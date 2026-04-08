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Looking to spoil Mom with something a little more unique this year? Skip the store-bought blooms and opt for gifts that feel thoughtful, elevated and a touch indulgent. From a cheerful cherry-adorned Coach purse and a charming hand-painted Simons vase to a chic on-the-go mini brush from Anthropologie, these unique finds are designed to make her feel seriously loved this Mother’s Day and beyond.
A lipstick is always a good idea, but this one feels extra special. With its luxe, customizable case and rich satin or velvet finishes, it turns her everyday makeup moment into something polished and totally her.
Give Mom the gift of glow sans the spa appointment. This high-tech mask delivers spa-level results (smoother skin, less puffiness and fewer breakouts), making it a self-care ritual she’ll actually look forward to.
Why choose one fragrance when she can have them all? From gourmand vanilla to a delicate floral spritz, this curated set lets her switch scents to match her mood–perfect for the mom who loves a little variety (and a lot of compliments).
For the mom who loves a polished look in minutes, this streamlined eye set delivers soft definition in a pinch. Complete with Merit’s bestselling mascara, solo shadow and brow products, it’ll help Mom feel perfectly put-together.
Personal, polished and endlessly wearable, this 18k gold vermeil initial pendant necklace keeps what matters most close–whether it’s her own letter or a loved one’s. And the delicate white sapphire adds just the right touch of sparkle, making it feel all the more special.
If Mom has had her eye on Coach’s iconic Tabby silhouette, she’ll adore this playful cherry-embroidered update. Crafted from rich vachetta leather and light-wash denim, it brings a fresh pop of personality to every outfit.
These Mary Jane ballet flats will have Mom dreaming of sunnier days ahead. Crafted from genuine leather and finished with polished gold buckles and a cushioned footbed, they’re destined for regular rotation all season long.
This organic cotton cardi in limited edition shell pink pulls double duty as a wear-alone top or an easy layering piece. With its airy, breathable feel and slightly cropped, boxy fit, it’s the kind of light-yet-cozy staple she’ll reach for all season long.
Crafted from 100 per cent European flax and made in Portugal, these linen sheets are the kind of everyday luxury Mom will truly appreciate. They offer that perfectly relaxed, hotel-quality feel, plus the option to skip the top sheet for a more personalized sleep setup.
Bring some colour to her kitchen with these bright, rainbow-coloured espresso mugs that bring a little happiness to every sip–because Mom deserves a daily dose of delight. They’re made of strong stoneware and durable chip-resistant enamel.
Make mealtime feel effortless with this compact yet powerful rice cooker. Designed to handle everything from fluffy rice to hearty grains, it takes the guesswork out of cooking—so Mom can enjoy perfectly prepared dishes with minimal effort.
Give Mom the gift of better mornings with this coveted alarm clock. Designed to wake you gently with a natural sunrise simulation and lull you to sleep at night, it turns daily routines into calming, feel-good rituals she’ll truly appreciate.
For moms on the move, these easy-to-style sneakers are a no-brainer gift. Whether she’s heading to the gym or tackling her daily to-do list, she’ll love the lightweight feel and signature Cloudfoam cushioning design.
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