Upgrade your kitchen with these must-have small appliances

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Small kitchen appliances are the unsung heroes of home cooking, making meal preparations convenient and gourmet-level delicious. What do you mean mom didn’t study culinary arts abroad in Italy?

From blenders and mixers to slow cookers, these kitchen helpers will empower you to try new recipes–perhaps a hearty stew for chilly evenings (no one has to know you just tossed in the ingredients and let the slow cooker work its magic) or a delectable chocolate lava cake, whipped up effortlessly with your classic KitchenAid mixer.

Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a busy parent, the right appliances make all the difference. Read on for a hot list of culinary equipment that you’ll keep coming back to, meal after meal.

Ninja Professional Drink & Slushie Machine You’ll be the absolute hostess with the mostest with this professional Ninja machine that can turn any drink into an icy beverage. Treat yourself (and your lucky guests) to frozen margaritas, iced coffee, slushies and more. The possibilities are endless. $517.99 on Amazon (was $572.95)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Nostalgia Margarita Maker & Slushie Machine – $101.91

CASABREWS Espresso Machine There’s no better way to start your day than with a quality cup of coffee and this expresso machine can really do it all. No need for Starbucks when you can make all your favourite barista-brewed lattes, cappuccinos or macchiatos at home. $199.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

You may also like:

De’Longhi Stilosa Espresso Machine – $119.98 (was $149.99)

Keurig Milk Frother With easy, streamlined button controls, the Keurig Milk Frother lets you choose hot or cold foam and creates perfect frothy clouds in under a minute – perfect to top your cappuccino and lattes with! $59.97 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Zulay Kitchen Powerful Milk Frother Wand – $19.99

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle If afternoon tea is more your vibe, try this stainless steel gooseneck kettle that combines minimalist design with precise pour functionality. $225 on Amazon

You may also like:

Charm Vintage Electric Kettle – $84.99

Ultrean Toaster Cute and practical, this stainless steel toaster with 6 browning settings will give you the perfect toast every morning while looking picture perfect on your countertop. $59.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Chefman 2-Slice Pop-Up Stainless Steel Toaster – $84.99

AMZCHEF Smoothie Blender Featuring multiple speed settings and designed to create smooth, nutrient-packed drinks and meals, the AMZCHEF Blender is a powerful, high-speed blender every smoothie lover needs. $104.48 on Amazon (was $199.99)

You may also like

Our Place Splendor Blender – $170

KitchenAid Classic Series Mixer It’s the famous KitchenAid mixer you’ve been eyeing all year. This fan favourite kitchen appliance features a powerful motor and 10 speed settings, ideal for mixing, kneading, and whipping ingredients. There’s no recipe it can’t handle! $279.98 on Amazon (was $298.98)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer – $639.99

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer Enjoy healthier, crispy meals by using hot air circulation to fry, bake, or roast your favorite foods with little to no oil. The whole family will thank you for this one! $134.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Chefman 6 Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer – $139.99

Chefman Electric Panini Press This grill and panini press is the appliance to make gourmet sandwiches and can accommodate a variety of other foods. Is it necessary? No. Does it make perfectly crisp mouth-watering bread every single time? Yes, yes it does. $49.94 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

OSTBA Panini Press Grill – $69.99

Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker This Slow Cooker is a versatile kitchen appliance designed for family-sized meals, with an 8-quart capacity and spill-resistant lid. Plus, it can handle everything from stews and soups to desserts and even breakfasts, all in one pot means less cleanup! $181.24 on Amazon

You may also like:

Our Place Dream Cooker – $320

More kitchen essentials

Air Fryer Parchment Paper Liners – $11.86 (was $13.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Black+Decker 2-in-1 Rice Cooker – $19.98 (was $29.99)

Crownful Food Scale – $17.99 (was $21.99)

Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro – $250

E-far 12-Piece Stainless Steel Bakeware Sets – $69.99