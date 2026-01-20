Send this page to someone via email

Self-care has officially entered the chat. In 2026, we’re all about pressing pause and pampering with purpose–especially when it comes to the person most deserving of a little (or a lot of) R&R. While a gift card to their favourite spa sanctuary is always a hit, these self-care finds bring the indulgence home. From an indulgent Lush bath bomb to a Kobo e-reader and more, read on to discover self-care gifts that are sure to take their routine from blah to bliss.

Lush Tisty Tosty Bath Bomb Take their soak time to uncharted waters with this luxurious bath bomb. As rose petals drift around the tub, skin-loving rose and Sicilian lemon essences work to soften and nourish. $8 at Lush

Bathtub Tray Another luxe tub essential: this cutesy and convenient bath tray. Complete with a spot for all the essentials–soap, a tablet, sweet treats–it’s sure to take their bath time from blah to bliss. $86.31 on Amazon

Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Body Wash Invigorate their senses with this delectably-scented santal and vetiver body wash by Salt & Stone. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients niacinamide and vitamin C it soothes skin while defending it from visible signs of aging. $49 at Sephora

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers These impossibly soft slippers are an exquisite combo of luxury and comfort. Like walking on a cloud, their memory foam insoles mold perfectly to your feet. $23.99 on Amazon

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid and collagen, this viral Biodance sheet mask serves all-over dewiness in just three to four hours of wear. $26 on Amazon

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Modern, minimalist and made from natural materials, amp up the ambiance with this Vitruvi stone diffuser. Its sculptural silhouette doubles as décor while soothing scents fill the air. $159.99 on Amazon

Kitsch Exfoliating Body Scrubber Help them glow with this soft, natural bristle body brush. It gently buffs skin while stimulating healthy blood circulation for a more radiant, glowing appearance. $18.99 on Amazon

Kobo Libra Colour eReader Enjoy backlit reading sessions through the night, and even tune in to your favourite audiobooks, courtesy of this Kobo Sage e-reader. It’s also Kobo Stylus compatible, for easy note taking on every page. $259.99 on Amazon

OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil This fortifying formula, infused with cupuacu and white tea, protects, replenishes and strengthens cuticles while helping to combat signs of skin maturing. $21.24 on Amazon

Bucket Style Towel Warmer Because who doesn’t love the feeling of a warm towel pressed against their skin? Designed for evenly-distributed warmth, this towel warmer heats towels all the way through. $142.99 on Amazon (was $162.99)

Wonder Wellness Journal Designed for mindful reflection, intention-setting and daily check-ins, this wellness journal features thoughtful prompts that support well-being from every angle. $56 at Papier

Ribbed Glass Cup with Lid and Straw Sip lemon water in style. These fluted glasses have vintage charm and even come equipped with glass straws. $32.39 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Adult Cotton Cabin Sock 2 Pack Made from soft, breathable cotton, these cozy everyday socks are made for self-care moments–tea in hand. $22.50 at Roots

