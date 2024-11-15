Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

8 dazzling Christmas lights to make your holidays shine

By Allison Dunfield The Curator Team
Posted November 15, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
Best Christmas Lights View image in full screen
Be the talk of the neighbourhood.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stringing up lights to brighten the darkest days of the year is a time-honoured holiday tradition. A neighbourhood ablaze with multicoloured displays, or that warm glow of twinkle lights welcoming guests into your home, puts many in the holiday spirit.

But it might be time to toss that old, tangled set with parts that aren’t working anymore in search of something new to illuminate the season. Here’s some *dazzling* inspiration to get you holiday-ready.

 

Bulb String Lights
Go retro with this outdoor string set. These big, bright bulbs hearken back to Christmases past and will look especially pretty with a light dusting of snow on top. And, unlike those strings of yesteryear, if one bulb burns out, you can easily just unscrew, and replace, without having to purchase a whole new set.
$69.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Plugin Fairy Lights
Bring the magic of the season indoors with these enchanting fairy lights. Their twinkling LED glow creates a dreamy, firefly-like ambiance, perfect for setting a festive mood and making your holiday décor sparkle with warmth and charm.
$18.99 on Amazon

 

Christmas Bubble String Lights
Take that holiday lights vibe even further back with these vintage indoor bubble lights, hugely popular from the 1940s to the 1970s (look for them when you watch the Christmas classics this holiday season). These new versions are safe and provide a gorgeous bubbling glow in the tree branches.
$38.99 on Amazon

 

108FT LED Christmas Tree Lights
Sometimes, when it comes to lights, what you need is sheer volume for maximum impact. This best selling set contains 1,000 fairy lights that can be used indoors or outdoors. Enjoy nine light modes, bright white or warm white settings and various modes including fade, twinkle and flash.
$27.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – $149.99

Flameless Taper Candles – $37.99

Burgundy Velvet Tree Bows – $12.95

 

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights
Outrageously customizable, by downloading the app or pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant, these smart string lights respond to voice commands and can be synched to outdoor Christmas music. There are thousands of colour and feature options–they can even match the colours of an uploaded photo.
$159.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Eufy Outdoor LED Lights
Light up the holidays with triple-LED brilliance! Adjustable from 1500K to 9000K, these vibrant lights bring festive cheer in millions of colours. With AI-curated themes and easy DIY installation, creating a magical holiday display has never been easier.
$399.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hanging Curtain Lights
Curtain lights add a special twinkle to your front windows during the holiday season. This set comes in cool and warm white as well as multicoloured and are best for indoor use. The LED lights can be set to glow continuously via the remote for six or 18 hours.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Govee Outdoor Projector Light
Be the talk of the neighbourhood, courtesy of this Govee light projector. Featuring 16 unique patterns and motion laser effects, this light show creates a cozy, festive atmosphere. Covering up to 2,749 square feet, it’s perfect for dazzling outdoor displays.
$179.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Candle – $34.99

Story continues below advertisement

Christmas Icicle Lights – $24.99

Beige Christmas Tree Table Runner – $18.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices