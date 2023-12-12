13 stylish gifts for the fashionista in your life

Send this page to someone via email

Fashionistas–we know and love them. But when it comes to buying them the perfect gift, finding pieces that outshine their existing wardrobe can be a mission.

Need inspo? Look no further.

From a quiet luxury timepiece to a stylish coffee table book, read on for 13 coveted picks for the fashion minded. No faux pas here–promise!

WY Cashmere Scarf For the minimalist mover, this impossibly soft throw is the perfect accessory to cozy up to this season. Void of emblems, patterns and designs, it’s effortlessly chic and timeless. $26.09 on Amazon (was $28.99)

CASETiFY Phone Charm ‘Wearable tech’ takes on a new meaning with this charming pearl phone chain. The fashion crowd’s latest must-have item, it’s the sort of adornment they’ll gravitate to daily and never get sick of. $54.22 on Amazon (was $61.14)

SORVINO Rectangle Sunglasses Model off duty much? These sunnies serve celeb status at a palatable price. They’ll adore shielding their eyes from the sun in ’90s inspired style. $13.99 on Amazon

SWAROVSKI Women's Vittore Sparkling Crystal Ring This elegant Swarovski band provides just the right amount of sparkle. Gift it to the person on your list with a thriving jewellery collection. $154.16 on Amazon (was $235)

Steve Madden Viable Pumps Sure to be the life of the New Year’s Eve party, these dazzling heels are a perfect holiday gift. The rhinestone embellished bow detail speaks for itself. $233.06 on Amazon

Wide Headbands for Women Queen bee Blair Waldorf was clearly onto something with her famous accessory; headbands have had a revival, and we’re taking notes. Gift these chunky black and red headpieces to the coolest gal in your circle. $17.99 on Amazon

Medium Chiara Convertible Bag Sustainably made and stylishly superior, this Reformation purse is the ultimate gift for fashionistas. Its decorative tie closure and metallic foiled leather sets it apart from the rest. $340.80 at Reformation (was $568)

Fitouch Women's Los Down Puffer A capsule wardrobe necessity, this puffer jacket is waterproof and wind-resistant to keep them comfortable on the coldest of days. Plus, they’re guaranteed to stand out in this vibrant brown colour. $169.98 on Amazon

Heaven Mayhem Mini Knot Gold Earrings Hailey Bieber wore them first–one of the many reasons to bestow these vintage-inspired baubles on a loved one this holiday. Designed to elevate any look, they are sure to secure a spot in their everyday rotation. $125 at Heaven Mayhem

Monterey Bralette Snag this limited-edition hue before it’s gone. This bralette will be a comfortable and chic addition to any undergarment collection. $25 at Aritzia

Zeagoo Womens Satin Skirts A satin slip skirt possesses endless styling opportunities. This light khaki colour is especially elegant. $41.99 on Amazon

Fossil Women's Racquel Quartz Watch This coveted timepiece is for the bestie who prefers the finer things in life. Complete with a sleek all-silver casing, it’s a quiet luxury dream come true–and it won’t break the bank either. $249 on Amazon

Tom Ford Coffee Table Book This iconic design catalogue will give their coffee table the stylish transformation it deserves. Each page is an artful celebration of designer Tom Ford’s brilliance. $164.54 on Amazon (was $185)