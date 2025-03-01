10 kids’ travel essentials for a smooth getaway

Send this page to someone via email

Planning a family getaway this spring? Don’t forget the kids’ essentials! From cute lunchboxes to fun entertainment and stylish luggage options, we’ve rounded up all the must-haves for your little travellers. Read on to discover our faves!

Bentgo Kids Prints Leak-Proof, 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box it’s the #1 lunch box brand for a reason—carefully designed to fit your child’s appetite, this bento box from Bentgo Kids makes meal-time fun and mess-free. Portion sizes ideal for ages 3-7. $34.99 on Amazon

Oral-B Kid's Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Charger for Ages 3+ Keep their teeth healthy from wherever they are with this rechargeable toothbrush from Oral-B, the #1 dentist-recommended brand! It removes 75% more plaque and features colour-changing bristles to show when it’s time for a change. $33.98 on Amazon

Cute Cartoon Animal Memory Foam U-Shaped Neck Pillow Your kids will stay comfy and cute on the plane with this adorable memory form neck pillow. $11.52 at Temu

Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle You’re favourite water bottle brand also has a kids version so you can match! Keep their drinks perfectly chilled or warm for hours – it’s leakproof, cupholder-friendly, and easy to clean. $28.99 on Amazon

On The Plane Activity Book: Includes puzzles, mazes, dot-to-dots and drawing activities Taking a flight is always exciting, and the On the Plane Activity Book will make the journey even more fun. With puzzles, games, and plenty of creative tasks, your little one will be entertained from takeoff to landing. $16.99 on Amazon

Girls Bowknot Polka Dot Cute Mini Backpack An adorable polka-dot bow backpack available in tons of cute colours? Yes please! Perfect for holding all your kiddo’s travel necessities, this versatile accessory can be worn as a shoulder or crossbody bag for total convenience. $29.99 on Amazon

Kids Instant Print Camera You’ll want your little photographer to capture all the fun family moments with this instant print camera from Best Buy. Available in pink or blue and prints photos onto thermal paper in just 10 seconds. Say cheese! $59.90 at Best Buy (was $149.90)

Universal Airplane in Flight Phone Mount Watching your favourite movies or Youtube videos while traveling just got easier with this phone mount. This gadget fits most phones and has 360-degree rotation, allowing for both vertical or horizontal orientation. $17.48 on Amazon

Melissa & Doug On the Go Water Wow! Reusable Colour with Water Activity Pad Get creative with this three-pack of Melissa and Doug reusable colouring books. Includes fun themes like farm, safari, and under the sea. Designed for kids ages 3 to 7. $21.04 on Amazon

Lojel Cubo Small Lite Have you heard the exciting news? Lojel has a new size offering! The Cubo Small Lite is the perfect high-quality luggage option for stylish kids and adults alike. It features a removable front compartment divider and expandable body. Compact, durable, and ready for any adventure. $490 at Lojel

