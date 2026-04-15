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Sure, flowers are a sweet surprise–but this Mother’s Day, why not go a step further with thoughtful gifts she’ll adore? From a luxe L’occitane hand cream set and a cutesy Jenny Bird bag charm to a sleek baker’s kit by Our Place, there’s something for every type of Mom, all designed to make her feel truly special this Mother’s Day and beyond.

Beauty gifts

Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter Give Mom the gift of nourished limbs, courtesy of this viral body butter. Infused with a rich blend of linoleic-rich botanical oils, shea butter and plant-based peptides that melt into the skin, it leaves skin soft and deeply hydrated. $33.49 on Amazon (was $36.24)

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rhode Glazed Trio Set For the cool Mom, this skincare set delivers dewy, glazed perfection à la Hailey Bieber. Think a plump, hydrated complexion and an oh-so-juicy pout thanks to peptide lip treatments in Jelly Bean and Strawberry Glaze. $74 at Sephora

Watier 24 Hours Glam Mascara Kit Streamline your busy Mom’s makeup routine with this true day-to-night mascara and liner duo. The waterproof formula delivers lifted, fluttery lashes and definition for up to 24 hours. And to top it all off, she’ll love the express eye makeup remover and hydrating eye patches. $44 on Amazon

Just Juice Discovery Set A little treat with a lot to love, this discovery set lets Mom explore a range of fruity, floral and gourmand scents. Plus, they’re so petite she can pop them in her purse for on-the-go spritzes. $13.78 on Amazon

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The Hand Cream Bouquet A bouquet, but make it beauty. This giftable set features six indulgent hand creams–from comforting shea butter to notes of almond, lavender, verbena, rose and cherry blossom. Each formula leave hands soft, supple and beautifully fragranced all day long. $80 at L'Occitane

Fashion gifts

Art Heart Charm Gift her this puffy heart charm in high-polish silver so Mom can carry your love with her wherever she goes. The modern, sculptural design adds a playful touch to any chain or bag. $98 at Jenny Bird

Braided Paper Straw Clutch For the fashionista, this woven crossbody clutch in a rich chocolate espresso hue is a sunny-day staple she’ll reach for time and again. The removable chain strap is the real MVP, especially for Moms who are always juggling a little (read: a lot) on the go. $79 at Simons

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Aritzia Tomorrow Pyjama Robe A little R&R is every Mom’s dream–and this pyjama robe in jellybean pink makes it even better. Crafted from soft, drapey ribbed fabric, it’s designed for stylish comfort, whether she’s easing into slow mornings or winding down at night. $88 at Aritzia

SOJOS Retro Oversized Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Does Mom love a retro moment? These sleek, oversized aviators are the perfect off-duty accessory for when she wants to block it all out in style. Bonus points for polarized protection. $23.99 on Amazon

EverFoams Fuzzy Open-Toe Slippers For comfort she’ll slip into daily, these plush slippers are the perfect at-home accessory. With their fuzzy finish and open-toe design, they’re a cozy way to make moments at home feel extra stylish. $31.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

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Home gifts

KitchenAid Pure Power Blender Mom’s new countertop staple with serious power, this sleek blender looks as chic as it performs. From smoothies to soups, it handles it all with ease, while the precision speed control knob ensures the perfect blend every time. $99.98 on Amazon (was $129.99) $129 at Kitchenaid.ca

Our Place Wonder Oven Baker’s Kit For the mom who loves to bake (or wants to start), this coveted kit makes it easy to whip up sweet creations with confidence. The non-stick ceramic finish makes for easy release and cleanup, so she can focus on the fun part. $95 on Amazon

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Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Classic Candle If Mom is craving a little downtime, she’ll love this calming candle, infused with notes of rosewater, geranium and salted amber. Housed in a frosted pink glass vessel, it doubles as décor. $69 at Nest New York

Coquette Bow Ceramic Coffee Mug With its delicate black bow detail, this adorable ceramic mug is sure to make every sip of her daily cuppa that much more enjoyable–and she’ll think of you every time she reaches for it. $17.98 on Amazon

Live Beautiful Coffee Table Book Part inspiration, part décor, this beautifully curated book is filled with interiors that spark creativity and calm that she’ll love flipping through on slow afternoons. $57 on Amazon (was $61)

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Health & wellness gifts

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler It’s a known fact that a pretty tumbler makes hydration feel like less of a chore–and this pastel purple one is no exception. With its generous size and sleek, no-spill design, it keeps drinks cold for hours, making it perfect for Mom’s busy days on the go. $37 on Amazon (was $48.99)

Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask The one thing Moms crave most? Better sleep. Start with this silky-soft satin mask, which helps block out light while being gentle on skin and hair. It’s a little luxury that is sure to make a huge difference. $24.99 on Amazon

Aroma Halo & Vanilla Skies A spa gift card is always a great gift, but with this diffuser and essential oil bundle you can bring the spa to her. The uplifting mix of grapefruit, palmarosa and vanilla is designed to deliver moments of calm when Mom needs them most. $95 at Saje (was $111)

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Pilates Kit Home Pilates Essentials Skip the membership–Pilates-loving moms and newbies alike can workout from home with all the essentials including a Pilates ring, exercise ball, grippy socks and more–all in different shades of pink. $49.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Under Armour Women's Charged Surge 4 Running Shoes For moms always on the move, these lightweight runners offer responsive cushioning and all-day comfort, perfect for workouts, walks or wherever the day takes her. $66.13 on Amazon

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