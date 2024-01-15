Best hand creams for dry and cracked hands

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you find yourself grappling with persistently dry and cracking hands, rest assured, you’re not alone. The harsh dryness of winter can take a toll on our skin, particularly our hands. However, maintaining well-moisturized hands can make a significant difference.

With so many hand creams to choose from, navigating the options can be overwhelming. As someone who battles dry hands throughout the year, I embarked on a mission to discover some of the most effective and nourishing hand creams on the market.

Best all-purpose

Gloves In A Bottle Coined a ‘hand shielding’ lotion, this light, non-greasy cream bonds with the outer layer of the skin, helping to lock in your natural moisture. It also restores the protective qualities of the outer layer. In my experience, this lightweight cream is easy to apply throughout the day. After only a couple of days, I noticed my hands felt silky soft and were less irritated by the cold, dry conditions. This has become my go-to daily cream. $17.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Best intensive relief

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream This dermatologist-tested barrier cream is designed for dry to very dry hands, providing instant relief. The rich cream applies smoothly with a non-greasy finish. As someone who suffers from eczema, I find it beneficial to use this cream before bed for an extra moisture boost and protective shield to my hands. The compact size also makes it convenient to carry in any bag. $14.5 on Amazon

Best for cracked skin

O'Keeffe's Working Hands Working Hands is a classic choice that truly lives up to its promise of relieving extremely dry and cracked hands. This concentrated, hypoallergenic cream works fast and can be reapplied throughout the day—though it’s best to apply after handwashing. Dealing with cracked skin is no fun and can take a while to heal. This cream helps speed up the process, and its non-greasy formula makes it an excellent choice for everyday use. $9.97 on Amazon (was $12.49)

Best for eczema

Glaxal Base Moisturizing Cream This non-medicated cream doubles as a body moisturizer, providing effective relief for dry, chapped and rough skin. It holds the Eczema Society of Canada Seal, recognizing it as free of ingredients known to be irritating to patients with eczema. As someone with eczema, I use this cream year-round, especially after I shower. When paired with a non-irritating soap for handwashing, this cream helps keep flare-ups to a minimum. I also keep a small 50g bottle in my bag at all times. $16.54 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Best lightly scented

Burt's Bees Almond & Milk Hand Cream This natural hand cream boasts sweet almond oil and vitamin E to nourish dry hands, complemented by a beeswax seal to condition the skin. Personally, as someone who usually avoids scented lotions, I was a bit wary at first, but the subtle scent of almonds quickly won me over. It’s a very light fragrance that I find calming and relaxing. Additionally, I appreciate that it comes in a glass jar instead of a more traditional tube. It’s a delightful addition to both my desk and kitchen counter. $10.39 on Amazon (was $12.99)

5 more top picks

CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream CeraVe is another excellent choice for those with dry and eczema-prone skin. Its non-greasy and fast-absorbing formula not only helps protect dry, cracked skin but also shields hands from the impact of frequent hand-washing and irritants commonly found in hand sanitizers and soaps. $14.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

EUCERIN Complete Repair Moisturizing Hand Cream This hand cream, designed for dry to very dry hands, is infused with 5% Urea, Eucerin’s gold standard ingredient known for delivering intense moisture and enhancing the skin’s water-retaining capacity. Additionally, ceramides contribute to strengthening the skin’s natural barrier. This cream holds recognition from the Canadian Dermatology Association. $12.99 on Amazon

Neutrogena Fragrance Free Hand Cream This clinically-proven formula is designed to soothe dry hands, and thanks to its highly concentrated nature, a small amount goes a long way. It effectively keeps cuticles hydrated throughout the winter season. $6.99 on Amazon (was $7.99)

Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream Packed with seven intensive moisturizers and three essential vitamins, this hand cream features a quick-absorbing formula with aloe to help soothe irritated skin. $6.37 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Aveeno Hand Cream This rich hydrating cream contains soothing oatmeal and rich emollients, providing maximum relief for dry skin. The dermatologist-recommended formula is also steroid and fragrance-free, making it gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. $8.97 on Amazon

—

More from The Curator team