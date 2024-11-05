TSwift-approved lipsticks to get you concert-ready

Send this page to someone via email

Throughout Taylor Swift’s many eras, one thing has remained a constant: Her signature red lip.

We’ve witnessed the singer don a myriad of rouge shades over the years, from a cool-toned crimson in the Bejeweled music video to a bold ruby hue at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Which pop of red will Swift choose to wear during her upcoming Eras Tour in Toronto? It’s the million-dollar question. And while we won’t be placing any bets on it, one thing is certain: we’re all about that red lippie!

In true TSwift fashion, we’ve gathered seven perfectly pigmented options to get you concert ready, including some of the pop star’s personal favourites.

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink in Exhilarator From rocking the mic to sharing sideline smooches with Kansas City Chiefs beau Travis Kelce, Tay’s red lip has proven staying power. For a formula that truly lasts, consider Maybelline’s 16-hour wear liquid lipstick. It delivers a highly saturated matte finish that seriously stays put. $10.18 on Amazon

e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets Another long-wearing formula, this e.l.f. lippie is infused with hydrating squalane and jojoba esters for a super-comfortable, barely-there feel. Its satin finish has red carpet TSwift written all over it. $11.48 on Amazon

NYX Butter Gloss in Red Velvet A gloss with intense colour payoff? Don’t mind if we do. This buttery NYX formula is the stuff of our wildest dreams–see what we did there? Wear it alone for a pop of colour or swipe it over a red lipstick of choice for added allure. $10.87 on Amazon

Nars Powermatte Lipstick in Dragon Girl A behind-the-scenes snap of Swift getting ready for the 2014 Met Gala showed the star applying this popular NARS shade to her pout. The rich hue delivers an impressive burst of colour in a single stroke and boasts a transfer-resistant formula. We’re obsessed! $44 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire We just *know* Taylor has this vibrant Rare Beauty shade by bestie Selena Gomez in her makeup clutch. With its air-whipped texture, this cream lipstick envelops lips in rich colour and nourishing hydration. $27 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored A favourite red lipstick of Swift’s longtime makeup artist Lorrie Turk, it’s possible we’ve seen the singer rocking this Fenty lip paint during one of her many public appearances and shows. This universally flattering shade boasts high impact colour with low maintenance. $39 at Sephora

MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo Swift revealed to People Magazine back in 2015 that she swears by this classic MAC shade. With its full-coverage creamy matte finish, it’s no wonder why the star adores it. Something tells us you will, too. $31 at Sephora

