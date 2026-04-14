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The Curator

The hottest handbag trends for spring 2026

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted April 14, 2026 10:00 am
2 min read
Feast your eyes on the season’s most stylish handbag trends. View image in full screen
Feast your eyes on the season’s most stylish handbag trends.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This spring, it’s all about the bags. From classic clutches to vintage-inspired kisslocks, purses ruled the runways this year–and now they’re set to steal the spotlight in your everyday wardrobe. It’s time to refresh your rotation with our favourite arm candy of the season, including charming finds from Michael Kors, Coach and beyond. Ahead, six standout handbag trends defining spring 2026.

 

Fancy Florals

Few patterns capture spring quite like florals–groundbreaking, we know. This year, the classic print makes its mark on everything from sleek east-west silhouettes to beautiful braided totes. Think whimsical, hyper-feminine styles that add a pop of play to your closet–perfect for market strolls, brunch with your besties and everything in between.

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The save:

spring handbag trends 2026
Petra Small Floral Embellished Crossbody Bag
$149 at Michael Kors (was $458)

 

The splurge:

spring handbags 2026
3D Flower Braided Raffia Tote Bag
$150 at Simons

 

 

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That's So Clutch

Clutches are about to be everywhere this season–and not just the kind designed for nights out on the town. We’re talking structured styles in a variety of finishes and fabrics that feel suited for every fit, no matter the hour. Versatility points for top handle designs that can be carried in hand or tucked under your arm while seamlessly tying your outfit together.

 

The save:

JW PEI Bria Structured Top Handle Bag
$121.92 on Amazon (was $143.73)
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The splurge:

spring handbag trends 2026
Veronica Beard Dash Clutch
$650 at Veronica Beard

 

 

(Kiss)locked In

Our favourite spring accessory trend? Kisslock bags. With their metal top frames and signature click-shut closures, these polished purses are having a major comeback–and who can resist their ’50s-inspired charm? This season, lean into neutral tones and tactile textures that feel as fresh and exciting as the world outside.

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The save:

The Wolf Gang Kai Shoulder Bag
$330 at Anthropologie

 

The splurge:

Kisslock Frame Bag 27
$595 at Coach

 

You may also like:

Leather Wallet – $29.59

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Cherry Bag Charm – $120

Leather Honey Leather Bag Cleaner – $24.99

 

Slouch-tastic

Call it a slouch bag spring–relaxed, oversized silhouettes are taking over. Ideal for fitting more than just the essentials (we see you), these soft, unstructured styles drape just right, delivering that perfectly undone look with a nod to the season’s laissez-faire mood. Opt for neutral-toned hues in natural suede and leather finishes.

 

The save:

Ashloup Hobo Bag
$19.56 on Amazon
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The splurge:

Italian Suede Slouchy Shoulder Bag
$180 at Quince (was $625)

 

 

Chain Reaction

Perhaps the most enduring handbag trend of them all (hello, Chanel Flap Bag!) chain details are back in a big way this season–literally. The chunkier, the better. Opt for statement straps that feel utilitarian yet elevated and watch how your outfits go from drab to fab in an instant.

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The save:

spring handbag trends 2026
City Essentials Nano Shoulder Bag
$34 at Lululemon

 

The splurge:

Prime Original Chain Pouch Bag
$81.13 on Amazon

 

 

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Something (Cobalt) Blue

Liven up your handbag collection with the season’s top trending hue: Cobalt blue. Available in a range of styles–from crescent catchalls to oversized totes–it’s by far one of the boldest wardrobe moves you can make this spring.

 

 The save:

spring handbags
The Crescent Catchall
$78.75 at beistravel.com (was $105)
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The splurge:

Suede Shopper Bag
$269 at Zara

 

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

PrettyGarden Women FallOversized Sweater – $54.99

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198

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