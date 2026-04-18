By Adriana Monachino
The Curator Team
Posted April 18, 2026 7:00 am
Updated April 18, 2026 7:27 am
1 min read
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Looking to warm hearts with your everyday gifting? Treat your loved ones to a little
sparkle. Beloved for both gifting and receiving, jewellery carries a sentimental charm that lasts well beyond the moment it’s unwrapped. From sculptural Mejuri earrings to a meaningful Pandora pendant and diamond- and gemstone-accented pieces, these dazzling finds are designed to be treasured for years to come.
These bulbous earrings in gorgeous 18 karat gold vermeil make a sculptural statement they’ll reach for time and again.
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Like a pocketful of stars, this enchanting dome ring shimmers with flush-set, ethically sourced moissanites that deliver diamond-like brilliance at a palatable price.
The quiet-luxury timepiece
This vintage gold plated watch serves major summer-vacation-on-a-yacht-in-Lake-Como vibes–for the old money aesthetic devotee.
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This petit engravable heart pendant opens to hold a tiny keepsake, for a truly personalized gift.
The dainty pearl necklace
Oozing with classic charm, this pendent necklace features an organically shaped freshwater pearl, making each piece as unique as your loved one.
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This stunning string of gemstone hearts–available in a range of rainbow jewel tones–encased in 18 karat gold makes for the perfect addition to any wrist stack.
You may also like: Vlando Travel Jewellery Case – $15.99
Personalized Custom Name Necklace – $18.99
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Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner – $59.99
A must-have for any jewellery collection, these round crystal studs offer serious shine that’s perfectly timeless.
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A gold band equipped with smart perks–don’t mind if we do. Designed for 24/7 wear, they can track health metrics, energy levels and heart rate in style.
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Rolex, who? For the guy with discerning taste, this sleek chrome timepiece is the ultimate gift. They’ll love the multifunctional sub-dial.
For the “boss” on your list, these cufflinks crafted from polished zinc with a smooth matte finish are perfect for formal occasions.
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Crafted to be part of an everyday-jewellery ensemble, your loved one is sure to adore this monogram charm in high-ploish gold. Bonus: it’s water-resistant.
The jewellery-inspired hair clip
A chic little accent with jewellery-like shine, this silver-plated sculptural clip adds an elevated touch to any hairstyle.
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You may also like: Silver Polishing Cloths – $10.99 Ceramic Cloud-Shaped Jewellery Dish – $21.99
TAWBURY 8 Slot Watch Box – $229
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