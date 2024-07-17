10 viral beauty products to shop this Amazon Prime Day

Send this page to someone via email

We love TikTok for all things trend-related–especially when it comes to beauty. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is here, and social media’s most coveted items are now on sale. From a glowy tinted moisturizer to award-winning pimple patches, you’ll want to fill your cart with these ten items ASAP…and we mean *ASAP*. Prime Day deals end tonight. Happy shopping!

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Starting off strong, I can’t wait to add this model-approved tinted moisturizer to my cart. Promising a glowy complexion à la Kendall Jenner, it’s the perfect makeup-skincare multitasker for summer. $16.11 on Amazon (was $18.97)

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum This sweet, nostalgic scent is having a comeback, and the Juicy Couture-loving teen in us couldn’t be happier! With notes of vibrant berries, sweet honeysuckle and a pucker of mandarin, it’s like a summer garden party in a bottle. $74.20 on amazon (was $106)

Hair Wax Stick Slicked back styles are nothing without this TikTok-viral hair wax stick. It’s made of 100 per cent plant extracts, so long-term use can actually improve hair quality. $15.46 on amazon (was $18.19)

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Gloss For a perfectly glazed pout at a palatable price, this bestselling lip oil by NYX is a must-have. It offers a juicy sheen and 12 hours of hydration in just one swipe. $9.50 on amazon (was $11.19)

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil This silky, deep-cleansing formula that effortlessly melts away makeup and oil-based impurities, including waterproof makeup. It leaves your skin refreshed and moisturized, ensuring a clean and nourished complexion. $37.80 on amazon (was $54)

Mighty Patch Invisible+ These award-winning viral patches are truly wow-worthy. Designed with a matte finish, they’re virtually invisible and banish whiteheads and other unsightly bumps in just a matter of hours. $27.16 on Amazon (was $29.88)

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Cleansing and Make-Up Remover With just a swipe, micelles work to effectively remove makeup and cleanse the face of impurities, while cucumber extract soothes and refreshes even the most sensitive skin types. Plus, no rinsing required—just pat dry and enjoy smooth, supple skin. $21.24 on Amazon (was $24.99)

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream A veritable skin saviour, this moisturizing cream boasts a ceramide-filled ingredient list for the ultimate barrier protection. Get ready for head-to-toe hydration all season long with this generous-sized tub. $22.39 on amazon (was $27.99)

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects Pearly whites are just around the corner—13 shades brighter in just 22 days, in fact—with these enamel-safe whitening strips. Designed to whiten like a professional-level treatment, you’ll be saving your teeth and your money. $44.99 on amazon (was $87.99)

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System This multi-styling tool will revolutionize your getting-ready routine. With a simple twist, it transforms from a hair dryer to a styling tool, providing ultra-fast drying without damaging strands. Say goodbye to split ends! $296.99 on amazon (was $349.99)

