Here’s what to shop for at the Sephora fall sale

Are you ready to *add to cart*? Sephora’s fall 2024 Savings Event has finally arrived and everything–we repeat, everything–is on sale. It’s time to stock up on all your beauty and skincare favourites in store and online. (Hot tip: You’ll want to grab that Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask before it’s gone!)

From Friday, November 1 until Monday, November 11, simply unlock your discount using the code SAVINGS at checkout. Unsure what discounts your eligible for? Here’s everything you need to know:

VIB Rouge members – 20% off from November 1 – November 11

– 20% off from November 1 – November 11 VIB members – 15% off from November 5 – November 11

– 15% off from November 5 – November 11 Beauty Insiders – 10% off from November 5 – November 11 & 30% off all Sephora Collection during the entire sale

Psst: If you haven’t already, sign up as a beauty member (it’s free) and get free shipping with no minimum spending amount required.

Need help deciding what to splurge on? We’ve got you covered. Ahead, 12 items we’ve had our eye on that we think you’ll love, too.

The skin-loving foundation

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation Lady Gaga is redefining beauty with this innovative foundation being hailed as a skincare-makeup hybrid. Packed with over 20 skin-loving ingredients, it delivers a weightless, serum-like texture that blurs imperfections and offers lasting performance. Reg. $67 at Sephora

The crème-powder blush duo

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo Inspired by Patrick Ta’s viral cream-over-powder blush technique, this bestselling duo imparts a stunning ‘glow from within’ look. The rich pigments blend seamlessly for a long-lasting, skin-like finish. We’re obsessed! Reg. $53 at Sephora

The multi-purpose lip liner

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner Yes, the rumours are true: This longwear lip liner doubles as an eyeliner, contour and blush colour. The cool taupe brown shade in “Endless Cacao” is a personal favourite–especially when I’m channeling my inner ’90s model. Reg. $32.50 at Sephora

The tried-and-true gloss

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer This Fenty Gloss Bomb in “$weetmouth” has us swooning with its shimmering hint-of-pink hue. Plus, it’s infused with nourishing shea butter for an extra dose of hydration—just in time for the colder months. Reg. $28.50 at Sephora

The cutesy contour stick

MILK MAKEUP Sculpt Cream Contour Stick This matte, cool-toned cream contour stick adds instant depth, mimicking natural shadows for a sculpted look. Blendable and natural on all skin tones, it avoids cakiness or streaks—and each stick provides over 1,000 swipes. (I’ve had mine for over a year now!) Reg. $33 at Sephora

The viral highlighter

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter With pearl microshimmers in a semi-sheer base, this highlighter is more delicate than it appears—handle with care! Its innovative powder formula creates an effortless glass-like sheen, giving skin a natural, lasting glow. It’s no surprise this item has already become a cult classic. Reg. $34 at Sephora

The couture mascara

Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara The Sephora Savings Event is the perfect time to splurge on luxe picks like this YSL mascara. Its volumizing formula delivers intense colour and 200 per cent more volume with up to 24-hour smudge-proof wear. The magic lies in its oversized brush, building lush volume with each stroke. Reg. $43 at Sephora

The timeless shadow palette

MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Original This universal matte palette is a must-have, designed for buildable coverage that transitions from natural to dramatic without fallout. Inspired by skin tones from light to deep, its creamy, pro-quality formula applies evenly with a featherlight feel and offers excellent grip for a clean, flawless look. Reg. $68 at Sephora

The all-in-one serum-primer

Glow Recipe Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops Meet the ultimate skincare-meets-makeup BHA-infused blurring primer! This multitasker keeps shine in check and extends makeup wear for up to eight hours. Encapsulated BHA and strawberry enzymes work over time to visibly shrink pores, while mattifying tapioca and rice deliver a soft-focus, blurred effect. Wear it under makeup for a natural satin finish or keep it on hand for touch-ups—say goodbye to blotting paper! Reg. $43.50 at Sephora

The buzzy new fragrance

MERIT Retrospect L’Extrait de Parfum This Merit fragrance has taken social media by storm, and now we can’t wait to get our hands on it. From the artfully designed bottle to the vintage-inspired scent, this perfume sounds full of promise. Reg. $125 at Sephora

The petite lifting device

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit Microcurrent is so hot right now. If you haven’t yet hopped on the train, now is your chance to experience the lifting effects of this ever-trending device. It has a habit of selling out during Sephora sales, so get yours while it’s still available. Reg. $340 at Sephora

The luxe candle

NEST New York Moroccan Amber Candle Notes of Moroccan amber, sweet patchouli, heliotrope and bergamot transport you to an exotic paradise with each spritz. A word to the wise: Do not miss out. Reg. $64 at Sephors

More makeup and skincare must-haves

Maybelline New York Super Stay Up To 24H Skin Tint Foundation – $19.18

L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion – $15.98

Maybelline Lash Sensational Firework Mascara – $12.96

Ardell False Lashes Faux Mink Demi Wispies – $21.23

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $29.99

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain – $29