What’s on our holiday list: Curator edition

What’s on our holiday wishlist? You don’t have to ask The Curator team twice. Take a look at some of the coveted products we can’t wait to add to cart–and get them all from Amazon!

Adriana’s Picks

Grace and Stella Eye Patches with Peptides & Rice Extract Dark circles? Don’t know her. Grace & Stella patches remain my go-to, but I have yet to try these iridescent cuties. Packed with nourishing peptides and rice extract, they boast bright, hydrated under-eyes from morning to night. $20.76 on Amazon (was $25.95)

Vostevas Tote Bag Is it just me, or does this bag look *expensive*? Well guess what–it’s not. I’m looking forward to carrying all my essentials in this gorgeous brown hobo tote. I think it’ll make the perfect addition to my capsule accessory collection. $17.99 on Amazon

Beats x Kim Kardashian Studio Pro Headphones At the top of my list: Quiet luxury meets tech with these Beats x Kim Kardashian headphones in sandstone. Not only are they super chic, they deliver crystal clear sound and noise-cancelling technology for up to 40 hours of wireless playtime. $469.95 on Amazon

Also on my list:

Evshine Women’s Fuzzy Slippers – $17.99

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum – $110

Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro – $250

Robyn’s Picks

Sweejar Royal Ceramic Sugar and Creamer Set I’ll be looking forward to afternoon tea over the holidays using this adorable Sweejar Royal Ceramic Sugar and Creamer Set. This British royal-inspired design will have you feeling effortlessly posh. $22.99 on Amazon

Paula's Choice Clinica 1% Retinol Treatment I’ve had my eye on this Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% retinol for a while now. It’s a powerful anti-aging treatment that visibly smooths wrinkles and refines skin texture. I can’t wait to add to cart! $89 on Amazon

Glass Flameless Candles I love the cozy ambiance of candles, but I’ve been searching for a safe, hassle-free alternative for a while now. I can’t wait to add these realistic remote-controlled flameless candles to my home to finally tie my space together! $36.99 on Amazon (was $48.99)

Also on my list:

Mini Jewelry Travel Case – $10.58

Stanley Quencher H2.0 – $46

Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo – $1,099.99

Lily’s Picks

Samsung QLED The Frame Smart TV The Samsung Frame TV has been on all my wishlists this year and I’m hoping Santa (my husband) will pull the trigger for the holidays. What I love about the Samsung Frame is that it is not just a TV–it also doubles as art. No more boring black screens! I can display anything from Monet to family photos when I’m not binge watching holiday movies. Talk about the perfect balance of style and function. $1398 on Amazon

Our Place Bakeware Set The Our Place Wonder Oven was a new addition to my house this year and I was instantly obsessed. Hardworking and gorgeous–what more could I ask for? Naturally, their bakeware set is next on my holiday wishlist. We’re talking five ceramic coated pieces that nest neatly together, all with the same sleek, minimalist vibe. Let’s be real–it’s already in my cart! $250 on Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Holiday Minis My lips have never been this dry, ever. Blame it on the weather, age or not drinking enough water, flaky dry lips will never be on trend. I first tried the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask while getting my makeup done for a shoot and my lips were instantly transformed. It has a non-sticky consistency and smells lovely, so when I saw the holiday minis with five flavours, it was a no-brainer for my wishlist. $28.5 on Amazon

Also on my list:

MakeUp Eraser – $27.20

Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner – $99 (was $149.99)

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser – $120.26 (was $135.65)

Erica’s Picks

Paw Paw Wonder Blender If you love beauty blenders, you have to try Paw Paw Blenders. Much more affordable and the application is comparable to the more expensive ones on the market. These make the perfect stocking stuffers and they’re MUA approved! $17.55 on Amazon

Zwilling Barışta Milk Frother and Warmer I don’t love a ton of stuff on my counters but this milk frother would definitely make the cut. I’ve had my eye on it for some time now and it’s definitely on my holiday wish list. The matte black finish is super chic and I love that it works with all milk varieties. $129.99 on Amazon

Greenworks Pro 20-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Thrower As much as I love a good snowfall while I’m curled up having a coffee, I refuse to do any shoveling. This is the year I’m getting my first snow blower and I’ve had my eyes on this one since I already have a few Greenworks products at home. The cordless feature and compatible 80V battery is a plus! $447.99 on Amazon (was $559)

Also on my list:

Women’s Naked-Feeling Workout Leggings – $34.85 (was $41)

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine – $899.99

3-Piece Luggage Set – $299.99