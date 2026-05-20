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The Curator

The hottest handbag trends for summer 2026

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted May 20, 2026 7:30 am
2 min read
summer handbag trends 2026 View image in full screen
Feast your eyes on the season’s most stylish handbag trends.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This summer, it’s all about the bags. From pops of pastel to ravishing raffia designs, purses ruled the runways this year–and now they’re set to steal the spotlight in your everyday wardrobe. It’s time to refresh your rotation with our favourite arm candy of the season, including styles from JW PEI, Coach and beyond. Ahead, four fabulous handbag trends defining summer 2026.

 

Ravishing raffia

Nothing says summer quite like raffia. This season, the warm-weather staple gets a chic refresh with sleek east-west silhouettes and playful woven details that deliver major beach vibes. From patio lunches to farmer’s market strolls and everything in between, these easy-breezy bags instantly add vacation energy to any outfit.

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The splurge

Simona Cylinder Bag
$388 at Reformation

 

The save

Flower Braided Raffia Tote Bag
$99.95 at Simons

 

Pops of pastel

Soft sorbet shades are making a major statement this summer. Think buttery yellows, powder blues, pistachio greens and blush pinks that bring a playful yet elevated touch to your wardrobe. Whether styled with crisp linens or casual denim, pastel purses are the easiest way to brighten up your everyday rotation.

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The splurge

JW PEI Women's Bria Structured Top Handle Bag
$162.95 on Amazon

 

The save

Jet Shoulder Bag
$360 at Coach

 

You may also like:

Leather Wallet – $29.59

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Cherry Bag Charm – $120

Leather Honey Leather Bag Cleaner – $24.99

 

Tastefully textured

Texture is taking centre stage this season. From intricate beadwork to tactile embellishments and woven finishes, statement-making details are transforming handbags into wearable works of art. The result? Accessories that feel playful and guaranteed to spark compliments wherever you go.

 

The splurge

Lizzie Fortunato Gala Beaded Clutch
$750 at Holt Renfrew

 

The save

Beaded Shoulder Bag
$79.90 at Zara
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Woven wonders

Woven bags continue their reign for summer 2026, but this season’s iterations feel sleeker and more refined. Think compact crossbodies, structured shoulder bags and intricate basket-inspired weaves that add instant dimension to your look. Neutral enough for everyday wear yet statement-worthy enough to turn heads, these are the carryalls you’ll be reaching for on repeat.

 

The splurge

JW PEI Orla Weave Handbag
$240.99 on Amazon

 

The save

Small Woven Crossbody Bag
$32 on Amazon
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You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

PrettyGarden Women FallOversized Sweater – $54.99

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198

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