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This spring, it’s all about the bags. From classic clutches to vintage-inspired kisslocks, purses ruled the runways this year–and now they’re set to steal the spotlight in your everyday wardrobe. It’s time to refresh your rotation with our favourite arm candy of the season, including charming finds from Michael Kors, Coach and beyond. Ahead, six standout handbag trends defining spring 2026.

Fancy Florals

Few patterns capture spring quite like florals–groundbreaking, we know. This year, the classic print makes its mark on everything from sleek east-west silhouettes to beautiful braided totes. Think whimsical, hyper-feminine styles that add a pop of play to your closet–perfect for market strolls, brunch with your besties and everything in between.

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That's So Clutch

Clutches are about to be everywhere this season–and not just the kind designed for nights out on the town. We’re talking structured styles in a variety of finishes and fabrics that feel suited for every fit, no matter the hour. Versatility points for top handle designs that can be carried in hand or tucked under your arm while seamlessly tying your outfit together.

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(Kiss)locked In

Our favourite spring accessory trend? Kisslock bags. With their metal top frames and signature click-shut closures, these polished purses are having a major comeback–and who can resist their ’50s-inspired charm? This season, lean into neutral tones and tactile textures that feel as fresh and exciting as the world outside.

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Slouch-tastic

Call it a slouch bag spring–relaxed, oversized silhouettes are taking over. Ideal for fitting more than just the essentials (we see you), these soft, unstructured styles drape just right, delivering that perfectly undone look with a nod to the season’s laissez-faire mood. Opt for neutral-toned hues in natural suede and leather finishes.

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Chain Reaction

Perhaps the most enduring handbag trend of them all (hello, Chanel Flap Bag!) chain details are back in a big way this season–literally. The chunkier, the better. Opt for statement straps that feel utilitarian yet elevated and watch how your outfits go from drab to fab in an instant.

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Something (Cobalt) Blue

Liven up your handbag collection with the season’s top trending hue: Cobalt blue. Available in a range of styles–from crescent catchalls to oversized totes–it’s by far one of the boldest wardrobe moves you can make this spring.

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