Video link
Headline link
The Curator

10 kids’ travel essentials for a smooth getaway

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted March 1, 2025 1:09 pm
1 min read
kids travel essentials View image in full screen
The cutest must-haves for tiny travellers.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Planning a family getaway this spring? Don’t forget the kids’ essentials! From cute lunchboxes to fun entertainment and stylish luggage options, we’ve rounded up all the must-haves for your little travellers. Read on to discover our faves!

 

Bentgo Kids Prints Leak-Proof, 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box
it’s the #1 lunch box brand for a reason—carefully designed to fit your child’s appetite, this bento box from Bentgo Kids makes meal-time fun and mess-free. Portion sizes ideal for ages 3-7.
$34.99 on Amazon

 

Oral-B Kid's Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Charger for Ages 3+
Keep their teeth healthy from wherever they are with this rechargeable toothbrush from Oral-B, the #1 dentist-recommended brand! It removes 75% more plaque and features colour-changing bristles to show when it’s time for a change.
$33.98 on Amazon
Cute Cartoon Animal Memory Foam U-Shaped Neck Pillow
Your kids will stay comfy and cute on the plane with this adorable memory form neck pillow.
$11.52 at Temu

 

Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle
You’re favourite water bottle brand also has a kids version so you can match! Keep their drinks perfectly chilled or warm for hours – it’s leakproof, cupholder-friendly, and easy to clean.
$28.99 on Amazon

 

On The Plane Activity Book: Includes puzzles, mazes, dot-to-dots and drawing activities
Taking a flight is always exciting, and the On the Plane Activity Book will make the journey even more fun. With puzzles, games, and plenty of creative tasks, your little one will be entertained from takeoff to landing.
$16.99 on Amazon
Girls Bowknot Polka Dot Cute Mini Backpack
An adorable polka-dot bow backpack available in tons of cute colours? Yes please! Perfect for holding all your kiddo’s travel necessities, this versatile accessory can be worn as a shoulder or crossbody bag for total convenience.
$29.99 on Amazon
Kids Instant Print Camera
You’ll want your little photographer to capture all the fun family moments with this instant print camera from Best Buy. Available in pink or blue and prints photos onto thermal paper in just 10 seconds. Say cheese!
$59.90 at Best Buy (was $149.90)
Universal Airplane in Flight Phone Mount
Watching your favourite movies or Youtube videos while traveling just got easier with this phone mount. This gadget fits most phones and has 360-degree rotation, allowing for both vertical or horizontal orientation.
$17.48 on Amazon

 

Melissa & Doug On the Go Water Wow! Reusable Colour with Water Activity Pad
Get creative with this three-pack of Melissa and Doug reusable colouring books. Includes fun themes like farm, safari, and under the sea. Designed for kids ages 3 to 7.
$21.04 on Amazon

 

Lojel Cubo Small Lite
Have you heard the exciting news? Lojel has a new size offering! The Cubo Small Lite is the perfect high-quality luggage option for stylish kids and adults alike. It features a removable front compartment divider and expandable body. Compact, durable, and ready for any adventure.
$490 at Lojel
