The Curator

Need a new vacation wardrobe? Shop these sunny picks

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 22, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Cute vacation clothing View image in full screen
Enjoy the heat in style.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Vacation plans? Somewhere warm and sunny, we bet. But before jet-setting, your next big adventure awaits: Packing.

If you’re looking for practical, yet stylish pieces to stuff in your suitcase, we’ve got just the selection for you. Read on for 15 sunshine-ready clothing and accessory picks that are sure to impress–and let the journey begin!

 

ALRNBY Pearl Drop Earrings
For the traveler with discerning taste, these pearl drop earrings are the perfect day-to-night accessory.
$9.99 on Amazon
Debra Weitzner Women Floppy Sun Hat
Destination: Sunshine. Superbly woven and decidedly chic, this floppy-brimmed hat is the perfect poolside companion.
$34.99 on Amazon

 

Womens Straw Beach Bag
Stow away SPF and other vacay essentials in one stylish spot. This durable straw bag is the epitome of beach day vibes.
$31.88 on Amazon

 

The Drop Womens Monika Flat
From narrow roads to city streets, make each step a stylish one with these swoon-worthy flats. The pearl detail is a sure way to elevate any outfit.
$52.9 on Amazon
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses
What’s not to love about shielding your eyes from the sun in ’90s-inspired style? These sunnies serve vacation goddess energy at a palatable price.
$9.26 on Amazon

 

Durio One Piece Bathing Suit
This timeless one piece simultaneously slims and hugs curves, so you can bask by the pool with confidence.
$23.99 on Amazon

 

Flovey Women Swimsuits Cover Up
With a crochet design so comfortable, you’ll want to slip into this cover up time and again.
$26.79 on Amazon (was $29.99)
Chigant Womens Cotton Linen Tank Top
This tank top’s hot pink hue serves the heat while its cotton linen fabric keeps you cool.
$28.99 on Amazon

 

HERBATOMIA Women’s Midi Floral Print Skirt
A midi slip skirt possesses endless styling opportunities. This floral print is especially vacation-y.
$31.99 on Amazon

 

Ailunsnika Women's Loose Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit
The most comfortable jumpsuit we’ve ever laid eyes on. Dress it up with a waist-sinching belt or go casual with a pair of comfy sneakers.
$39.99 on Amazon
Beaufident Women's Summer Dress
Roman holiday much? This flowy summer dress evokes romance and whimsy all in one elegant A-line silhouette.
$35 on Amazon

 

Famulily Womens Beach Dress
A laid-back ‘fit in pretty pastel pink–need we say more?
$38.99 on Amazon

 

WNEEDU Womens Summer Dress
This babydoll frock is full of feminine charm. Get ready to feel fabulous.
$36.99 on Amazon
Hotouch Womens Cotton Button Down
For days when there’s a slight chill in the air, there’s just something about a white long sleeve button down that screams “vacation!”
$36.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

 

Heymoments Wide Leg Shorts
Lightweight and breathable, these wide leg shorts will soon become a regular go-to in your vacation wardrobe.
$29.99 on Amazon
