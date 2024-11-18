10 fantastic gifts for serious foodies

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Food fans appreciate gift cards for trendy restaurants and upscale grocery stores, but you can do better. Kick it up a notch and get them a kitchen tool they’ll be using for years to come, reminded of your thoughtfulness all the while. Does your favourite herb gardener have a mortar and pestle? Would the meat eater on your list benefit from a wireless digital thermometer? Does the gastronomic genius in your life own the cutest utensil holder this side of Prince Edward Island? Keep reading to learn more about these creative kitchen gifts and many others.

The *chef's kiss* wood oven

Ooni Fyra Pizza Oven Know why there are so many indie pizzerias? Because anyone with a good oven can make a great pizza. And now you can give a great pizza oven to the pizza aficionado in your life for the price of a nice pair of shoes. Ooni’s portable Fyra uses wood pellet fuel to reach a temperature of 950 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 minutes. Your custom-topped pizzas will cook in as little as 60 seconds and come out with flame broiled perfection. You may never order takeout again. $349 on Amazon

The gourmet griller

Onlyfire Himalayan Salt Block Here’s a clever way to up your grilling game: A Himalayan salt block. This beautiful pink slab sits on the grill, food atop, gently infusing meats and vegetables with just a hint of exotic sodium chloride. And it doubles as a stunning serving platter. Use the stainless steel handles to lift it from the grill and set it right on the table. Steaks can be sliced right on the block, so meat stays warm until salivating eaters fork it onto their plates. $49.99 on Amazon

The app-activated thermometer

Chef IQ Wireless Meat Thermometer Perfectly cooked meat requires a thermometer to verify doneness. Wired thermometers are a pain, and old fashioned dial thermometers force you to keep physically checking them. The Chef IQ wireless thermometer solves all these problems. Just stick it in, boot up the app, and set it to generate an alert when your meat reaches its ideal eating temperature. Works pretty much anywhere, including ovens, barbecues, smokers, and air fryers. $119.99 on Amazon

The sleek mortar and pestle

Cole & Mason Mortar & Pestle If you know someone who has an herb garden but has yet to pick up a good mortar and pestle set, this is the perfect gift. The best way to release the flavours and aromas of those hard grown leaves is to bash and smash them between two pieces of solid rock. This granite set from Cole & Mason does the job with aplomb, and looks great to boot. Your herb-loving friends will be amazed at the difference it makes in their meals and drinks. $34.95 on Amazon

The coveted cookbook

Soups, Salads, Sandwiches, by Matty Matheson When Canadian culinary treasure Matty Matheson isn’t appearing on his YouTube cooking show or appearing on FX’s The Bear, he’s writing cookbooks jammed with stupidly tasty meals. Some recipes in this one include: corn and crema fried cheese salad; caramelized maple parsnip soup; and fried spam and kimchi grilled cheese sandwiches. Beyond the food, the book is bursting with Matheson’s trademark hilarity and down-to-earth personality. $33.6 on Amazon (was $48)

The precision food scale

Escali Primo P115C Kitchen Food Scale Cups and teaspoons, fractional measurements, volume instead of mass…the empirical system does no favours for bakers, who demand scientific accuracy for best results. That’s why every kitchen needs a digital scale. The Escali Primo P115C is a great option, providing precision weighing down to the gram (or ounce, for those who really can’t shake those empirical shackles). It’s a snap to operate and its sealed design makes cleaning simple. $69.41 on Amazon

The cast iron bread oven

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven (Cerise) This is a bit extravagant, but Le Creuset’s enamelled cast iron bread oven is the ultimate gift for that person in your life who’s obsessed with their sourdough starter. It’s perfectly sized for a round loaf, and the pan-with-dome design is ideal for the second phase of the bake, when you remove the lid and steam the oven. Plus, Le Creuset’s peerless enamelled cast iron lasts a lifetime—or longer, potentially turning this cherry oven into an heirloom for foodie families. $369.99 on Amazon

The back-to-basics rolling pin

J.K. Adams Maple Wood French Rolling Pin Rolling pins don’t need handles. In fact, you can often get better results with french pins, which allow precision control by moving your hands around the pin to apply pressure where it’s needed most. This maple wood pin from the woodsmiths at J.K. Adams is slightly tapered, to help ensure the middle bit of whatever you’re rolling doesn’t stay thick as the edges thin. It’s fantastic for everything from pierogi to pizza dough. $29.2 on Amazon

The garlic baker

Fox Run Garlic Baker Garlic smells great, tastes better and is filled with antioxidants. The best way to enjoy this heavenly food is baked in a terracotta roaster, like this cute clove-handled dish from Fox Run. Put a few heads in one of these and they’ll come out soft and caramelized, the harsher notes softened and sweeter flavours enhanced. Throw them in with some meat and potatoes, or just eat them on their own for a tasty treat. $29.86 on Amazon

The bestselling utensil holder

OTOTO Red the Crab OTOTO Design has won several awards for its playful but practical kitchenware, and no wonder. One of its most popular products is Red, the Crab. It’s a colourful crustacean utensil holder that keeps spoons, ladles, and other utensils off the stove and counter, minimizing mess. And its non-slip silicon legs are heat resistant, meaning you can prop him on the side of a pot as you cook. It’s not exactly essential, but it’s certainly handy. And adorable. $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

