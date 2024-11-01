Our favourite advent calendars to get you in the holiday spirit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Christmas presents on only one day of the year? I think not. As the saying goes–the more the merrier and whether it’s for mom, dad, siblings, the boyfriend, or meant to be enjoyed with the whole family, we’ve got calendars to make the holidays even jollier this year. From lavish designer perfumes and classic chocolate treats to delicious festive teas and gold trinkets, read on to uncover our curated holiday picks.
For those who love a little holiday glow, start the year off right with a fantastic skincare set from Laneige. This high-quality calendar features six full-size and six mini bestselling skincare surprises for dewy skin and luminous lips.
Uncover a beauty treasure in each jewel-handled drawer of this Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets, featuring Charlotte Tilbury’s award-winning makeup magic and radiant skincare essentials that will have you photo op ready for any holiday affair.
From Hermès to Balmain, this luxury fragrance advent calendar is the perfect way to collect this year’s most coveted scents. This elegant calendar contains a value of $555 and each perfume is Individually wrapped in a luxe satin bag. Treat yourself or gift it to your (lucky) loved one!
For the all-natural junkie–experience the ultimate Saje discovery box: a 12-piece collection of plant-powered remedies designed to revitalize, promote rest, and spark joy, featuring kit-exclusives, all-star formulas, and best-selling blends.
Set the holiday mood with Voluspa’s 12 Day Candle Advent Calendar, featuring 12 bestselling Japonica fragrances, each elegantly housed in an embossed votive behind peek-a-boo packaging for a fragrant holiday countdown.
Handcrafted from FSC-certified materials, the iconic Missoma jewellery advent calendar is filled with an assortment of 12 bestselling gold pieces that can be worn year-round. Find these limited-edition trinkets in blue tone gift boxes numbered in gold foil.
A cup of tea makes everything better and this David’s Tea advent calendar is a true classic that any tea-lover will appreciate during this chilly time of the year. Packed with 24 delicious flavours like caramel shortbread and organic orange spice, good luck keeping to just one per day!
A fan favourite that can be gifted to almost anyone (or enjoyed all on your own!), Ferrero chocolates offer a perfect blend of creamy hazelnut, smooth chocolate, and a crispy wafer shell—an indulgent treat in every bite.
Unbox 24 days of Play-Doh magic with this bestselling kids’ advent calendar! Each door reveals a can of festive colour and fun tools for little ones to create snowy scenes and holiday crafts—perfect for imaginative play all season long.
