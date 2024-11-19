Menu

The Curator

12 coveted beauty gifts that are sure to delight

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted November 19, 2024 12:00 am
1 min read
Best beauty gifts View image in full screen
From a buzzy new fragrance to a high-tech hair tool.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the gifts on this list. From a buzzy new fragrance to a high-tech hair tool, read on for 12 picks that are sure to surprise and delight the beauty lovers in your life.

 

Phlur Vanilla Skin
Phlur Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum
Imbued with decadent notes of sugar crystals, cashmere wood and vanilla, Phlur’s viral fragrance is a multidimensional take on an intoxicating, sensual gourmand.
$134 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Rechargeable Makeup Mirror with Lights
A portable LED mirror is guaranteed to put the happy in their holidays. This one comes complete with dimmable lights, for a flawless makeup application in any setting.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

 

Chanel Cream to Powder Blush
Chanel Cream to Powder Blush
This cream-to-powder blush is a delightful must-have for any makeup collection. Its velvety formula glides on effortlessly, offering buildable colour that lasts.
$66 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Foreo Bear 2
Foreo Bear 2 Advanced Lifting & Toning Facial Device
Microcurrent is all the rage right now. With this advanced facial toning device, they can experience the lifting effects of microcurrent and lymphatic drainage in one.
$389.35 on Amazon (was $599) $299.40 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil
This luxurious dry oil envelops skin in a nourishing embrace, leaving behind a radiant satin sheen from head to toe. Its sun-kissed scent adds to the bliss.
$34 on Amazon

 

Hot & Cold Gel Bead Eye Mask
This de-puffing mask uses hot and cold temperatures to soothe eye fatigue and block out light at night for fresh lookers.
$14.95 on Amazon

 

Butter London Patent Shine Nail Polish
This coveted polish delivers on the glossiness. Powered by patented shock-resistant polymer technology, it provides limitless shine and up to ten days of flawless wear.
$24 on Amazon

 

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
This cult-favourite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants to lips overnight. Plus, it comes in a variety of fun flavours including gummy bear, caramel apple and sweet candy.
$27.63 on Amazon (was $32.5)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ouai Melrose Place Body Cleanser
Whisk them away to sunny L.A. with Ouai’s bestselling body cleanser. Infused with rosehip and jojoba oils, it leaves skin soft, glowing and subtly scented with its signature aroma.
$38 on Amazon

 

Large Capacity Makeup Bag
Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag
This viral cosmetics bag features two large compartments, multiple pockets and a lay-flat design for easy access, while a sewn-in divider keeps items secure and tidy.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

JVN Blowout Milk
JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk
For a blowout that lasts, gift them this smoothing styling milk. Enriched with cassia bark style polymer, it delivers superior hold, style memory and humidity control for flawless, look-at-me hair.
$19 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler
Salon-level hairstyles from home? Dyson does it best. It’s the product that truly does it all, with attachments that dry, curl and shape hair to perfection while taming flyaways.
$799.99 on Amazon

 

