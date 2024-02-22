Need a new vacation wardrobe? Shop these sunny picks

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission.

Vacation plans? Somewhere warm and sunny, we bet. But before jet-setting, your next big adventure awaits: Packing.

If you’re looking for practical, yet stylish pieces to stuff in your suitcase, we’ve got just the selection for you. Read on for 15 sunshine-ready clothing and accessory picks that are sure to impress–and let the journey begin!

ALRNBY Pearl Drop Earrings For the traveler with discerning taste, these pearl drop earrings are the perfect day-to-night accessory. $9.99 on Amazon

Debra Weitzner Women Floppy Sun Hat Destination: Sunshine. Superbly woven and decidedly chic, this floppy-brimmed hat is the perfect poolside companion. $34.99 on Amazon

Womens Straw Beach Bag Stow away SPF and other vacay essentials in one stylish spot. This durable straw bag is the epitome of beach day vibes. $31.88 on Amazon

The Drop Womens Monika Flat From narrow roads to city streets, make each step a stylish one with these swoon-worthy flats. The pearl detail is a sure way to elevate any outfit. $52.9 on Amazon

BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses What’s not to love about shielding your eyes from the sun in ’90s-inspired style? These sunnies serve vacation goddess energy at a palatable price. $9.26 on Amazon

Durio One Piece Bathing Suit This timeless one piece simultaneously slims and hugs curves, so you can bask by the pool with confidence. $23.99 on Amazon

Flovey Women Swimsuits Cover Up With a crochet design so comfortable, you’ll want to slip into this cover up time and again. $26.79 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Chigant Womens Cotton Linen Tank Top This tank top’s hot pink hue serves the heat while its cotton linen fabric keeps you cool. $28.99 on Amazon

HERBATOMIA Women’s Midi Floral Print Skirt A midi slip skirt possesses endless styling opportunities. This floral print is especially vacation-y. $31.99 on Amazon

Ailunsnika Women's Loose Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit The most comfortable jumpsuit we’ve ever laid eyes on. Dress it up with a waist-sinching belt or go casual with a pair of comfy sneakers. $39.99 on Amazon

Beaufident Women's Summer Dress Roman holiday much? This flowy summer dress evokes romance and whimsy all in one elegant A-line silhouette. $35 on Amazon

WNEEDU Womens Summer Dress This babydoll frock is full of feminine charm. Get ready to feel fabulous. $36.99 on Amazon

Hotouch Womens Cotton Button Down For days when there’s a slight chill in the air, there’s just something about a white long sleeve button down that screams “vacation!” $36.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)