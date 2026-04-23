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Struggle to stay stylish and comfortable in rising temps? Say it with us: Linen. Known for its lightweight and airy feel, linen is the one fabric that makes getting dressed feel like a breeze–even on the hottest days. The key? Investing in versatile pieces you can mix and match all season long. Ahead, the must-have linen clothing essentials for both women and men from top brands including Aritzia, Quince, Mango and more.

Must-have women’s linen

Wilfred Technique Linen Dress A match made in market stroll heaven, this throw-on-and-go linen dress deserves a spot in your warm-weather wardrobe. With a softly flared skirt, a flattering V-neckline and a smocked back that moves with you, it possesses all the qualities you could want in a seasonal staple. Plus, the airy organic linen only gets better with wear. $168 at Aritzia

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100% European Linen Longline Vest Euro summer, anyone? This longline vest brings a tailored feel to warm-weather dressing. The elongated cut and button-front detailing add shape, while the breathable linen keeps things cool. Wear it buttoned up with trousers or layered over a tank for a quiet luxury look. $70 at Quince

Aritzia The Lodge Pant CruiseLinen These are the pants you’ll reach for when you want to feel comfortable but still look like you tried. The high-rise fit and easy waistband keep things relaxed, while the linen-TENCEL blend adds a fluid, drape-y finish that feels refined compared to your average pair–perfect for long days that turn into evening plans. $148 at Aritzia

Linen Funnel Neck Trench Coat A trench, made for transitional weather–this cropped linen version feels light and luxe with just enough structure to pull a look together. Throw it over dresses, tailoring or denim when the temperature dips. It’s the kind of layer you’ll be glad to have on hand. $199.99 at Mango

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Cassanita Pure Linen Shawl Complete your look with this drape-y linen shawl (or scarf, if that’s more your vibe). Keep it nearby for breezy evenings or over-air-conditioned spaces–it’s one of those pieces you didn’t know you needed until you have it. $115 at Simons

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Women’s Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants – $33.14

Women’s Linen Stripe Dress – $54.99

Women’s Loose Linen Blend Crop Blouse – $16.80

Must-have men’s linen

Public Beach Stripe Linen Blend Shirt An easy staple that captures that laid-back, spring and summer energy. The subtle stripe keeps it feeling fresh, while the breathable linen blend boasts all-day comfort. It’s the shirt you’ll reach for on repeat for casual and formal affairs alike. $69.95 at Bikini Village

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Slim-Fit Linen Suit Pants Skip your usual tailored trousers–this slim pair keeps your fit sharp without feeling stuffy thanks to its lightweight linen construction. Because you deserve to look put together without overheating! $59.99 at H&M

COOFANDY Men's Casual Long Sleeve More interesting than your average basic tee, this linen-blend shirt is lightweight enough for warm days, with the option to roll up the sleeves when things heat up. It pairs well with everything from shorts to trousers. $39.99 on Amazon

100% European Linen Drawstring Beach 7-inch Shorts The definition of easy, breezy dressing, these shorts are built for comfort, courtesy of their relaxed fit and adjustable drawstring waist. Think beach days, backyard hangs and everything in between. $60 at Quince

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Bosco Linen-Cotton Jacket A lightweight layer that pulls everything together–the soft structure and breathable blend of this linen-cotton jacket make it easy to throw on over a tee or button-down without feeling heavy. It’s a go-to for in-between weather. $295 at Simons

You may also like:

Men’s Two-Piece Linen Set – $47.99

Men’s Cotton Linen Shorts – $33.99

Men’s Lightweight Drawstring Pants – $22.99