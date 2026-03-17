Shades of green: The ultimate ‘green everything’ gift guide

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Icy blue may be having a major moment from the runway to the real way, but our pick for colour of the month? Green. A symbol of nature, growth and renewal, it’s the perfect shade to welcome spring–groundbreaking, we know–and maybe even a little St. Patrick’s Day luck. From soft pastels to rich olives and earthy tones, there’s something green for everyone, whether it be a sleek Bang&Olufsen speaker, a beloved YETI cooler or oh-so-stylish Sundays furniture. Go on–get green!

Fashion

Adidas Originals Herringbone 3-stripe T-shirt Loving the streetwear vibes? Us, too. This cotton Adidas tee, featuring a subtle herringbone texture and iconic three-stripe detail gives serious athlete-off-duty vibes–perfect with FIFA around the corner. $65 at Simons

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Aritzia Lodge Satin Pant Not your typical elastic-waist pant, these Japanese double-faced satin bottoms are sure to elevate your everyday wardrobe. With a flattering high waist and relaxed drape, they serve casual coolness from day to night. $148 at Aritzia

Native Shoes Miles Wanderfoam Step into comfort with these sporty slip-ons, featuring cushioned Wanderfoam soles and an all-over perforated design for breathable, all-day wear. Bonus: Closed-cell EVA foam helps keep odours at bay and discourages bacteria growth. $63 on Amazon (was $68) $68 at Nativeshoes.com

Le Specs Dream Boat Sunglasses Make a statement in these perfectly on-trend oversized sunnies. The green-tinted UV-lenses will keep your eyes protected in style during every sunny stroll this season. $120 at Simons

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Joryin Woven Purse East-west bags are having a moment, and this grab-and-go woven purse in green is no exception. It’s roomier than it appears–and it’s ready for all your essentials. $26 on Amazon

Jewellery

Mejuri Gemstone Mini Studs These dainty gemstone studs encased in 14-karat gold offer subtle shine with a touch of emerald–or another birthstone of your choice. It’s the perfect green accessory to dawn this season and beyond. $198 at Mejuri

Green Moissanite Tennis Bracelet A fresh take on a quiet-luxury classic, this tennis bracelet features ethically sourced green moissanites set in sterling silver–for diamond-like brilliance at a palatable price. Bonus: Customize the stone size to suit your style. $290 at El&Elle

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Four-leaf Clover Dangle Charm Carry a little luck wherever you go with this dainty clover charm, featuring green crystals set in 14-karat gold plating. Add it to your favourite bracelet or necklace for a touch of whimsy this St. Patrick’s Day and beyond. $60 at Pandora

14K Gold Gemstone Baguette Bar Band What’s not to love about this 14-karat gold baguette band? Right on trend for the season, the vibrant green gemstones shine beautifully on their own or stacked with other rings for added sparkle. $400 at Quince

Vintage Teardrop Emerald Green Rhinestones Flower Brooch Brooches are so back–and our hearts are set on this vintage-inspired stunner. Sparkling emerald rhinestones form a floral-like design that’s perfect for pinning on jackets, hats or scarves alike. $13.44 on Amazon

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Travel

Monos Hybrid Carry-On This hybrid carry-on is in a class all its own, featuring smart compartments, smooth-rolling wheels and a lightweight frame for stress-free travel. The hard polycarbonate shell also features a refined metallic finish for travellers with discerning taste. $455 at Monos

KPX 8 Set Packing Cubes Stay organized on the go with these chic checkered packing cubes. This set of eight separates your clothes, shoes, accessories and even toiletries for smoother travels. $23.99 on Amazon

STANLEY Quencher H2.0 Tumbler 30 oz Because hydration is better with an emotional support water bottle. This insulated tumbler keeps drinks icy cold or piping hot for hours of on-the-go sips. $48.14 on Amazon

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Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs For peace and quiet on flights or in overstimulating environments, these ergonomic ear plugs reduce noise while preserving sound clarity, helping you stay calm and focused anywhere. $49.95 on Amazon

SAXX Oh Buoy 2N1 Stretch 5 Men's Swim Trunks Make a splash in mint green with these 5-inch inseam swim trunks. Chlorine- and saltwater-resistant, with four-way stretch and cooling technology, they’re perfect for beach days and poolside hangs. $80 at Bikini Village

Beauty

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Pixi DetoxifEYE Beauty Hydrogel Under-Eye Patches Tired eyes? Don’t know ’em. These cucumber-infused hydrogel patches deliver a boost of hydration and targeted care for a refreshed, awake look–plus, each container comes with 60 masks for multiple self-care moments.

