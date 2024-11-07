Deck the halls with these joyful home décor finds

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
‘Tis the season of hosting, and every friend, cousin and in-law will be impressed by your immaculate taste with these ultra-classy, sophisticated decor picks. From stunning coffee table books, to modern vases and antique Parisian gold mirrors, you can always look forward to coming back to your home sanctuary after leveling up your interiors with these one-of-a-kind finds.
Add this timeless, chic coffee table book to your space, featuring stunning homes and influential designers. With 472 pages of gorgeous style inspiration to flip through, the book itself is an accent piece and will elevate any coffee table it rests on.
This royal British inspired tea set is all you need to have high-class afternoon tea or coffee with the girls. Made from porcelain and exquisite coloured glaze, it’s a luxurious find for any elegant occasion.
Who said syrup dispensers have to be boring? Whether you’re a caramel macchiato devotee or a french vanilla fanatic, these premium glass dispensers with minimalistic labels will look the part while aesthetically displayed in your home coffee station.
If you’re more into cocktail hour, this 2-tier bar cart is everything you need to store your wines, rums and mixers. Featuring a gold frame and mirrored shelves, this is the ultimate decor piece to house all your favourite drinks.
These contemporary coasters are each uniquely crafted and made from 100% natural travertine marble. Non-slip and resistant to dirt and corrosion, these simple yet stunning coasters will fit right in with any clean kitchen or living space.
If you’re on the hunt for a small accent piece, this white ceramic vase makes a beautiful addition to any countertop, bedside table, or hallway entrance. Come home to fresh flowers or pampas grass, or simply admire it as is – this vase was made to turn heads.
These brushed brass gold wall lights are quick and easy to install and will add a modern feel to any bathroom, bedroom, dressing room or hallway. Eco-friendly, cost-effective and will add a glowy ambience you’ve been dreaming of.
Every elegant home needs an antique Parisian-inspired gold mirror and this ornate wall mirror really makes a statement. Looks beautiful atop any dresser or fireplace and will get endless compliments from your guests.
This candle warmer lamp is functional, visually pleasing and will continuously fill your home with delicious scents. With it’s glass and gold design, a dimmer and 4 different brightness levels, this candle warmer creates a cozy, relaxing atmosphere with every use.
