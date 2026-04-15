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Sure, flowers are a sweet surprise–but this Mother’s Day, why not go a step further with thoughtful gifts she’ll adore? From a luxe L’occitane hand cream set and a cutesy Jenny Bird bag charm to a sleek baker’s kit by Our Place, there’s something for every type of Mom, all designed to make her feel truly special this Mother’s Day and beyond.
Give Mom the gift of nourished limbs, courtesy of this viral body butter. Infused with a rich blend of linoleic-rich botanical oils, shea butter and plant-based peptides that melt into the skin, it leaves skin soft and deeply hydrated.
For the cool Mom, this skincare set delivers dewy, glazed perfection à la Hailey Bieber. Think a plump, hydrated complexion and an oh-so-juicy pout thanks to peptide lip treatments in Jelly Bean and Strawberry Glaze.
Streamline your busy Mom’s makeup routine with this true day-to-night mascara and liner duo. The waterproof formula delivers lifted, fluttery lashes and definition for up to 24 hours. And to top it all off, she’ll love the express eye makeup remover and hydrating eye patches.
A bouquet, but make it beauty. This giftable set features six indulgent hand creams–from comforting shea butter to notes of almond, lavender, verbena, rose and cherry blossom. Each formula leave hands soft, supple and beautifully fragranced all day long.
For the fashionista, this woven crossbody clutch in a rich chocolate espresso hue is a sunny-day staple she’ll reach for time and again. The removable chain strap is the real MVP, especially for Moms who are always juggling a little (read: a lot) on the go.
A little R&R is every Mom’s dream–and this pyjama robe in jellybean pink makes it even better. Crafted from soft, drapey ribbed fabric, it’s designed for stylish comfort, whether she’s easing into slow mornings or winding down at night.
Mom’s new countertop staple with serious power, this sleek blender looks as chic as it performs. From smoothies to soups, it handles it all with ease, while the precision speed control knob ensures the perfect blend every time.
For the mom who loves to bake (or wants to start), this coveted kit makes it easy to whip up sweet creations with confidence. The non-stick ceramic finish makes for easy release and cleanup, so she can focus on the fun part.
It’s a known fact that a pretty tumbler makes hydration feel like less of a chore–and this pastel purple one is no exception. With its generous size and sleek, no-spill design, it keeps drinks cold for hours, making it perfect for Mom’s busy days on the go.
The one thing Moms crave most? Better sleep. Start with this silky-soft satin mask, which helps block out light while being gentle on skin and hair. It’s a little luxury that is sure to make a huge difference.
A spa gift card is always a great gift, but with this diffuser and essential oil bundle you can bring the spa to her. The uplifting mix of grapefruit, palmarosa and vanilla is designed to deliver moments of calm when Mom needs them most.
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