delivers spa-level results (smoother skin, less puffiness and fewer breakouts), making it a self-care ritual she’ll actually look forward to.
When in doubt, a little self-care goes a long way. This ready-to-gift set is filled with bath body and shower treats, including Lush’s Marigold Tea Bath Bomb and Crème Brûlée Body Scrub, designed to help Mom indulge in some much-needed R&R.
For the skincare-obsessed mom (or the one who’s just getting into it), this curated mini set delivers that coveted glazed-skin glow. Think hydrated, dewy skin, courtesy of rhode favourites including the bestselling Glazing Milk and Glazing Fluid.
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