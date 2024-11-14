10 delightful gifts for every type of guy

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gifts for guys need to be a little more creative than socks, ties, and coffee cups. Men want (and will appreciate) all sorts of neat stuff. As proof, we’ve assembled a gift guide with options that appeal to rugged outdoorsmen, indoor hobbyists, sweaty workers, and stylish gentlemen. So long as you have some inkling as to the interests of the man in your life, we can help you select a gift guaranteed to make him smile.

The smart ring

Oura Ring 4 If your man can’t be bothered to wear a watch, a smart ring might be the key to keeping an eye on his health. The Oura Ring 4 is equipped with sensors that track more than 30 biometrics, providing insights on daily activity, sleep habits, heart health, and more. Its battery can last up to a week (depending on ring size), and you can choose from a range of colours, including silver, gold, black, and a hue with the mysterious moniker “stealth.” $469.99 at Best Buy

The emergency firestarter

Wolf & Grizzly Fire Set This ferro rod and knife set generates hundreds of 5400°F sparks with every strike, making it an essential addition to your hiking kit. It weighs just 62g, comes with a guarantee of 20,000 strikes per kit, and hangs on a paracord rope lanyard that can be frayed open to reveal a jute inner layer that can be used as tinder in emergencies (like a cold rainstorm that’s soaked the natural fuel sources around you). Great for camping, backyard bonfires, or just lighting the fireplace with style. $22.91 on Amazon (was $26.95)

The electric grill

Weber Q 1400 Electric Gril You can’t beat a fire grill, but if your abode overlords forbid open flames, the Weber Q 1400 electric grill is your ace in the hole. This compact and portable unit reaches temperatures of 600°F, ideal for legitimate searing, caramelization, and grill marks. Bonus: Since it’s electric, there’s no fuel detritus to deal with, which means it’s dead simple to clean and maintain. $439 on Amazon

The therapeutic massage gun

Theragun Made for people who work hard and play hard, Therabody’s Theragun is a handheld percussive massager that literally beats muscles back to health with therapeutic punching movement. The included app features massage routines that target specific areas of your body, so you can hone in on muscles agitated by power tools, workouts, and body checks. It fits easily in backpacks and work bags, which means you can take it with you everywhere you go. $399 on Amazon

The pack-sized axe

Gransfors Bruk Small Forest Axe Every man needs a good axe. And this one isn’t just good, it’s great. Swedish-based Gransfors Bruk has been hand forging axes for over 100 years. This is one of their smaller models, made to fit in a hiking pack. It’s ideal for felling small trees, removing limbs (tree limbs, that is), and splitting wood. And it comes with its own whetstone designed to both repair deep dings and sharpen the blade. $324.14 on Amazon

The LEGO-for-adults kit

LEGO NASA Artemis Space Launch System In 2026, astronauts heading to the moon are going to ride 8.8 million pounds of fiery thrust courtesy of Artemis, NASA’s most powerful rocket yet. Your fella will be conjuring up images of what this historic moment will look like as he spends hours building this massive and intricately detailed 3600-piece LEGO model, complete with tower, platform, and detachable rocket stages. The finished product makes a fine conversation piece for any man cave or den. $339 on Amazon

The D&D manual

The Game Master's Book of Traps, Puzzles and Dungeons Some of the most memorable moments in D&D campaigns aren’t spent in battle, but rather navigating cleverly designed environments. This book is an invaluable aid for game masters who want to build devious dungeons that force players to communicate and work together to solve riddles, avoid deadly devices, and overcome obstacles. It includes nearly 200 ingenious traps, modular rooms, and crafty conundrums that can be inserted into any adventure. $29.99 on Amazon

The charitable moccasins

Manitobah Village Moc Winnipeg-based Manitobah is an indigenous owned and operated company that makes high quality, incredibly comfortable footwear. These high-top brown leather moccasins with a modern flair are great for lounging around the house, but can also be worn outdoors thanks to their soft but durable crepe rubber soles. The best part? A portion of the proceeds from each pair sold go to help Canadian indigenous communities. $140.00 at Manitobah

The three-in-one concealer

Formen Facial Concealer Welcome to the 21st century, an era in which makeup is no longer just for women. This three-colour-in-one concealer made with men in mind is a great place for guys to get started. All it does is cover up imperfections in your skin, such as acne, large pores, dark eyes, and age marks. By blending the three included tones, men can achieve a younger, healthier appearance. $36.29 on Amazon

The classic porkpie hat

Hats in the Belfry Jazz Porkpie Porkpie hats are a casual classic. They’ve elevated men’s style for more than 100 years, from Buster Keaton and Gene Hackman to Brian Cranston and Pharell Williams. This time-tested 100 per cent wool chapeau from American milliner Hats in the Belfry comes in a variety of colours, from baby blue to mustard yellow, but we really love the timeless black, which goes with almost anything. And it’s crushable, so your man can toss it worry-free into his messenger bag or suitcase. $69.28 on Amazon

