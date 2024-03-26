Best tinted sunscreens to keep your skin protected and glowing

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If I could go back in time, there are a few things I’d like to tell my 20-year-old self. One of them? Wear sunscreen. Every. Day. Daily sunscreen not only helps avoid burns but it also protects against harmful UV rays that can speed up the signs of aging (no thanks!).

The Curator spoke with Dr. Renita Ahluwalia with the Canadian Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centre about the importance of sunscreen – even in the winter. She says wearing sunscreen is the easiest way to prevent damage caused by UV rays. It should be so ingrained in your skincare routine that you should feel naked without it.

I don’t like to wear a lot of makeup so a tinted SPF helps protect my skin and gives me a boost of colour. I snapped up some of the go-to tinted sunscreens and put them to the test.

Also, one thing to note: I am trying all these products as someone with a fair complexion. Most of these products come in one universal shade but it may vary from person to person. We’d love to hear your feedback if there’s a brand you love with more than one shade option.

Best Splurge

EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Tinted Face Sunscreen When celebs like Hailey Bieber started endorsing this brand, I couldn’t resist. Elta MD comes in a tinted and non-tinted version. It comes recommended for sensitive skin and even acne-prone skin. It’s an oil-free mineral-based sunscreen with lots of protection. $73 on Amazon

The promise: The dermatologist-approved sunscreen leaves no residue and helps calm and protect acne-prone skin.

Feel: Lightweight cream.

UV Protection: SPF 46, UVA & UVB

Active Ingredients: 9% Zinc Oxide, 7.5% Octinoxate

Size: 1.7oz (50ml)

How did it work for me? I’m a big fan of Elta MD. I’ve used both the tinted and non-tinted versions. It applies evenly, and I can either apply some makeup over top or (like most days!) just leave the house with my tinted sunscreen.

Best Glow

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 I have yet to meet one person who hasn’t loved Supergoop Unseen sunscreen (myself included), and I finally tried Glowscreen. Instead of the clear gel-like consistency, this one is more of a traditional lightweight cream. It not only has some tinted power behind it but also a shimmer effect that will give your skin that extra hint of summer without the tan. $52 at Sephora

The promise: Hydrating sunscreen that gives an instant glow and also works well as a makeup primer.

Feel: Lightweight cream.

UV Protection: SPF 40, UVA & UVB

Active Ingredients: Avobenzone 3%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 10%

Size: 1.7oz (50ml)

How did it work for me? I like how smoothly it goes onto my skin and the tinted glow it leaves behind. It isn’t my daily go-to; I save it for days when I’m feeling blah and need an extra pop of colour and glow. But if you like that daily glow look, then this is for you.

Supergoop! Mini Glowscreen SPF 40 One thing I really like about the Supergoop line is that they also offer a mini version – so whether you’re travelling or just want to test it out before you go all in, it’s a great way to experiment with the brand. $30 at Sephora

Best overall

DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 46 This wasn’t a brand I was familiar with before my sunscreen deep dive, but I’ve now come to love it. This is a tinted moisturizer, but it’s super lightweight, and I use it in addition to my daily morning moisturizer. But if you’re looking to get ready in a flash, this bottle can do it all. Curator tip: I got this on sale for under $40 – save it to your Amazon wishlist and when you see another sale, stock up! $71.94 on Amazon

The promise: Blends naturally leaving a healthy glow and is boosted with Hyaluronic Acid to moisturize, vitamin E and Niacinamide to help calm skin.

Feel: Lightweight cream.

UV Protection: SPF 46, UVA & UVB

Active Ingredients: 9% Zinc Oxide, 7.5% Octinoxate

Size: 1.7oz (50ml)

How did it work for me? I love the lightweight cream consistency and the level of protection. For me, it feels interchangeable with Elta MD. But if I can get it on sale, this is what I’m reaching for.

Best for sensitive skin

La Roche-Posay Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 As someone with eczema, I know La Roche-Posay is a well-respected brand and at an enticing price point. I prefer this tinted option as I find it blends better with my skin than the non-tinted classic formula. $38.5 on Amazon

The promise: Universal shade for all skin types and recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide.

Feel: Watery consistency (must shake the container well before use).

UV Protection: SPF 50, UVA & UVB

Active Ingredients: 11% Titanium dioxide

Size: 1.7oz (50ml)

How did it work for me? I don’t love the runnier consistency, but that’s just a texture preference on my end. And sometimes I forget to shake it. It has a slight oily feel to it when you first apply. My face didn’t look greasy, but to the touch, it was more slippery than with the other formulas.

Highest UV Protection

Vichy Mineral Tinted SPF 60 This ultra-light tinted sunscreen has SPF 60 protection and is recognized as a sun protector by the Canadian Dermatology Association. It’s water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. $37.95 on Amazon

The promise: High protection for all skin types

Feel: Watery consistency (must shake the container well before use).

UV Protection: SPF 60, UVA & UVB

Active Ingredients: 14.8% Titanium dioxide

Size: 45ml

How did it work for me? This also has a very runny consistency, but as soon as it’s applied to the skin, it’s quickly absorbed and almost leaves a matte feeling. I like the way it feels on my skin, and if I’m going to be outside for long periods of time in the sun, this is what I’m reaching for.