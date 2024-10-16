Dyson’s newest beauty innovation isn’t what you’d expect…

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The boardroom at Dyson headquarters in Toronto falls into a hushed anticipation—a single question swirling my mind: What groundbreaking beauty innovation have they developed this time? With revolutionary devices like the Supersonic blow-dryer and the Airwrap multi-styler already under Dyson’s belt, the brand has redefined hair care at every turn. Or so I thought.

“We are entering a whole new category at Dyson—natural ingredients,” announces Shallynn Johnston, Dyson Beauty’s marketing manager. Much to our surprise, today’s grand reveal is not another high-powered hair tool, but two expertly crafted hair care products. In true Dyson fashion, this pre- and post-styling duo is engineered with the same technology-driven precision as their machines, right down to the sleek, refillable packaging.

And just like that, Dyson has done it again.

What is Chitosan?

“We’ve been working on this specific formulation for over five years,” says Sam Burrowes, Dyson’s associate principal design engineer. After researching substances since 2019, the team finally landed on Chitosan—a miracle hero ingredient derived from none other than oyster mushrooms. Sourced specifically to provide structure and hold, it also extends style retention.

While traditional hair products rely on simple polymers that form a stiff, glue-like coating around strands (cue the crunch), Chitosan works differently. It creates flexible, bungee cord-like structures around each hair strand, allowing for mobility, softness and natural movement while keeping your hairdo in place. Just as oysters are known for their strong yet pliable structure, this ingredient brings the same balance to your mane, offering both strength and flexibility for lasting blowouts, waves and beyond.

In line with Dyson’s commitment to hair health, a hallmark of their virtually heatless styling tools, Chitosan’s innovative formula offers a gentler alternative to mousses and sprays, which can wreak havoc on your tresses. “That crunch is damaging to the hair,” explains Burrowes. Each time the hair moves, those rigid bonds break, causing damage to the shaft itself. “We wanted to create something that was going to be flexible to touch, and still have inherent strength to retain style.”

What sets Dyson Chitosan apart from other hair care products?

“It’s the first product that really caters to different hair needs,” says Matthew Collins, celebrity hairstylist and global styling ambassador for Dyson. With four tailored formulations, there’s a bottle for every hair type—straight, wavy, curly and coily.

Even more impressive is the versatility of these products. “What I love is that you can cross-pollinate between hair types,” Collins adds. “For instance, depending on what I’m doing with my hair, I can switch between different formulas. We have products designed for straight-to-wavy hair with light conditioning, and others for more intense needs, like rich conditioning for dry or textured hair.”

One other standout feature of Dyson Chitosan is its thoughtful packaging. Each bottle is equipped with a precision pump that dispenses exactly 0.22 mL of product. This level of control allows users to achieve consistent results with every use. As Collins describes, “With other products, you might scoop or squeeze too much or too little, and that can completely change the outcome [of your hairstyle]. But with Dyson Chitosan, you can achieve the same result every time because you know exactly how much product you’re using.”

How do you use Dyson Chitosan?

Whether you’re air-drying or using heat, the Pre-Style Cream is designed to deliver smoothness, hold, and long-lasting humidity protection. For optimal results, it’s important not to over-apply, especially around the hairline. “Most people’s hairline is finer and more prone to excess product usage,” explains Collins. He suggests starting with one to three pumps, depending on hair density, and rubbing the cream between your hands for even distribution. “Apply it starting from the mid-lengths and work down to the ends. Then, brush it through. Whatever product is left on your hands, you can apply to the hairline.”

For the Post-Style Serum, Collins recommends a slightly different technique. To styled hair, “Apply one to two pumps—I suggest literally putting it on like hand cream, even on the back of your hands.” This method allows for a more even application without the risk of clumping. “It’s usually in the product application process that hair gets weighed down—it’s like user-error.” With a little more mindfulness during application (and the right products in your routine!) better hair days are definitely in reach.

