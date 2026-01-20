SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
14 best self-care gifts for at-home pampering

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 20, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
gifts for spa lovers View image in full screen
In 2026, we’re pampering with purpose. From indulgent Lush bath bombs to Kobo e-readers, discover the best self-care gifts to elevate their routine from blah to bliss.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Self-care has officially entered the chat. In 2026, we’re all about pressing pause and pampering with purpose–especially when it comes to the person most deserving of a little (or a lot of) R&R. While a gift card to their favourite spa sanctuary is always a hit, these self-care finds bring the indulgence home. From an indulgent Lush bath bomb to a Kobo e-reader and more, read on to discover self-care gifts that are sure to take their routine from blah to bliss.

 

Lush bath bomb
Lush Tisty Tosty Bath Bomb
Take their soak time to uncharted waters with this luxurious bath bomb. As rose petals drift around the tub, skin-loving rose and Sicilian lemon essences work to soften and nourish.
$8 at Lush
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bathtub Tray
Another luxe tub essential: this cutesy and convenient bath tray. Complete with a spot for all the essentials–soap, a tablet, sweet treats–it’s sure to take their bath time from blah to bliss.
$86.31 on Amazon

 

Salt + Stone body wash
Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Body Wash
Invigorate their senses with this delectably-scented santal and vetiver body wash by Salt & Stone. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients niacinamide and vitamin C it soothes skin while defending it from visible signs of aging.
$49 at Sephora

 

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers
These impossibly soft slippers are an exquisite combo of luxury and comfort. Like walking on a cloud, their memory foam insoles mold perfectly to your feet.
$23.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid and collagen, this viral Biodance sheet mask serves all-over dewiness in just three to four hours of wear.
$26 on Amazon

 

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Modern, minimalist and made from natural materials, amp up the ambiance with this Vitruvi stone diffuser. Its sculptural silhouette doubles as décor while soothing scents fill the air.
$159.99 on Amazon

 

Kitsch Exfoliating Body Scrubber
Help them glow with this soft, natural bristle body brush. It gently buffs skin while stimulating healthy blood circulation for a more radiant, glowing appearance.
$18.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Body Restore Shower Steamers – $31.99

L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Hair Mask – $52

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel – $24.38

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask – $25.95

 

Kobo Libra Colour eReader
Enjoy backlit reading sessions through the night, and even tune in to your favourite audiobooks, courtesy of this Kobo Sage e-reader. It’s also Kobo Stylus compatible, for easy note taking on every page.
$259.99 on Amazon

 

OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil
This fortifying formula, infused with cupuacu and white tea, protects, replenishes and strengthens cuticles while helping to combat signs of skin maturing.
$21.24 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bucket Style Towel Warmer
Because who doesn’t love the feeling of a warm towel pressed against their skin? Designed for evenly-distributed warmth, this towel warmer heats towels all the way through.
$142.99 on Amazon (was $162.99)

 

best self-care gifts
Wonder Wellness Journal
Designed for mindful reflection, intention-setting and daily check-ins, this wellness journal features thoughtful prompts that support well-being from every angle.
$56 at Papier

 

Ribbed Glass Cup with Lid and Straw
Sip lemon water in style. These fluted glasses have vintage charm and even come equipped with glass straws.
$32.39 on Amazon (was $35.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

self-care gifts
Adult Cotton Cabin Sock 2 Pack
Made from soft, breathable cotton, these cozy everyday socks are made for self-care moments–tea in hand.
$22.50 at Roots

 

beauty gifts 2025
rhode Peptide Eye Prep Depuffing Eye Patches
Cooling, depuffing and perfectly contoured to stay in place, these Rhode eye patches turn even busy mornings into a spa-like ritual.
$38 at Sephora $25 at Rhode

 

You may also like:

Glade Vanilla-Caramel Twist Scented Candle – $10.97

Story continues below advertisement

Gold Bond Healing Foot Cream – $9.87

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects – $59.99

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase – $13.99

