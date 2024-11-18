10 perfect gifts for the world-traveler on your list

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Got a world-traveler on your list? Whether they’re jetting off to exotic destinations or embarking on weekend getaways, thoughtful travel essentials can make their adventures smoother and more stylish. From a compact carry-on and practical packing cubes to handy air tags and a skin-saving face mask, this curated gift guide has everything they’ll need to elevate their journeys—both near and far—all year long.
The coveted carry-on comes equipped with 360 degree wheels, a cushioned handle and award-winning organization technology. Its expandable design makes it perfect for practical maximalists and over-packers–you know the type.
Tune out cabin noise and tune in to your favorite music with these immersive headphones. Enjoy magnificent sound and up to 30 hours of battery life, making them the ultimate travel companion for long flights.
Keep tabs on your luggage and vacation essentials with these smart tracker tags. Compatible with Apple’s Find My app, you can ring items within 200ft or access global tracking via the Find My network—ideal for stress-free travel.
Stay organized on the go with this slimline leather passport holder. Featuring quick-access card slots, secure compartments for cash and receipts, and a rear slip pocket for easy passport access, it’s the ultimate travel wallet for seamless check-ins.
This versatile travel bag is compact yet spacious–perfect for weekend getaways. With a dedicated shoe compartment and included toiletry bag, it keeps everything organized for effortless packing and a stress-free trip.
Behold the ultimate airport walking shoe. With a cushioned midsole for all-day comfort and a sleek mesh and synthetic upper for a high-tech look, you’ll stay stylish and comfortable from the gate to your destination.
The Metro Backpack is a sleek, water-resistant vegan leather bag designed for everyday travel. With the QuickSnap Modular Kit System, a 15-inch laptop sleeve and a trolley sleeve for seamless pairing with Monos suitcases, it keeps you organized everywhere you go.
Travel wrinkle-free with this compact handheld steamer. Weighing just 1.1 pounds, it heats up in 35 seconds and delivers five minutes of continuous steam, perfect for refreshing clothes on the go. Includes a convenient travel bag.
