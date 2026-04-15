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The Curator

20 thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts under $100

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted April 15, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
Mother's Day gifts under $100 View image in full screen
Show Mom you care with top finds from L'Occitane, Jenny Bird, Our Place and more under $100.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sure, flowers are a sweet surprise–but this Mother’s Day, why not go a step further with thoughtful gifts she’ll adore? From a luxe L’occitane hand cream set and a cutesy Jenny Bird bag charm to a sleek baker’s kit by Our Place, there’s something for every type of Mom, all designed to make her feel truly special this Mother’s Day and beyond.

 

Beauty gifts

Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter
Give Mom the gift of nourished limbs, courtesy of this viral body butter. Infused with a rich blend of linoleic-rich botanical oils, shea butter and plant-based peptides that melt into the skin, it leaves skin soft and deeply hydrated.
$33.49 on Amazon (was $36.24)
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Mother's Day gifts under $100
rhode Glazed Trio Set
For the cool Mom, this skincare set delivers dewy, glazed perfection à la Hailey Bieber. Think a plump, hydrated complexion and an oh-so-juicy pout thanks to peptide lip treatments in Jelly Bean and Strawberry Glaze.
$74 at Sephora

 

Watier 24 Hours Glam Mascara Kit
Streamline your busy Mom’s makeup routine with this true day-to-night mascara and liner duo. The waterproof formula delivers lifted, fluttery lashes and definition for up to 24 hours. And to top it all off, she’ll love the express eye makeup remover and hydrating eye patches.
$44 on Amazon

 

Just Juice Discovery Set
A little treat with a lot to love, this discovery set lets Mom explore a range of fruity, floral and gourmand scents. Plus, they’re so petite she can pop them in her purse for on-the-go spritzes.
$13.78 on Amazon
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The Hand Cream Bouquet
A bouquet, but make it beauty. This giftable set features six indulgent hand creams–from comforting shea butter to notes of almond, lavender, verbena, rose and cherry blossom. Each formula leave hands soft, supple and beautifully fragranced all day long.
$80 at L'Occitane

 

 

Fashion gifts

Mother's Day gifts under $100
Art Heart Charm
Gift her this puffy heart charm in high-polish silver so Mom can carry your love with her wherever she goes. The modern, sculptural design adds a playful touch to any chain or bag.
$98 at Jenny Bird

 

Mother's Day gifts under $100
Braided Paper Straw Clutch
For the fashionista, this woven crossbody clutch in a rich chocolate espresso hue is a sunny-day staple she’ll reach for time and again. The removable chain strap is the real MVP, especially for Moms who are always juggling a little (read: a lot) on the go.
$79 at Simons
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Aritzia Tomorrow Pyjama Robe
A little R&R is every Mom’s dream–and this pyjama robe in jellybean pink makes it even better. Crafted from soft, drapey ribbed fabric, it’s designed for stylish comfort, whether she’s easing into slow mornings or winding down at night.
$88 at Aritzia

 

SOJOS Retro Oversized Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Does Mom love a retro moment? These sleek, oversized aviators are the perfect off-duty accessory for when she wants to block it all out in style. Bonus points for polarized protection.
$23.99 on Amazon

 

EverFoams Fuzzy Open-Toe Slippers
For comfort she’ll slip into daily, these plush slippers are the perfect at-home accessory. With their fuzzy finish and open-toe design, they’re a cozy way to make moments at home feel extra stylish.
$31.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)
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You may also like:

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet – $69

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler – $59

Logitech Pebble 2 Combo – $89.99

 

Home gifts

KitchenAid Pure Power Blender
Mom’s new countertop staple with serious power, this sleek blender looks as chic as it performs. From smoothies to soups, it handles it all with ease, while the precision speed control knob ensures the perfect blend every time.
$99.98 on Amazon (was $129.99) $129 at Kitchenaid.ca

 

Our Place Wonder Oven Baker’s Kit
For the mom who loves to bake (or wants to start), this coveted kit makes it easy to whip up sweet creations with confidence. The non-stick ceramic finish makes for easy release and cleanup, so she can focus on the fun part.
$95 on Amazon
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Mother's Day gifts under $100
Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Classic Candle
If Mom is craving a little downtime, she’ll love this calming candle, infused with notes of rosewater, geranium and salted amber. Housed in a frosted pink glass vessel, it doubles as décor.
$69 at Nest New York

 

Coquette Bow Ceramic Coffee Mug
With its delicate black bow detail, this adorable ceramic mug is sure to make every sip of her daily cuppa that much more enjoyable–and she’ll think of you every time she reaches for it.
$17.98 on Amazon

 

Live Beautiful Coffee Table Book
Part inspiration, part décor, this beautifully curated book is filled with interiors that spark creativity and calm that she’ll love flipping through on slow afternoons.
$57 on Amazon (was $61)
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Health & wellness gifts

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler
It’s a known fact that a pretty tumbler makes hydration feel like less of a chore–and this pastel purple one is no exception. With its generous size and sleek, no-spill design, it keeps drinks cold for hours, making it perfect for Mom’s busy days on the go.
$37 on Amazon (was $48.99)

 

Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask
The one thing Moms crave most? Better sleep. Start with this silky-soft satin mask, which helps block out light while being gentle on skin and hair. It’s a little luxury that is sure to make a huge difference.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

Mother's Day gifts 2026
Aroma Halo & Vanilla Skies
A spa gift card is always a great gift, but with this diffuser and essential oil bundle you can bring the spa to her. The uplifting mix of grapefruit, palmarosa and vanilla is designed to deliver moments of calm when Mom needs them most.
$95 at Saje (was $111)
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Pilates Kit Home Pilates Essentials
Skip the membership–Pilates-loving moms and newbies alike can workout from home with all the essentials including a Pilates ring, exercise ball, grippy socks and more–all in different shades of pink.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

 

Under Armour Women's Charged Surge 4 Running Shoes
For moms always on the move, these lightweight runners offer responsive cushioning and all-day comfort, perfect for workouts, walks or wherever the day takes her.
$66.13 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Huski Wine Chiller – $74.99

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Flowers in a Luxury Suede Box – $96.35

Our Place Bakeware Set – $250.00

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