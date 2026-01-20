The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Self-care has officially entered the chat. In 2026, we’re all about pressing pause and pampering with purpose–especially when it comes to the person most deserving of a little (or a lot of) R&R. While a gift card to their favourite spa sanctuary is always a hit, these self-care finds bring the indulgence home. From an indulgent Lush bath bomb to a Kobo e-reader and more, read on to discover self-care gifts that are sure to take their routine from blah to bliss.
Invigorate their senses with this delectably-scented santal and vetiver body wash by Salt & Stone. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients niacinamide and vitamin C it soothes skin while defending it from visible signs of aging.
Enjoy backlit reading sessions through the night, and even tune in to your favourite audiobooks, courtesy of this Kobo Sage e-reader. It’s also Kobo Stylus compatible, for easy note taking on every page.
