Refresh your living room with these top picks

If your space is feeling a bit drab, fret not! These modern high quality finds will have your living room looking beautifully spruced up, just in time for spring festivities (patio parties and BBQ season isn’t far away once the flowers start to bloom). Need that special centrepiece to top off your tables? How about a top-rated gold bar cart to house your cocktail essentials? It might even be time to pull trigger on the cloud couch of your dreams, comfy as can be. Whether it’s a light refresh or total transformation, this curated collection of dreamy home finds will turn your space into a little piece of heaven (homebodies rejoice!).

Beige Ceramic Vase Set Imagine walking into your living room to fresh flowers in these minimalist ceramic vases every morning. For under $30, this sophisticated set will seamlessly blend right into any existing decor. $29.59 on Amazon

Wayfair Coffee Table This Wayfair table is a work of art on it’s own. With a glass surface that creates the illusion of more space, this multifunctional piece will hold all your cappuccinos and herbal teas while cozying up on the couch or entertaining friends. $464.99 at Wayfair (was $799.99)

Asymmetric Irregular Wall Mirror Have you heard? Organic shapes are in! It’s easy to create visual interest in any living space with this eye-catching irregular shaped wall mirror. $88.99 on Amazon

Ciello Collection This ultra-plush, fully modular Cozey couch will be your statement sofa for every Netflix movie and well-deserved nap. With washable, removable covers and extra large seating, this cloud-like sectional is what living room dreams are made of! $2820 at Cozey

Article Markham Floor Lamp - Brass Simple yet chic – this floor lamp from Article is as practical as it is aesthetic. Adds warmth and pairs well with a good book. $399 at Article

Wayfair Farmann Reeded 2-Door TV Stand Hear me out, everyone needs a beautifully functional TV stand. This light wooden model from Wayfair gives you extra storage to hide away eye-sore electronics and gives you a new place to display cute decor. Win! $435.99 at Wayfair (was $499.99)

White Textured Wall Art Handmade Contemporary Modern Oil Painting You can’t go wrong with an affordable contemporary masterpiece. This textured painting is a seamless add, complementing your curated decor without overpowering the room. $109.98 on Amazon

Gold Bar Cart It’s a top-rated Amazon find for a reason. This 2-tiered bar cart features 2 rows of glass holders and 4 wine slots, so your delicate stemware and prized bottles are always safely stored. Is it 5 o’clock yet? $114.99 on Amazon

5x7 ft Modern Premium Area Rug Adding a new rug to your space is an easy way to create a dramatic change or tie the whole room together. With just a quick vacuum and spot clean, these modern premium area rugs stay soft and spotless. $99.95 on Amazon

Coway Airmega 240 True HEPA Air Purifier Dreaming of healthy, fresh air to complement your modern atmosphere? The Airmega 240 True HEPA air purifier is calling your name. Designed to purify up to 975 sq. ft., its advanced filtration system captures 99.9 per cent of allergens and pollutants. Every health-conscious homeowner needs one. $364.25 on Amazon

