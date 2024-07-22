Keep pets cool this summer with these purrfect products

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s been a hot summer so far, and humans aren’t the only ones feeling the heat. While swimming pools, fans, misters and icy cold drinks are options for us, what are the best ways to cool pets off during the summer? As it turns out, there are plenty of options. From cooling towels to dog-friendly pools, read on for our top picks.

Floppy Dawg Just Chillin' Elevated Dog Bed You have a sweet spot to chill in the backyard, so why shouldn’t your pet? This elevated dog bed creates air flow to keep pets cool on hot days, plus it includes a removeable canopy for bonus shade. Grab one in several sizes and colours. $62.99 on Amazon

Shinyee Dog Cooling Mat Cool Non-Toxic Gel Cooling Mat Cool dogs and cats off on hot days with this non-toxic gel pad that can bring the temperature down up to nine degrees. The pad is waterproof and cleans easily, plus it’s scratch-resistant. Fold it up and take it on the road, then set it up anywhere — from a shady patio to a bench. $39.99 on Amazon

Jecoo Dog Pool for Large Dogs Dog pools are a great way to quickly cool off panting pets, and we like this model because it also doubles as a kiddie pool. The sides are strong and scratch resistant, it comes with a spout for an easy fill or drain, and the pool folds up into a compact bundle when you’re done for easy storage. Buy on Amazon

MTSLYH Portable Dog Water Bottle Dogs get thirsty on long, hot walks, too, so keeping them hydrated is essential. This portable water dispenser comes with a drink feeder so dogs can easily lap water without extra spillage. Meanwhile, the sleek design is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry. Buy on Amazon

Portable Pets Bog Bathing Shower Sometimes you don’t have access to a hose or bath, but you need to cool your pet down anyhow. Enter these portable silicone sprays that attach to any old water bottle and deliver an instant stream of cold water when pets need it most. $11.95 on Amazon

Bone Shaped Ice Cube Molds Many dogs love ice on a cold day, and this giant silicone dog bone certainly delivers. It will melt more slowly than regular ice cubes, giving your animals a cold treat to enjoy when the temperature heats up. $5.69 on Amazon

Sukeen Cooling Towels When the weather gets hot, a cooling towel can provide instant relief, whether you’re a human or a pet. This four-pack of microfiber towels can be soaked in water and tied like a bandana around your dog’s neck, providing instant cooling for up to three hours. $22.99 on Amazon

Hand Portable Fan If you’re out and about and your pet starts panting and water isn’t helping, consider cooling your fur baby down with a little fresh air. This portable fan slips in your bag and runs up to 46 hours on a charge, making it a wise investment for the whole family. $23.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush Sometimes an outdoor shower is all it takes to really cool your pooch off, but why not give them a little massage while you’re at it? This cleaning brush comes with a hose attachment for outdoor showers all summer long, but you can also use it indoors in the colder months to keep that fur shining. $24.99 on Amazon

Automatic Running Water Dispenser Sometimes the best way to keep dogs and cats cool during the summer is to ensure they’re drinking enough water. A dish with a running water dispenser can help encourage hydration as it keeps the water cool and fresh. This model is BPA-free and designed to minimize spills, plus it comes with a super quiet pump that won’t scare animals away. $39.99 on Amazon