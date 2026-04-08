Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to spoil Mom with something a little more unique this year? Skip the store-bought blooms and opt for gifts that feel thoughtful, elevated and a touch indulgent. From a cheerful cherry-adorned Coach purse and a charming hand-painted Simons vase to a chic on-the-go mini brush from Anthropologie, these unique finds are designed to make her feel seriously loved this Mother’s Day and beyond.

Beauty gifts

Guerlain Rouge G Customizable Satin & Velvet Matte Lipstick A lipstick is always a good idea, but this one feels extra special. With its luxe, customizable case and rich satin or velvet finishes, it turns her everyday makeup moment into something polished and totally her. $48 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask Give Mom the gift of glow sans the spa appointment. This high-tech mask delivers spa-level results (smoother skin, less puffiness and fewer breakouts), making it a self-care ritual she’ll actually look forward to. $499.99 on Amazon $499.99 at Sharkninja.ca

Phlur Coffret Set Why choose one fragrance when she can have them all? From gourmand vanilla to a delicate floral spritz, this curated set lets her switch scents to match her mood–perfect for the mom who loves a little variety (and a lot of compliments). $82 at Phlur $82 at Sephora

Merit The Eye Set For the mom who loves a polished look in minutes, this streamlined eye set delivers soft definition in a pinch. Complete with Merit’s bestselling mascara, solo shadow and brow products, it’ll help Mom feel perfectly put-together. $150 at Merit (was $167)

Story continues below advertisement

Solar Eclipse Handpainted Compact 2-1 Perfect Daily Brush The kind of gift Mom can toss in her purse for on-the-go grooming, this hand-painted mini brush is sure to add a little joy to her daily routine–and it’s available in 12 unique patterns. $54 at Anthropologie

Fashion gifts

Organic Dôme Liquid Letter Pendant Necklace Personal, polished and endlessly wearable, this 18k gold vermeil initial pendant necklace keeps what matters most close–whether it’s her own letter or a loved one’s. And the delicate white sapphire adds just the right touch of sparkle, making it feel all the more special. $248 at Mejuri

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Cherry Embroidery If Mom has had her eye on Coach’s iconic Tabby silhouette, she’ll adore this playful cherry-embroidered update. Crafted from rich vachetta leather and light-wash denim, it brings a fresh pop of personality to every outfit. $670 at Coach

Story continues below advertisement

Dolce Vita Baylee Braided Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats These Mary Jane ballet flats will have Mom dreaming of sunnier days ahead. Crafted from genuine leather and finished with polished gold buckles and a cushioned footbed, they’re destined for regular rotation all season long. $170 at Simons

FEISEDY Retro Square Aviator Sunglasses Instant outfit upgrade? Check. These bold, retro-inspired shades bring a little drama (the good kind) to her everyday look–and they’re bestsellers so you might even want to snag a pair for yourself! $22.99 on Amazon

100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cardigan This organic cotton cardi in limited edition shell pink pulls double duty as a wear-alone top or an easy layering piece. With its airy, breathable feel and slightly cropped, boxy fit, it’s the kind of light-yet-cozy staple she’ll reach for all season long. $70 at Quince (was $190)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet – $69

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler – $59

Logitech Pebble 2 Combo – $89.99

Home gifts

Blue Flower Jug Vase Fresh flowers feel even more special in a vase this charming. The ceramic, hand-painted design is sure to add a romantic touch to Mom’s space whether it’s filled with fresh blooms or styled solo. $24 at Simons

Flax Linen Bed Sheets in Vintage Pinstripe Crafted from 100 per cent European flax and made in Portugal, these linen sheets are the kind of everyday luxury Mom will truly appreciate. They offer that perfectly relaxed, hotel-quality feel, plus the option to skip the top sheet for a more personalized sleep setup. $208.25 at Silk & Snow (was $245)

Story continues below advertisement

Mackenzie-Childs Enamel Tea Kettle Part kitchen essential, part work of art, this whimsical kettle makes her daily tea or coffee ritual feel a little more magical, courtesy of the checkered pink and white design. $299.95 on Amazon

Le Creuset Set of 6 Rainbow Espresso Mugs Bring some colour to her kitchen with these bright, rainbow-coloured espresso mugs that bring a little happiness to every sip–because Mom deserves a daily dose of delight. They’re made of strong stoneware and durable chip-resistant enamel. $75.07 on Amazon

KitchenAid Compact Grain and Rice Cooker Make mealtime feel effortless with this compact yet powerful rice cooker. Designed to handle everything from fluffy rice to hearty grains, it takes the guesswork out of cooking—so Mom can enjoy perfectly prepared dishes with minimal effort. $279.99 on Amazon $279.99 at Kitchenaid.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Health & fitness gifts

Bala Bangles Fitness, but make it fashion. These sleek, wearable weights add gentle resistance to her routine, for the mom who loves to move (and look good doing it). $139.99 on Amazon

Jumbo Claw Clip Ideal for workouts, errands or off-duty days, this oversized (and super cutesy) clip in tortoiseshell ivory will keep Mom’s hair in place without fail. $30 at Lululemon

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock Give Mom the gift of better mornings with this coveted alarm clock. Designed to wake you gently with a natural sunrise simulation and lull you to sleep at night, it turns daily routines into calming, feel-good rituals she’ll truly appreciate. $229.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Yawlsow Pilates Grip Socks Is Mom a Pilates princess? Grip socks, like these heart-adorned cuties–will help keep her steady and supported on and off the reformer. $16.99 on Amazon

adidas Women's Run Falcon 5 For moms on the move, these easy-to-style sneakers are a no-brainer gift. Whether she’s heading to the gym or tackling her daily to-do list, she’ll love the lightweight feel and signature Cloudfoam cushioning design. $68 on Amazon

You may also like:

Huski Wine Chiller – $74.99

Story continues below advertisement

Flowers in a Luxury Suede Box – $96.35

Our Place Bakeware Set – $250.00