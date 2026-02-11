The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This Valentine’s Day, skip the store-bought bouquet–there’s still time to snag a gift that feels far more thoughtful (and yes, it’ll arrive before February 14). From meaningful jewellery finds to bestselling fragrances and must-have tech, this curated roundup has something for every kind of Valentine, including standout picks from top brands like Jenny Bird, La Vie En Rose and Nintendo.
A fan favourite, this Yeti bottle will keep their coffee hot (or their water cold) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to withstand the toughest conditions.
Designed for game-lovers on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is compact and perfect for handheld play. With built-in controls and a sleek unibody design, it’s compatible with most Nintendo Switch games.
