12 top stocking stuffers for men and women

Looking for little gifts that bring big smiles? Whether you’re shopping for men or women, these thoughtful and fun treats are perfect for spreading joy and adding extra holiday magic to everyone’s morning. Read on to uncover our curated picks for the loved ones in your life.

For her

Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment An essential for combating holiday winters – this lip treatment from Clinique will leave your lips soft, smooth, and irresistibly plump. With its silky formula and hydrating power, it’s the perfect companion for kissable lips all day long. $28 on Amazon

elf x Kitsch Collector's Bundle This elf x Kitsch collab is a magical mashup of festive beauty. With its adorable packaging and practical picks, this gift-worthy set makes the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who loves holiday self-care. $113.40 at kitsch (was $162.00)

Jennybird Nova Huggies These Jenny Bird Nova Huggies are a delicate and modern take on classic hoops, complete with a classic pearl. Lightweight and versatile, they can be dressed up or down for everyday life or elegant occasions. $94.00 at Jennybird (was $110.00)

Classic My Way Candle The Classic My Way Candle by Hotel Collection brings the ambiance of a luxury getaway right into your home with its sophisticated scent. Its sleek design and relaxing aroma make it the perfect treat for cozy nights or elegant entertaining. $28.80 at Hotel Collection (was $72.00)

For him

Wool Socks These wool socks will be your cozy secret weapon for tackling chilly adventures with warm, happy feet. Extra thick and built for the cold, they’re a perfect match for hikers, explorers, or anyone who loves winter walks. $31.99 on Amazon

Hotel Collection Star Wars The Force Room Spray The Hotel Collection Star Wars The Force Room Spray brings a galaxy far, far away into your home with its rich and luxurious scent. Perfect for fans and fragrance lovers alike, add intergalactic elegance to any space. $43.00 on Hotel Collection (was $72.00)

USB Rechargeable Electric Lighter This electric lighter is a stylish and practical gift, combining modern design with flameless, dual-arc plasma technology. USB rechargeable and windproof, it’s perfect for lighting candles, incense, or fireplaces, making it a sleek and thoughtful present for any occasion. $23.99 on Amazon

Every Man Jack Men’s Amber + Sandalwood Bath and Body Gift Set This gift set brings the rugged charm of the outdoors straight to your shower. With its earthy, masculine scent and nourishing ingredients, it’s the perfect way to upgrade any guy’s grooming game. $45.99 on Amazon

Carnivore Club Meat Snacks Gift Box The Carnivore Club Jerky Pepperettes Sampler is a savoury dream, packed with premium meat snacks in a sleek themed box. It’s the perfect gift for meat lovers, offering a delicious bite of adventure for any occasion. $49.99 on Amazon

Beard Trimmer for Men This beard trimmer is the ultimate grooming kit, packed with all the tools needed for a sharp and polished look. With its waterproof design and long-lasting battery, it’s the perfect gift for any man in your life. $51.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

