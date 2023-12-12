13 stylish gifts for the fashionista in your life

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fashionistas–we know and love them. But when it comes to buying them the perfect gift, finding pieces that outshine their existing wardrobe can be a mission.
Need inspo? Look no further.
From a quiet luxury timepiece to a stylish coffee table book, read on for 13 coveted picks for the fashion minded. No faux pas here–promise!
Queen bee Blair Waldorf was clearly onto something with her famous accessory; headbands have had a revival, and we’re taking notes. Gift these chunky black and red headpieces to the coolest gal in your circle.
Hailey Bieber wore them first–one of the many reasons to bestow these vintage-inspired baubles on a loved one this holiday. Designed to elevate any look, they are sure to secure a spot in their everyday rotation.
