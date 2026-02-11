Send this page to someone via email

This Valentine’s Day, skip the store-bought bouquet–there’s still time to snag a gift that feels far more thoughtful (and yes, it’ll arrive before February 14). From meaningful jewellery finds to bestselling fragrances and must-have tech, this curated roundup has something for every kind of Valentine, including standout picks from top brands like Jenny Bird, La Vie En Rose and Nintendo.

Gifts for her

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer Turn her favourite camera roll moments into instant keepsakes with this compact smartphone printer. It prints credit-card-sized photos in just seconds. $119.99 on Amazon (was $129.98)

Our Place Always Pan Mini Get ready to kiss the cook! From sautéing to searing, this pan makes cooking a breeze with its non-stick surface and easy-to-clean finish. $160 on Amazon

Jenny Bird Art Heart Puff Earrings Infuse her jewellery wardrobe with a touch of romance and whimsy with these art-inspired earrings. The sculptural design in glossy gold makes a serious statement. $168 at Jenny Bird

Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette Spray This beloved fragrance blends notes of apple, vanilla and water lily for a soft, romantic scent. It’s an elegant everyday scent she’s sure to love. $50.51 on Amazon

Heart Hand Warmer Pillow Cute and cozy, this heart-shaped hand warmer pillow keeps fingers toasty during chilly winter days. It’s a sweet little comfort gift that feels super thoughtful. $19.95 at La Vie En Rose

You may also like:

Heart-Shaped Silicone Spatula – $12.98

OPI Nail Lacquer in Como Sei Llama? – $16.99

We’re Not Really Strangers Couples Edition – $39

Gifts for him

Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls (One Dozen) Equipped with speed-amplifying casing and a tetrahedral dimple design, these Titleist golf balls are sure to go the distance with your golf-loving beau or hubby. $34.98 on Amazon

Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame Preload it with your favourite photos for a sentimental surprise he’ll appreciate daily. With WiFi connectivity, you can send new snapshots straight to the frame. $89.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)

YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle A fan favourite, this Yeti bottle will keep their coffee hot (or their water cold) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to withstand the toughest conditions. $45 on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite Designed for game-lovers on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is compact and perfect for handheld play. With built-in controls and a sleek unibody design, it’s compatible with most Nintendo Switch games. $274.98 on Amazon

6mm Gemstone Beaded Bracelet A subtle statement piece, this sleek gemstone bracelet adds a touch of texture to his everyday stack–an easy way to elevate casual looks. $168 at Mejuri

Dolce&Gabbana The One For Men Just like him, this bestselling scent makes a lasting impression. Top notes of orange, clary sage and tobacco create a warm, magnetic blend that lingers. $180 at Sephora

You may also like:

3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone – $31.99

Cute Valentine’s Day Card for Boyfriend – $9.99

Theragun Mini Massage Gun – $214.99