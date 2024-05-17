The best swimsuits for your next seaside escape

Send this page to someone via email

Whether your summer sanctuary is a sandy beach or a tranquil poolside oasis, finding the perfect swimsuit that complements your style and comfort level can feel daunting. With so many coveted brands and designs to choose from, you may feel a little lost at sea. Fortunately, we’re here to throw you a lifeline. Read on for eight swimsuits that demand a sun-filled escape ASAP.

Best curve-hugging

Durio One Piece Bathing Suit This timeless one piece simultaneously slims and hugs curves, so you can bask by the pool with confidence. $26.99 on Amazon

Best floral

Cupshe Women's V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit A little frill and a little floral–what’s not to love? Designed with tummy control, it’s no wonder this swimsuit is a bestseller. $42.99 on Amazon

Best long torso

Andie The Amalfi One Piece We’re obsessed with this scalloped crotchet fabric in gorgeous Gardenia. Plus, the long torso design will prevent your suit from riding up. Get set for a summer of total comfort and style. $128 at Andie

Best sustainable

Reformation Holly One Piece Swimsuit This sustainably made polka-dot one-piece possesses all the fifties allure one could ask for a stylish trip to the beach. $248 at Reformation

Best fabric

437 The Naomi One Piece While we adore the open back and daring cutout design, it’s the buttery soft Italian fabric of this swimsuit that entices us. It offers an ultra-supportive, curve-hugging feel, perfect whether you’re seaside or on a swim. $188 at Four Three Seven

Best versatile

Montce x Olivia Culpo Cream Black Binded Terry Rib Jacelyn One-Piece From beach to brunch, this Montce x Olivia Culpo creation combines comfort and style with medium support and a flattering square neckline, perfect for any setting. $243 at Montce

Best strapless

Monday Swimwear Miami One Piece Tan lines? Don’t know ’em. Removable straps and a gold logo belt add versatile flair to this cheeky silhouette, exuding confidence on and off the sand. $260 at Monday Swimwear

Best cutout

Same Rosette Cut Out One Piece This blooming cutout swimsuit exudes sultry feminine vibes, hugging curves in all the right places and accented by ravishing rose details. $520 at Same