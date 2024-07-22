The ultimate shopping list for beginner shutterbugs

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Smartphone cameras are amazing little picture poppers, but they still can’t quite compete with the versatility and quality of a DSLR or mirrorless camera. Moving into the hobbyist photographer world can be a little intimidating if you don’t know all the technical terms, but we’ve put together a list of gear designed to help eager amateurs get started. Just choose a camera, consider a second lens, then peruse our picks for tripods, flashes, and equipment protection.

Best entry-level DSLR

Canon Rebel T7 with EF-S 18-55mm lens A safe pick for first-time DSLR users, the affordable but highly functional Rebel T7 is a great way to learn your way around a camera that isn’t a phone. It has a complete set of manual controls along with an auto mode that identifies scenes and subjects and picks settings for you. Plus, it’s compatible with both EF and EF-S lenses—meaning there’s loads of glass to choose from when you’re ready to grow—and comes with a versatile EF-S 18-55mm lens to get you started. $649.00 on Amazon $649.99 at Best Buy

Best DSLR lens for beginners

Canon EF-S 18-135mm Lens It’s longer and heavier than the standard lenses that come with most entry-level DSLRs, but this all-arounder really opens up opportunities. It reaches further for long shots and opens wider for close ones, and if you’re shooting video you’ll appreciate the whisper quiet autofocus and electronic drive for natural, cinematic zooming. It could almost single-handedly convince you that you made the right choice switching to DSLR. $549.99 on Amazon

Best entry-level mirrorless camera

Nikon Z fc with Nikkor 16-50mm lens Does the size of a DSLR freak you out a little? Nikon’s Z fc could be the answer. It’s a mirrorless camera that uses Nikon’s own Z-mount lens system, making it smaller and lighter than DSLRs. It has a great digital viewfinder, a full range of manual controls, an intuitive menu, and comes with a 16-50mm Nikkor lens to get you started. Plus, it sports a stunning vintage look sure to delight fans of retro design. $1499 on Amazon $1349.99 at Best Buy

Best Nikon zoom lens for beginners

Nikon Nikkor Z 50-250mm Lens So you went with a Nikon mirrorless Z-mount camera. If you’re looking for a second lens, you can’t go wrong with this affordable zoom made by Nikon itself. Surprisingly small and light compared to other zoom lenses, this optically stabilized 50-250mm lens reaches out to clearly capture wildlife, sports, and landscapes. And it has an assignable control ring to provide tactile command over composition elements like aperture and shutter speed. $529 on Amazon $499.99 at Best Buy

Best compact camera

Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content creators looking to move beyond their phones and photographers who just don’t want to deal with the bulk and hassle of a bigger camera will be well served with this fancy point-and-shoot from Sony. It has an optical zoom lens, a flip out screen that’s great for framing yourself, and records video in crisp, vibrant 4K. And the onboard software is packed with features, including instant bokeh effects, one-touch focusing, and time lapse shooting. $998 on Amazon $999.99 at Best Buy Canada

Best lightweight tripod

Manfrotto Element Traveller Whether you’re shooting a little league game or a home cooking video, a tripod is the most basic and necessary accessory a budding image capturer needs. You can’t go wrong with Manfrotto, and this lightweight aluminum model, which has a ball head and telescoping central column, is a smart pick for amateurs. It tips the scales at around a kilogram but can safely hold up to four kilos of camera gear on its head. $159.99 on Amazon

Best starter flash

GODOX Lux Cadet Retro Camera Flash The little silver square atop your new camera? That’s called a hot shoe. It’s used to attach accessories. The most commonly used hot shoe accessory is a flash, especially if your camera doesn’t have one built in. This inexpensive flash is a good starter, offering automatic and manual lighting modes plus a funky retro style that just happens to be a perfect match for the Nikon Z fc featured above (which happens to lack a built-in flash). $129 on Amazon

Best budget camera backpack

Manfrotto Advanced Tri Backpack One of the most annoying things about moving from a phone to a dedicated camera is hauling gear. But you’re going to do it, and you don’t want your new equipment getting banged up in the process. Camera bags can get very pricey, but this versatile Manfrotto sack is really all you need. It has individual compartments for cameras, lenses, and accessories, a strap system to attach your tripod, and extra padding in the shoulders and back for comfy carrying on long hikes through jungles of both the wooded and concrete varieties. $99.99 on Amazon

Best lens cleaning kit

K&F Concept 3-in-1 Camera Cleaning Kit Your new lenses, filters, and image sensors are delicate things that will be exposed to the elements and need to be cleaned from time to time. We DO NOT recommend using the edge of your shirt. Instead, try this simple kit, which includes everything you need to gently ditch that unwanted dust, including an air blower, microfibre cloths, and a soft brush pen to sweep particles away without scratching surfaces. $29.99 on Amazon

