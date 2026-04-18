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Looking to warm hearts with your everyday gifting? Treat your loved ones to a little sparkle. Beloved for both gifting and receiving, jewellery carries a sentimental charm that lasts well beyond the moment it’s unwrapped. From sculptural Mejuri earrings to a meaningful Pandora pendant and diamond- and gemstone-accented pieces, these dazzling finds are designed to be treasured for years to come.

The sculptural earrings

Mega Dome Earrings These bulbous earrings in gorgeous 18 karat gold vermeil make a sculptural statement they’ll reach for time and again. $248 at Mejuri

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The stunning stacker

Estrellita Moissanite Ring Like a pocketful of stars, this enchanting dome ring shimmers with flush-set, ethically sourced moissanites that deliver diamond-like brilliance at a palatable price. $99 at El&Elle

The quiet-luxury timepiece

Cheetah Gold Watch This vintage gold plated watch serves major summer-vacation-on-a-yacht-in-Lake-Como vibes–for the old money aesthetic devotee. $40.99 on Amazon

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The engravable pendant

Engravable Openable Heart Locket Pendant This petit engravable heart pendant opens to hold a tiny keepsake, for a truly personalized gift. $168 at Pandora

The dainty pearl necklace

Drew Pendant Oozing with classic charm, this pendent necklace features an organically shaped freshwater pearl, making each piece as unique as your loved one. $55 at Olive & Piper

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The standout sparkler

The Heart Jewel Bracelet This stunning string of gemstone hearts–available in a range of rainbow jewel tones–encased in 18 karat gold makes for the perfect addition to any wrist stack. $128 at Lisa Gozlan

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Vlando Travel Jewellery Case – $15.99

Personalized Custom Name Necklace – $18.99

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Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner – $59.99

The staple studs

Constella Round Crystal Stud Earrings A must-have for any jewellery collection, these round crystal studs offer serious shine that’s perfectly timeless. $109 at Holt Renfrew

The smart ring

Oura Ring 4 in Gold A gold band equipped with smart perks–don’t mind if we do. Designed for 24/7 wear, they can track health metrics, energy levels and heart rate in style. $649.99 on Amazon

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The classic men's watch

Golden Hour Men's Watch Rolex, who? For the guy with discerning taste, this sleek chrome timepiece is the ultimate gift. They’ll love the multifunctional sub-dial. $55.99 on Amazon

The chrome cufflinks

Boss Engraved Cufflinks For the “boss” on your list, these cufflinks crafted from polished zinc with a smooth matte finish are perfect for formal occasions. $99 at Simons

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The initial necklace

Monogram Necklace Crafted to be part of an everyday-jewellery ensemble, your loved one is sure to adore this monogram charm in high-ploish gold. Bonus: it’s water-resistant. $110 at Jenny Bird

The jewellery-inspired hair clip

Wolf Circus Bean Hair Clip A chic little accent with jewellery-like shine, this silver-plated sculptural clip adds an elevated touch to any hairstyle. $35 at Hey Jude

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Silver Polishing Cloths – $10.99

Ceramic Cloud-Shaped Jewellery Dish – $21.99

TAWBURY 8 Slot Watch Box – $229