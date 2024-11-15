8 dazzling Christmas lights to make your holidays shine

Send this page to someone via email

Stringing up lights to brighten the darkest days of the year is a time-honoured holiday tradition. A neighbourhood ablaze with multicoloured displays, or that warm glow of twinkle lights welcoming guests into your home, puts many in the holiday spirit.

But it might be time to toss that old, tangled set with parts that aren’t working anymore in search of something new to illuminate the season. Here’s some *dazzling* inspiration to get you holiday-ready.

Bulb String Lights Go retro with this outdoor string set. These big, bright bulbs hearken back to Christmases past and will look especially pretty with a light dusting of snow on top. And, unlike those strings of yesteryear, if one bulb burns out, you can easily just unscrew, and replace, without having to purchase a whole new set. $69.99 on Amazon

Plugin Fairy Lights Bring the magic of the season indoors with these enchanting fairy lights. Their twinkling LED glow creates a dreamy, firefly-like ambiance, perfect for setting a festive mood and making your holiday décor sparkle with warmth and charm. $18.99 on Amazon

Christmas Bubble String Lights Take that holiday lights vibe even further back with these vintage indoor bubble lights, hugely popular from the 1940s to the 1970s (look for them when you watch the Christmas classics this holiday season). These new versions are safe and provide a gorgeous bubbling glow in the tree branches. $38.99 on Amazon

108FT LED Christmas Tree Lights Sometimes, when it comes to lights, what you need is sheer volume for maximum impact. This best selling set contains 1,000 fairy lights that can be used indoors or outdoors. Enjoy nine light modes, bright white or warm white settings and various modes including fade, twinkle and flash. $27.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights Outrageously customizable, by downloading the app or pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant, these smart string lights respond to voice commands and can be synched to outdoor Christmas music. There are thousands of colour and feature options–they can even match the colours of an uploaded photo. $159.99 on Amazon

Eufy Outdoor LED Lights Light up the holidays with triple-LED brilliance! Adjustable from 1500K to 9000K, these vibrant lights bring festive cheer in millions of colours. With AI-curated themes and easy DIY installation, creating a magical holiday display has never been easier. $399.99 on Amazon

Hanging Curtain Lights Curtain lights add a special twinkle to your front windows during the holiday season. This set comes in cool and warm white as well as multicoloured and are best for indoor use. The LED lights can be set to glow continuously via the remote for six or 18 hours. $19.99 on Amazon

Govee Outdoor Projector Light Be the talk of the neighbourhood, courtesy of this Govee light projector. Featuring 16 unique patterns and motion laser effects, this light show creates a cozy, festive atmosphere. Covering up to 2,749 square feet, it’s perfect for dazzling outdoor displays. $179.99 on Amazon

