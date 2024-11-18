10 perfect gifts for the world-traveler on your list

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Got a world-traveler on your list? Whether they’re jetting off to exotic destinations or embarking on weekend getaways, thoughtful travel essentials can make their adventures smoother and more stylish. From a compact carry-on and practical packing cubes to handy air tags and a skin-saving face mask, this curated gift guide has everything they’ll need to elevate their journeys—both near and far—all year long.

Beis The Carry-On Roller The coveted carry-on comes equipped with 360 degree wheels, a cushioned handle and award-winning organization technology. Its expandable design makes it perfect for practical maximalists and over-packers–you know the type. $319 at Beis

Story continues below advertisement

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones Tune out cabin noise and tune in to your favorite music with these immersive headphones. Enjoy magnificent sound and up to 30 hours of battery life, making them the ultimate travel companion for long flights. $398 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Smart Tracker Air Tags Keep tabs on your luggage and vacation essentials with these smart tracker tags. Compatible with Apple’s Find My app, you can ring items within 200ft or access global tracking via the Find My network—ideal for stress-free travel. $39.98 on Amazon

Bellroy Passport Cover Stay organized on the go with this slimline leather passport holder. Featuring quick-access card slots, secure compartments for cash and receipts, and a rear slip pocket for easy passport access, it’s the ultimate travel wallet for seamless check-ins. $129 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Weekender Bag This versatile travel bag is compact yet spacious–perfect for weekend getaways. With a dedicated shoe compartment and included toiletry bag, it keeps everything organized for effortless packing and a stress-free trip. $59.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Memory Foam Neck Pillow – $12.99

TSA Luggage Locks – $15.99

Packing Cubes (Set of 9) – $21.99

Simple Modern Water Bottle with Straw Lid – $35.45

Family Luggage Set – $249.99

Kobo Sage eReader – $299.99

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask & Moisturizer This tried-and-true mask-moisturizer hybrid keeps skin calm, plump and glowing while you’re on the go, courtesy of skin-loving ingredients niacinamide, glycerin and hyaluronic acid. $35 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Kitsch Weighted Eye Mask Perfect for long flights when you need to catch some shut-eye, this soft satin eye mask comes with a calming lavender scent. What’s not to love? $28.99 on Amazon

New Balance Mens 608 V5 Behold the ultimate airport walking shoe. With a cushioned midsole for all-day comfort and a sleek mesh and synthetic upper for a high-tech look, you’ll stay stylish and comfortable from the gate to your destination. $69.98 on Amazon (was $109.99)

Monos Metro Backpack The Metro Backpack is a sleek, water-resistant vegan leather bag designed for everyday travel. With the QuickSnap Modular Kit System, a 15-inch laptop sleeve and a trolley sleeve for seamless pairing with Monos suitcases, it keeps you organized everywhere you go. $251 at Monos (was $285)

Story continues below advertisement

CHI Handheld Garment Steamer Travel wrinkle-free with this compact handheld steamer. Weighing just 1.1 pounds, it heats up in 35 seconds and delivers five minutes of continuous steam, perfect for refreshing clothes on the go. Includes a convenient travel bag. $79.57 on Amazon

You may also like:

Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray – $14.99

Arae Electronic Organizer – $18.79

Compression Socks for Men and Women – $19.99

Crossbody Fanny Pack – $23.99

Travel Jewellery Organizer Case – $30.85

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks – $55.99