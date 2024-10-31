Upgrade your kitchen with these must-have small appliances

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Small kitchen appliances are the unsung heroes of home cooking, making meal preparations convenient and gourmet-level delicious. What do you mean mom didn’t study culinary arts abroad in Italy?
From blenders and mixers to slow cookers, these kitchen helpers will empower you to try new recipes–perhaps a hearty stew for chilly evenings (no one has to know you just tossed in the ingredients and let the slow cooker work its magic) or a delectable chocolate lava cake, whipped up effortlessly with your classic KitchenAid mixer.
Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a busy parent, the right appliances make all the difference. Read on for a hot list of culinary equipment that you’ll keep coming back to, meal after meal.
You’ll be the absolute hostess with the mostest with this professional Ninja machine that can turn any drink into an icy beverage. Treat yourself (and your lucky guests) to frozen margaritas, iced coffee, slushies and more. The possibilities are endless.
There’s no better way to start your day than with a quality cup of coffee and this expresso machine can really do it all. No need for Starbucks when you can make all your favourite barista-brewed lattes, cappuccinos or macchiatos at home.
It’s the famous KitchenAid mixer you’ve been eyeing all year. This fan favourite kitchen appliance features a powerful motor and 10 speed settings, ideal for mixing, kneading, and whipping ingredients. There’s no recipe it can’t handle!
This grill and panini press is the appliance to make gourmet sandwiches and can accommodate a variety of other foods. Is it necessary? No. Does it make perfectly crisp mouth-watering bread every single time? Yes, yes it does.
This Slow Cooker is a versatile kitchen appliance designed for family-sized meals, with an 8-quart capacity and spill-resistant lid. Plus, it can handle everything from stews and soups to desserts and even breakfasts, all in one pot means less cleanup!