Prada Hydrating Lip Balm with Jojoba Oil Get luxurious hydration in one sleek tube. This balm softens lips while delivering a clear, subtle sheen, infused with nourishing jojoba oil and bifidus extract to help strengthen the lip barrier. $65 at Sephora

Nest New York Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Reed Diffuser Turn your space into a spa-like sanctuary. This refreshing reed diffuser blends crisp wild mint with soothing eucalyptus for a clean, invigorating scent that gently perfumes your home for weeks. $92 at Holt Renfrew

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Limited Edition Yoshi Egg Bath Bomb Level up bath time with this playful, limited-edition bath bomb inspired by everyone’s favourite green dinosaur. Drop it into warm water to release skin-softening ingredients and a colourful fizz that makes every soak feel like a mini adventure. Bonus: Each one hides a collectible shower gummy inside–one of four to discover–made with carrageenan to help hydrate and soften skin. $18 at Lush

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Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Vera Body Lotion – $5.99

Herschel Classic Xl Backpack in Green – $80

Our Place 13-Piece Cookware Set in Sage – $450

Kitchen

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Gooseneck Kettle Experience precision brewing made simple, courtesy of this chic gooseneck kettle that heats water to your ideal temperature with exacting control for coffee and tea enthusiasts. $280 on Amazon

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KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Matcha A kitchen classic with a pop of green! Powerful motor and versatile attachments make kneading, whipping and mixing a breeze. $474.99 on Amazon

Fable Dinnerware Set This hand-finished stoneware dinnerware set pairs elegant design with everyday durability in a gorgeous green hue. Each piece is unique, with natural flecks and subtle colour variations that emerge during firing, making every plate and bowl one-of-a-kind. Available in sets of 16, 32, or 48. $365 at Fable (was $406)

KitchenAid Semi Automatic Espresso Machine Become your very own barista with this sleek semi-automatic espresso machine in Juniper green. It lets you craft café-quality shots, lattes and cappuccinos with ease–don’t mind if we do. $599.99 on Amazon (was $699.99)

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Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Meet the internet-famous pan that does it all. The Always Pan 2.0 replaces multiple pieces of cookware with one sleek design that sautés, steams, sears, fries and more, for meals made easy. $195 on Amazon

Home

Silk & Snow Muslin Coverlet If your bed could use a touch of green, look no further. Made from natural cotton, this made-in-Portugal muslin coverlet offers a soft breathability that layers beautifully for year-round comfort. $220 at Silk & Snow

Rolph King Velvet Headboard - Plush Pacific Green A maximalist’s dream, this plush velvet headboard in deep green is a statement piece on its own. With a nod to midcentury design, rest is optional–style is guaranteed. $1049 at Article

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Simons Maison Neutral Checkers Rug Ground your space with graphic charm. This checkerboard rug blends neutral tones with a playful pattern that instantly warms up living rooms, bedrooms or entryways without overpowering your décor. $148 at Simons

Olive Green Ribbed Flameless Pillar Candles All the ambience, none of the mess. These ribbed flameless pillar candles add a cozy glow to any room, offering the look of real candlelight sans the smoke or open flames. $40.44 on Amazon

Dark Green Fringe Throw Pillows These farmhouse-style pillows are the perfect decorative accent for your next home upgrade. There’s something about the fringe trim that we can’t get enough of. $45.99 at Walmart

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Tech

Bellroy Tech Kit in Eucalyptus Tame tangled cords and tech clutter. This compact organizer keeps chargers, cables, earbuds and small gadgets neatly stored with thoughtful compartments and a sleek, travel-ready design.

Lisbon Green Handmade Decorative TV Frame Elevate your tech. This handcrafted frame disguises your TV as art while adding a personalized pop of colour to your living space.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore Green Speaker Portable, powerful and weather-ready, this sleek speaker delivers immersive sound wherever you go. With up to 27 hours of playtime, it’s the perfect companion for outdoor adventures, from beach days to backyard hangs. $349 on Amazon

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Nobis Power Bank Stay powered on the go. Compact yet mighty, this power bank features two USB-A and two USB-C ports (supporting input and output) to charge up to four devices at once. $43.99 on Amazon

Shark IZ140C Rocket Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Say it with us: clean smarter, not harder. This lightweight, cordless vacuum delivers powerful suction for both floors and carpets, with a self-cleaning brushroll, Dirt Engage tech and 40-minute handheld runtime. Plus you can transform it into a hand vacuum for above-floor cleaning. $237.61 on Amazon (was $249.98)

Outdoors

YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler Keep food and drinks ice-cold for days on camping trips or backyard parties with this built-to-last portable cooler by bestselling brand, YETI. $600 on Amazon

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Teretha 9 ft. Classic Cottage Tassel Market Patio Umbrella Shade yourself in style. This oversized umbrella, complete with classic tassels and ultra-durable construction, brings breezy Palm Springs vibes to any sunny outdoor lounging. $293.99 on wayfair.ca (was $385.99)

KingCamp Ultralight Camping Blanket This packable camping blanket is perfect for everything from fireside lounging to chilly stadium seats. It folds down small for easy travel but delivers serious warmth when you need it.

Sundays Open Air Outdoor Dining Chair (Set Of Two) Think: al-fresco dining all season long in these elegant, yet durable outdoor chairs. They’re sure to add style to every outdoor celebration. And when you’re done with them, just stack them and stow them away with ease. $330 at Sundays

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Greenworks PRO 21-Inch 80V Cordless Lawn Mower This 21-inch steel deck push mower tackles lawns with ease. Lightweight and ergonomic, it offers seven cutting heights, three-in-one deck options, a Smart Cut brushless motor, up to 45 minutes runtime and folding handles for compact storage.

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Non Slip Yoga Grip Pilates Socks in Green – $7.99

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus – $21.99

Indoor Putting Green – $71.99