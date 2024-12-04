Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

12 top stocking stuffers for men and women

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted December 4, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Spark joy with these thoughtful and fun treats. View image in full screen
Spark joy with these thoughtful and fun treats.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for little gifts that bring big smiles? Whether you’re shopping for men or women, these thoughtful and fun treats are perfect for spreading joy and adding extra holiday magic to everyone’s morning. Read on to uncover our curated picks for the loved ones in your life.

 

For her

Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment
An essential for combating holiday winters – this lip treatment from Clinique will leave your lips soft, smooth, and irresistibly plump. With its silky formula and hydrating power, it’s the perfect companion for kissable lips all day long.
$28 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

24K Gold Under Eye Patches
$25 on Amazon

 

elf x Kitsch Collector's Bundle
This elf x Kitsch collab is a magical mashup of festive beauty. With its adorable packaging and practical picks, this gift-worthy set makes the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who loves holiday self-care.
$113.40 at kitsch (was $162.00)

 

Jennybird Nova Huggies
These Jenny Bird Nova Huggies are a delicate and modern take on classic hoops, complete with a classic pearl. Lightweight and versatile, they can be dressed up or down for everyday life or elegant occasions.
$94.00 at Jennybird (was $110.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Classic My Way Candle
The Classic My Way Candle by Hotel Collection brings the ambiance of a luxury getaway right into your home with its sophisticated scent. Its sleek design and relaxing aroma make it the perfect treat for cozy nights or elegant entertaining.
$28.80 at Hotel Collection (was $72.00)

 

 

Electric Candle Lighter
$20.99 on Amazon

 

For him

Wool Socks
These wool socks will be your cozy secret weapon for tackling chilly adventures with warm, happy feet. Extra thick and built for the cold, they’re a perfect match for hikers, explorers, or anyone who loves winter walks.
$31.99 on Amazon

 

Hotel Collection Star Wars The Force Room Spray
The Hotel Collection Star Wars The Force Room Spray brings a galaxy far, far away into your home with its rich and luxurious scent. Perfect for fans and fragrance lovers alike, add intergalactic elegance to any space.
$43.00 on Hotel Collection (was $72.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

USB Rechargeable Electric Lighter
This electric lighter is a stylish and practical gift, combining modern design with flameless, dual-arc plasma technology. USB rechargeable and windproof, it’s perfect for lighting candles, incense, or fireplaces, making it a sleek and thoughtful present for any occasion.
$23.99 on Amazon

 

Every Man Jack Men’s Amber + Sandalwood Bath and Body Gift Set
This gift set brings the rugged charm of the outdoors straight to your shower. With its earthy, masculine scent and nourishing ingredients, it’s the perfect way to upgrade any guy’s grooming game.
$45.99 on Amazon

 

Carnivore Club Meat Snacks Gift Box
The Carnivore Club Jerky Pepperettes Sampler is a savoury dream, packed with premium meat snacks in a sleek themed box. It’s the perfect gift for meat lovers, offering a delicious bite of adventure for any occasion.
$49.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Beard Trimmer for Men
This beard trimmer is the ultimate grooming kit, packed with all the tools needed for a sharp and polished look. With its waterproof design and long-lasting battery, it’s the perfect gift for any man in your life.
$51.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

