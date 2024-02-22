Need a new vacation wardrobe? Shop these sunny picks

By Adriana Monachino
Posted February 22, 2024
Updated February 22, 2024 1:55 am
Vacation plans? Somewhere warm and sunny, we bet. But before jet-setting, your next big adventure awaits: Packing.
If you’re looking for practical, yet stylish pieces to stuff in your suitcase, we’ve got just the selection for you. Read on for 15 sunshine-ready clothing and accessory picks that are sure to impress–and let the journey begin!
For the traveler with discerning taste, these pearl drop earrings are the perfect day-to-night accessory.
Destination: Sunshine. Superbly woven and decidedly chic, this floppy-brimmed hat is the perfect poolside companion.
Stow away SPF and other vacay essentials in one stylish spot. This durable straw bag is the epitome of beach day vibes.
From narrow roads to city streets, make each step a stylish one with these swoon-worthy flats. The pearl detail is a sure way to elevate any outfit.
What’s not to love about shielding your eyes from the sun in ’90s-inspired style? These sunnies serve vacation goddess energy at a palatable price.
This timeless one piece simultaneously slims and hugs curves, so you can bask by the pool with confidence.
With a crochet design so comfortable, you’ll want to slip into this cover up time and again.
This tank top’s hot pink hue serves the heat while its cotton linen fabric keeps you cool.
A midi slip skirt possesses endless styling opportunities. This floral print is especially vacation-y.
The most comfortable jumpsuit we’ve ever laid eyes on. Dress it up with a waist-sinching belt or go casual with a pair of comfy sneakers.
Roman holiday much? This flowy summer dress evokes romance and whimsy all in one elegant A-line silhouette.
A laid-back ‘fit in pretty pastel pink–need we say more?
This babydoll frock is full of feminine charm. Get ready to feel fabulous.
For days when there’s a slight chill in the air, there’s just something about a white long sleeve button down that screams “vacation!”
Lightweight and breathable, these wide leg shorts will soon become a regular go-to in your vacation wardrobe.
