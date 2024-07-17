10 viral beauty products to shop this Amazon Prime Day

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
We love TikTok for all things trend-related–especially when it comes to beauty. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is here, and social media’s most coveted items are now on sale. From a glowy tinted moisturizer to award-winning pimple patches, you’ll want to fill your cart with these ten items ASAP…and we mean *ASAP*. Prime Day deals end tonight. Happy shopping!
This sweet, nostalgic scent is having a comeback, and the Juicy Couture-loving teen in us couldn’t be happier! With notes of vibrant berries, sweet honeysuckle and a pucker of mandarin, it’s like a summer garden party in a bottle.
This silky, deep-cleansing formula that effortlessly melts away makeup and oil-based impurities, including waterproof makeup. It leaves your skin refreshed and moisturized, ensuring a clean and nourished complexion.
With just a swipe, micelles work to effectively remove makeup and cleanse the face of impurities, while cucumber extract soothes and refreshes even the most sensitive skin types. Plus, no rinsing required—just pat dry and enjoy smooth, supple skin.
A veritable skin saviour, this moisturizing cream boasts a ceramide-filled ingredient list for the ultimate barrier protection. Get ready for head-to-toe hydration all season long with this generous-sized tub.
Pearly whites are just around the corner—13 shades brighter in just 22 days, in fact—with these enamel-safe whitening strips. Designed to whiten like a professional-level treatment, you’ll be saving your teeth and your money.
This multi-styling tool will revolutionize your getting-ready routine. With a simple twist, it transforms from a hair dryer to a styling tool, providing ultra-fast drying without damaging strands. Say goodbye to split ends!
Salon-quality, permanent hair removal from the comfort of your home? Yes, please. Ulike’s advanced IPL laser device is designed to suit different body areas and skin sensitivities. Noticeable results begin in just two weeks.
