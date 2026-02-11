SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that will arrive on time

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 11, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
Last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that will arrive on time View image in full screen
Find something for every kind of Valentine, including standout picks from Jenny Bird, La Vie En Rose and Nintendo.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This Valentine’s Day, skip the store-bought bouquet–there’s still time to snag a gift that feels far more thoughtful (and yes, it’ll arrive before February 14). From meaningful jewellery finds to bestselling fragrances and must-have tech, this curated roundup has something for every kind of Valentine, including standout picks from top brands like Jenny Bird, La Vie En Rose and Nintendo.

 

Gifts for her

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer
Turn her favourite camera roll moments into instant keepsakes with this compact smartphone printer. It prints credit-card-sized photos in just seconds.
$119.99 on Amazon (was $129.98)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Our Place Always Pan Mini
Get ready to kiss the cook! From sautéing to searing, this pan makes cooking a breeze with its non-stick surface and easy-to-clean finish.
$160 on Amazon

 

Jenny Bird Art Heart Puff Earrings
Infuse her jewellery wardrobe with a touch of romance and whimsy with these art-inspired earrings. The sculptural design in glossy gold makes a serious statement.
$168 at Jenny Bird

 

Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette Spray
This beloved fragrance blends notes of apple, vanilla and water lily for a soft, romantic scent. It’s an elegant everyday scent she’s sure to love.
$50.51 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Valentine's Day gifts that will still arrive on time
Glow Recipe Huetinis Mini Tinted Skincare Set
Give the gift of glow with this mini tinted skincare set. Packed with hydrating, radiance-boosting formulas, it delivers dewy, fresh-faced colour for ‘no-makeup’ makeup days.
$53 at Sephora $53 on GlowRecipe.com

 

Valentine's Day gifts for her
Heart Hand Warmer Pillow
Cute and cozy, this heart-shaped hand warmer pillow keeps fingers toasty during chilly winter days. It’s a sweet little comfort gift that feels super thoughtful.
$19.95 at La Vie En Rose

 

You may also like:

Heart-Shaped Silicone Spatula – $12.98

Story continues below advertisement

OPI Nail Lacquer in Como Sei Llama? – $16.99

We’re Not Really Strangers Couples Edition – $39

 

Gifts for him

Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls (One Dozen)
Equipped with speed-amplifying casing and a tetrahedral dimple design, these Titleist golf balls are sure to go the distance with your golf-loving beau or hubby.
$34.98 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame
Preload it with your favourite photos for a sentimental surprise he’ll appreciate daily. With WiFi connectivity, you can send new snapshots straight to the frame.
$89.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle
A fan favourite, this Yeti bottle will keep their coffee hot (or their water cold) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to withstand the toughest conditions.
$45 on Amazon

 

Nintendo Switch Lite
Designed for game-lovers on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is compact and perfect for handheld play. With built-in controls and a sleek unibody design, it’s compatible with most Nintendo Switch games.
$274.98 on Amazon

 

Valentine's Day gift ideas
6mm Gemstone Beaded Bracelet
A subtle statement piece, this sleek gemstone bracelet adds a touch of texture to his everyday stack–an easy way to elevate casual looks.
$168 at Mejuri
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dolce&Gabbana The One For Men
Just like him, this bestselling scent makes a lasting impression. Top notes of orange, clary sage and tobacco create a warm, magnetic blend that lingers.
$180 at Sephora

 

You may also like:

3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone – $31.99

Cute Valentine’s Day Card for Boyfriend – $9.99

Theragun Mini Massage Gun – $214.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices