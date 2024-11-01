Here’s what to shop for at the Sephora fall sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Are you ready to *add to cart*? Sephora’s fall 2024 Savings Event has finally arrived and everything–we repeat, everything–is on sale. It’s time to stock up on all your beauty and skincare favourites in store and online. (Hot tip: You’ll want to grab that Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask before it’s gone!)
From Friday, November 1 until Monday, November 11, simply unlock your discount using the code SAVINGS at checkout. Unsure what discounts your eligible for? Here’s everything you need to know:
- VIB Rouge members – 20% off from November 1 – November 11
- VIB members – 15% off from November 5 – November 11
- Beauty Insiders – 10% off from November 5 – November 11 & 30% off all Sephora Collection during the entire sale
Psst: If you haven’t already, sign up as a beauty member (it’s free) and get free shipping with no minimum spending amount required.
Need help deciding what to splurge on? We’ve got you covered. Ahead, 12 items we’ve had our eye on that we think you’ll love, too.
The skin-loving foundation
Lady Gaga is redefining beauty with this innovative foundation being hailed as a skincare-makeup hybrid. Packed with over 20 skin-loving ingredients, it delivers a weightless, serum-like texture that blurs imperfections and offers lasting performance.
The crème-powder blush duo
Inspired by Patrick Ta’s viral cream-over-powder blush technique, this bestselling duo imparts a stunning ‘glow from within’ look. The rich pigments blend seamlessly for a long-lasting, skin-like finish. We’re obsessed!
The multi-purpose lip liner
Yes, the rumours are true: This longwear lip liner doubles as an eyeliner, contour and blush colour. The cool taupe brown shade in “Endless Cacao” is a personal favourite–especially when I’m channeling my inner ’90s model.
This Fenty Gloss Bomb in “$weetmouth” has us swooning with its shimmering hint-of-pink hue. Plus, it’s infused with nourishing shea butter for an extra dose of hydration—just in time for the colder months.
This matte, cool-toned cream contour stick adds instant depth, mimicking natural shadows for a sculpted look. Blendable and natural on all skin tones, it avoids cakiness or streaks—and each stick provides over 1,000 swipes. (I’ve had mine for over a year now!)
With pearl microshimmers in a semi-sheer base, this highlighter is more delicate than it appears—handle with care! Its innovative powder formula creates an effortless glass-like sheen, giving skin a natural, lasting glow. It’s no surprise this item has already become a cult classic.
The Sephora Savings Event is the perfect time to splurge on luxe picks like this YSL mascara. Its volumizing formula delivers intense colour and 200 per cent more volume with up to 24-hour smudge-proof wear. The magic lies in its oversized brush, building lush volume with each stroke.
The timeless shadow palette
This universal matte palette is a must-have, designed for buildable coverage that transitions from natural to dramatic without fallout. Inspired by skin tones from light to deep, its creamy, pro-quality formula applies evenly with a featherlight feel and offers excellent grip for a clean, flawless look.
The all-in-one serum-primer
Meet the ultimate skincare-meets-makeup BHA-infused blurring primer! This multitasker keeps shine in check and extends makeup wear for up to eight hours. Encapsulated BHA and strawberry enzymes work over time to visibly shrink pores, while mattifying tapioca and rice deliver a soft-focus, blurred effect. Wear it under makeup for a natural satin finish or keep it on hand for touch-ups—say goodbye to blotting paper!
This Merit fragrance has taken social media by storm, and now we can’t wait to get our hands on it. From the artfully designed bottle to the vintage-inspired scent, this perfume sounds full of promise.
The petite lifting device
Microcurrent is so hot right now. If you haven’t yet hopped on the train, now is your chance to experience the lifting effects of this ever-trending device. It has a habit of selling out during Sephora sales, so get yours while it’s still available.
Notes of Moroccan amber, sweet patchouli, heliotrope and bergamot transport you to an exotic paradise with each spritz. A word to the wise: Do not miss out.
More makeup and skincare must-haves
Maybelline New York Super Stay Up To 24H Skin Tint Foundation – $19.18
L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion – $15.98
Maybelline Lash Sensational Firework Mascara – $12.96
Ardell False Lashes Faux Mink Demi Wispies – $21.23
Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $29.99
Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain – $29
