Shades of green: The ultimate ‘green everything’ gift guide

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Icy blue may be having a major moment from the runway to the real way, but our pick for colour of the month? Green. A symbol of nature, growth and renewal, it’s the perfect shade to welcome spring–groundbreaking, we know–and maybe even a little St. Patrick’s Day luck. From soft pastels to rich olives and earthy tones, there’s something green for everyone, whether it be a sleek Bang&Olufsen speaker, a beloved YETI cooler or oh-so-stylish Sundays furniture. Go on–get green!
Loving the streetwear vibes? Us, too. This cotton Adidas tee, featuring a subtle herringbone texture and iconic three-stripe detail gives serious athlete-off-duty vibes–perfect with FIFA around the corner.
Not your typical elastic-waist pant, these Japanese double-faced satin bottoms are sure to elevate your everyday wardrobe. With a flattering high waist and relaxed drape, they serve casual coolness from day to night.
Step into comfort with these sporty slip-ons, featuring cushioned Wanderfoam soles and an all-over perforated design for breathable, all-day wear. Bonus: Closed-cell EVA foam helps keep odours at bay and discourages bacteria growth.
A fresh take on a quiet-luxury classic, this tennis bracelet features ethically sourced green moissanites set in sterling silver–for diamond-like brilliance at a palatable price. Bonus: Customize the stone size to suit your style.
Carry a little luck wherever you go with this dainty clover charm, featuring green crystals set in 14-karat gold plating. Add it to your favourite bracelet or necklace for a touch of whimsy this St. Patrick’s Day and beyond.
This hybrid carry-on is in a class all its own, featuring smart compartments, smooth-rolling wheels and a lightweight frame for stress-free travel. The hard polycarbonate shell also features a refined metallic finish for travellers with discerning taste.
Tired eyes? Don’t know ’em. These cucumber-infused hydrogel patches deliver a boost of hydration and targeted care for a refreshed, awake look–plus, each container comes with 60 masks for multiple self-care moments.
Level up bath time with this playful, limited-edition bath bomb inspired by everyone’s favourite green dinosaur. Drop it into warm water to release skin-softening ingredients and a colourful fizz that makes every soak feel like a mini adventure. Bonus: Each one hides a collectible shower gummy inside–one of four to discover–made with carrageenan to help hydrate and soften skin.
This hand-finished stoneware dinnerware set pairs elegant design with everyday durability in a gorgeous green hue. Each piece is unique, with natural flecks and subtle colour variations that emerge during firing, making every plate and bowl one-of-a-kind. Available in sets of 16, 32, or 48.
Portable, powerful and weather-ready, this sleek speaker delivers immersive sound wherever you go. With up to 27 hours of playtime, it’s the perfect companion for outdoor adventures, from beach days to backyard hangs.
Say it with us: clean smarter, not harder. This lightweight, cordless vacuum delivers powerful suction for both floors and carpets, with a self-cleaning brushroll, Dirt Engage tech and 40-minute handheld runtime. Plus you can transform it into a hand vacuum for above-floor cleaning.
Think: al-fresco dining all season long in these elegant, yet durable outdoor chairs. They’re sure to add style to every outdoor celebration. And when you’re done with them, just stack them and stow them away with ease.
This 21-inch steel deck push mower tackles lawns with ease. Lightweight and ergonomic, it offers seven cutting heights, three-in-one deck options, a Smart Cut brushless motor, up to 45 minutes runtime and folding handles for compact storage.
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