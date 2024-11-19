12 coveted beauty gifts that are sure to delight

By Adriana Monachino
Posted November 19, 2024
Updated November 19, 2024 1:04 am
If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the
gifts on this list. From a buzzy new fragrance to a high-tech hair tool, read on for 12 picks that are sure to surprise and delight the beauty lovers in your life.
Imbued with decadent notes of sugar crystals, cashmere wood and vanilla, Phlur’s viral fragrance is a multidimensional take on an intoxicating, sensual gourmand.
A portable LED mirror is guaranteed to put the happy in their holidays. This one comes complete with dimmable lights, for a flawless makeup application in any setting.
This cream-to-powder blush is a delightful must-have for any makeup collection. Its velvety formula glides on effortlessly, offering buildable colour that lasts.
Microcurrent is all the rage right now. With this advanced facial toning device, they can experience the lifting effects of microcurrent and lymphatic drainage in one.
This luxurious dry oil envelops skin in a nourishing embrace, leaving behind a radiant satin sheen from head to toe. Its sun-kissed scent adds to the bliss.
This de-puffing mask uses hot and cold temperatures to soothe eye fatigue and block out light at night for fresh lookers.
This coveted polish delivers on the glossiness. Powered by patented shock-resistant polymer technology, it provides limitless shine and up to ten days of flawless wear.
This cult-favourite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants to lips overnight. Plus, it comes in a variety of fun flavours including gummy bear, caramel apple and sweet candy.
Whisk them away to sunny L.A. with Ouai’s bestselling body cleanser. Infused with rosehip and jojoba oils, it leaves skin soft, glowing and subtly scented with its signature aroma.
This viral cosmetics bag features two large compartments, multiple pockets and a lay-flat design for easy access, while a sewn-in divider keeps items secure and tidy.
For a blowout that lasts, gift them this smoothing styling milk. Enriched with cassia bark style polymer, it delivers superior hold, style memory and humidity control for flawless, look-at-me hair.
Salon-level hairstyles from home? Dyson does it best. It’s the product that truly does it all, with attachments that dry, curl and shape hair to perfection while taming flyaways.
