12 coveted beauty gifts that are sure to delight

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the gifts on this list. From a buzzy new fragrance to a high-tech hair tool, read on for 12 picks that are sure to surprise and delight the beauty lovers in your life.

Phlur Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum Imbued with decadent notes of sugar crystals, cashmere wood and vanilla, Phlur’s viral fragrance is a multidimensional take on an intoxicating, sensual gourmand. $134 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Rechargeable Makeup Mirror with Lights A portable LED mirror is guaranteed to put the happy in their holidays. This one comes complete with dimmable lights, for a flawless makeup application in any setting. $29.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

Chanel Cream to Powder Blush This cream-to-powder blush is a delightful must-have for any makeup collection. Its velvety formula glides on effortlessly, offering buildable colour that lasts. $66 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Story continues below advertisement

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil This luxurious dry oil envelops skin in a nourishing embrace, leaving behind a radiant satin sheen from head to toe. Its sun-kissed scent adds to the bliss. $34 on Amazon

Hot & Cold Gel Bead Eye Mask This de-puffing mask uses hot and cold temperatures to soothe eye fatigue and block out light at night for fresh lookers. $14.95 on Amazon

You may also like:

Attitude Liquid Hand Soap – $7.98

Story continues below advertisement

NYX Professional Makeup Buttermelt Blush – $11.99

Wonderskin Lip Stain Masque – $29

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer – $78

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum – $110

PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine – $174.90

Butter London Patent Shine Nail Polish This coveted polish delivers on the glossiness. Powered by patented shock-resistant polymer technology, it provides limitless shine and up to ten days of flawless wear. $24 on Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask This cult-favourite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants to lips overnight. Plus, it comes in a variety of fun flavours including gummy bear, caramel apple and sweet candy. $27.63 on Amazon (was $32.5)

Story continues below advertisement

Ouai Melrose Place Body Cleanser Whisk them away to sunny L.A. with Ouai’s bestselling body cleanser. Infused with rosehip and jojoba oils, it leaves skin soft, glowing and subtly scented with its signature aroma. $38 on Amazon

Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag This viral cosmetics bag features two large compartments, multiple pockets and a lay-flat design for easy access, while a sewn-in divider keeps items secure and tidy. $19.99 on Amazon

JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk For a blowout that lasts, gift them this smoothing styling milk. Enriched with cassia bark style polymer, it delivers superior hold, style memory and humidity control for flawless, look-at-me hair. $19 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Salon-level hairstyles from home? Dyson does it best. It’s the product that truly does it all, with attachments that dry, curl and shape hair to perfection while taming flyaways. $799.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Sol De Janeiro Fragrance Mist Trio – $25

Makeup Blender with Holder – $15.99

Paume Probiotic Hand Balm – $30

Kitsch Satin Wrapped Microfiber Hair Towel – $65.74

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil – $74

The Jolie Filtered Showerhead – $262.03