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Struggle to stay stylish and comfortable in rising temps? Say it with us: Linen. Known for its lightweight and airy feel, linen is the one fabric that makes getting dressed feel like a breeze–even on the hottest days. The key? Investing in versatile pieces you can mix and match all season long. Ahead, the must-have linen clothing essentials for both women and men from top brands including Aritzia, Quince, Mango and more.
A match made in market stroll heaven, this throw-on-and-go linen dress deserves a spot in your warm-weather wardrobe. With a softly flared skirt, a flattering V-neckline and a smocked back that moves with you, it possesses all the qualities you could want in a seasonal staple. Plus, the airy organic linen only gets better with wear.
Euro summer, anyone? This longline vest brings a tailored feel to warm-weather dressing. The elongated cut and button-front detailing add shape, while the breathable linen keeps things cool. Wear it buttoned up with trousers or layered over a tank for a quiet luxury look.
These are the pants you’ll reach for when you want to feel comfortable but still look like you tried. The high-rise fit and easy waistband keep things relaxed, while the linen-TENCEL blend adds a fluid, drape-y finish that feels refined compared to your average pair–perfect for long days that turn into evening plans.
A trench, made for transitional weather–this cropped linen version feels light and luxe with just enough structure to pull a look together. Throw it over dresses, tailoring or denim when the temperature dips. It’s the kind of layer you’ll be glad to have on hand.
Complete your look with this drape-y linen shawl (or scarf, if that’s more your vibe). Keep it nearby for breezy evenings or over-air-conditioned spaces–it’s one of those pieces you didn’t know you needed until you have it.
An easy staple that captures that laid-back, spring and summer energy. The subtle stripe keeps it feeling fresh, while the breathable linen blend boasts all-day comfort. It’s the shirt you’ll reach for on repeat for casual and formal affairs alike.
More interesting than your average basic tee, this linen-blend shirt is lightweight enough for warm days, with the option to roll up the sleeves when things heat up. It pairs well with everything from shorts to trousers.
A lightweight layer that pulls everything together–the soft structure and breathable blend of this linen-cotton jacket make it easy to throw on over a tee or button-down without feeling heavy. It’s a go-to for in-between weather.
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